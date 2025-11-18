Hey Pandas, Who Else Has The Curse Of Never Finding Something Where It Should Be? (Closed)

I have this curse and absolutely hate it.
#1
‘Everything has a place, and there is a place for everything’, is a flawed saying, according to my wife. She says it should be, ‘Everything is in a place, and in every place you cannot find anything’.
At least 3 times a week, she’ll tells me, ‘I need my finder!’, before telling me what she needs me to find. I’ve gotten pretty good at it and can find most things within a few minutes.
#2
I have this curse
#3
I would lose my head if it wasn’t attached. I lose my keys, the remote control, my phone, wallet, pens, notepads, my employee time card, work gloves, purse, anything.
#4
Yep that’s me. When i put things in a “safe place” it’s so “safe” that I can’t find it again for weeks, months or even years. What’s worse is when I know 100% where I have put something, but when I go to look for it it isn’t there, and turns up weeks later in a completely random place. I always find that the best way to find something you’ve lost is to buy a new one. Once you’ve done that you’ll find your old one instantly.
#5
Everything has a place, a safe place, so safe it’s hiding from me. I swear my glasses have legs and secretly move when I’m not looking. It doesn’t stop there….🤣
