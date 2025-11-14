Garbageman Takes To Twitter To Reassure People Amidst The Coronavirus Crisis And His Message Is Heartwarming

In the light of the recent coronavirus crisis, governments all over the world are imposing quarantine in their countries, shutting down bars, restaurants, even schools and universities in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading. People are asked to work remotely if they have the possibility. While this might be possible for some, others still have to leave home for work every day, and we’re not talking just about doctors and nurses whose work is crucial in these times. There are people all over the world proceeding with their jobs that might seem simple at first glance but are actually vital for the existence of the civilized world as we know it. This garbageman named Jester is one of those people keeping our world in order and he recently took to Twitter to reassure people in the most heartwarming, humane way possible.

More info: Jester D

This is Jester D, a garbageman from California, USA

This Californian garbageman has captured the hearts of the American people simply by sharing a few kind words on Twitter and reassuring everyone that despite the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, the common services that keep our world in place will not stop.

He recently took Twitter by storm with his simple yet heartwarming message to the American people

Image credits: JustMeTurtle

His beautiful tweet has since gone viral with many people reacting with gratitude to Jester’s kind work. Some other working people, such as mailmen, jumped in to share their experience amidst the pandemic and show their support.

He took his time to express how proud he is to keep on working in these conditions just so his city would keep its order

Image credits: JustMeTurtle

Jobs like these are especially relevant now, keeping the rules of civilization intact amidst the coronavirus crisis since restaurants, entertainment venues, and recreational facilities are being closed and restaurants are being limited to delivery and take-out only all over the world.

Jester also offered some words of reassurance to people all over the world

Image credits: JustMeTurtle

“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus. I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.

A massive amount of people expressed their gratitude after Jester’s heartfelt message

Image credits: PiperPerabo

Image credits: sweetdreamfuel

Image credits: AmazingGraceToo

Image credits: Binwax

Image credits: AmatsuKazu

Image credits: busyness

Image credits: Teezster15

Image credits: MelindaWEG

Image credits: brightislandusa

Image credits: Chuckles813

Image credits: SerendipityWAF

Image credits: danavadams

Image credits: MickGMick

Jester himself admitted he was blown away by the huge amount of positivity that came his way

Image credits: JustMeTurtle

