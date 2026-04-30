26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Jordan Bolton’s work may already be familiar to Bored Panda readers from his wonderfully detailed recreations of tiny movie sets and posters, but his visual storytelling also takes a quieter, more introspective form. In his comic series “Scenes From Imagined Films,” the Manchester-based artist turns small observations, passing thoughts, and everyday moments into short, illustrated narratives that feel like fragments from movies that don’t actually exist, but somehow still seem deeply familiar.
The series began after Bolton wrote a screenplay but didn’t have the resources to turn it into a film, so he started creating drawn “scenes” instead. Using simple language, minimal imagery, and a strong sense of mood, his comics explore feelings that are often difficult to put into words: comfort, loneliness, wonder, anxiety, tenderness, and the strange beauty of ordinary days.
Let us know in the comments which of these evoked the most emotions for you.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com
#1 “Love Song”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#2 “Range Life”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#3 “Forever”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#4 “Supermarket”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#5 “Take Care”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#6 “Science Fiction”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#7 “Reunion”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#8 “Right Now”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#9 “The World You Gave To Me”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#10 “Match Point”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#11 “Tuesdays”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#12 “It’s A Beautiful Day”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#13 “Tiana Heart Jeff Forever”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#14 “Routines”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#15 “Ghosts”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#16 “Art Museum”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#17 “Heat Wave”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#18 “On The Outside Of Everything”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#19 “The Joy Of Not Falling”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#20 “Miracle”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#21 “Paper Ball”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#22 “Blue Sky Through The Window Of A Moving Car”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#23 “Morning Sounds”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#24 “People Watching”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#25 “First Day Of Spring”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
#26 “Long Train Journey”
Image source: Jordan Bolton
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