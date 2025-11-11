12-Year-Old Scientist Reveals Evidence Linking Vaccines To Autism

Despite an overwhelming mountain of research to the contrary, anti-vaccine advocates still maintain that vaccines can cause autism. A documentary called Vaxxed released last month also makes this case by linking the condition with the MMR vaccine. Whether or not there’s any truth in these claims, we have no idea. All we know is that vaccines have saved millions of lives around the globe and stopped the spread of such diseases as polio and smallpox. Still, we’re not scientists. But Marco Arturo, a 12-year-old from Mexico is, so we’re going to listen to him.
P.S.: if the video doesn’t play, use this link.
