50 Awesome Times Strangers Had Each Other’s Backs (New Pics)

You need look no further than the day’s news headlines, or your social media feed, to notice that the world has the potential to be a really dark and negative place sometimes. Throw in a few social media trolls, cyber bullies, keyboard warriors and general online jerks, and you’d be forgiven for wondering where on earth humanity is heading. Perhaps straight to the depths of hell?

But we’re here to tell you that it’s really not all doom and gloom. There are actually plenty of examples of internet interactions that glow bright in the darkness of it all. If you’re struggling to find them, look no further than an online community called “Gates Open, Come On In.” Over 373,000 people have joined the page, which has only two rules: “No gatekeeping” and “Be nice!” It sounded promising to us so we took a step in… We were greeted by a wall of positive posts about strangers having each other’s backs online.

Because sharing is caring, Bored Panda has put together our favorites, just for you. Keep scrolling and allow the weight of the world to disappear. Feel free to come back to them any and every time you need a reminder that things aren’t all as bad as they might seem.

#1 Inclusion

Image source: 4reddityo

#2 Never Realized This But I Love It

Image source: Hotchi_Motchi

#3 Every Job Is Valid!

Image source: razor2811

#4 Brooklyn Librarians Subverting Censorship & Allowing Any Teenager In America To Have A Library Card

Image source: fridakahl0

#5 Dogs And Cats My Favorite Animals

Image source: KeyPhilosophers, x.com

#6 Depression Gateopening

Image source: FootballCivilmp, x.com

#7 It’s Not Pie. If You Think It Is, We Can Bake More

Image source: bobbleheadache

#8 An Oldie But A Goodie :)

Image source: DifferentiatedCells

#9 It’s Never Too Late

Image source: afantasticnerd

#10 Finally Someone Who Gets It!

Image source: checcyourself

#11 Live And Let Live

Image source: philfromocs

#12 Almost Hald Me At The First Alf

Image source: HappyHours

#13 Happy Lunar Year Everyone

Image source: Hotchi_Motchi

#14 Great Story About Fitting In

Image source: PoorlyFumbling

#15 Its Lovely

Image source: felinedigger, x.com

#16 Just Let Them Be They

Image source: Danthemanuwu, x.com

#17 This One Was Nice

Image source: AnnualAge5895

#18 I Like These Too

Image source: MelissaCampbe

#19 This Felt In The Spirit Of This Sub

Image source: SunGirl42

#20 Good Parentin

Image source: shudantant, x.com

#21 That’s His Whole Thing

Image source: Ricksanchiz

#22 Mature Humanity

Image source: 4reddityo

#23 Literally The Gate Was Open

Image source: DaveInLondon89

#24 Saw This On The Lawn Of A Couple That Lives On My Street. Genuinely Brightened My Day

Image source: ditzynpink24id

#25 Luke Skywalker Makes Young Star Wars Fan Feel Loved

Image source: Confuseddoha

#26 For The Waiters

Image source: 4reddityo

#27 Everything Turned Out Just Fine, Then

Image source: MoralRelativity

#28 Romantic

Image source: [deleted]

#29 I’m Sure Many Of Us Needed To Hear This

Image source: demandingultimatum

#30 Restroom Sign At My Gym

Image source: TheScaryWatchdog

#31 Pauly Shore Being Wholesome

Image source: Theotisoz

#32 Mentally Empathetic Dad

Image source: FelishaNyberg

#33 Found On /R/Mademesmile, Thought It Belonged Here As Well

Image source: Waltzetl, x.com

#34 Beards Are For Everyone

Image source: rabidoutfield0

#35 Girl In Red’s Music Is For Everyone

Image source: FiercelyInstinctive, x.com

#36 Slow Down

Image source: 4reddityo

#37 Sh*tter’s Open!

Image source: CallMeSkindianaBones

#38 Dolly Parton Showing Support For Beyoncé’s Country Era ❤️

Image source: ajessica

#39 Caring Comes In Many Forms

Image source: KindlyAnatomy

#40 Nsp Holding The Gate Open

Image source: PhuongStalter

#41 You’re Such A Girl

Image source: [deleted]

#42 Pearly Gates Open, Welcome To Heaven!

Image source: QuicklyThisWay

#43 The Library Loves Everybody

Image source: newyearnewunderwear

#44 At The Minnesota United Game Last Night

Image source: Hotchi_Motchi

#45 If Only More People Were A Bit Aware Of This

Image source: rachallzfd

#46 Count Me In

Image source: WileyOne1

#47 You’re Not A Machine. You’re Garden

Image source: r_I_reddit

#48 Metallica Invites Y’all To Come On In

Image source: [deleted]

#49 Japan/America Cultural Exchange

Image source: baxil

#50 You Do You Buddy

Image source: ReflexNL

