26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

by

Jordan Bolton’s work may already be familiar to Bored Panda readers from his wonderfully detailed recreations of tiny movie sets and posters, but his visual storytelling also takes a quieter, more introspective form. In his comic series “Scenes From Imagined Films,” the Manchester-based artist turns small observations, passing thoughts, and everyday moments into short, illustrated narratives that feel like fragments from movies that don’t actually exist, but somehow still seem deeply familiar.

The series began after Bolton wrote a screenplay but didn’t have the resources to turn it into a film, so he started creating drawn “scenes” instead. Using simple language, minimal imagery, and a strong sense of mood, his comics explore feelings that are often difficult to put into words: comfort, loneliness, wonder, anxiety, tenderness, and the strange beauty of ordinary days.

Let us know in the comments which of these evoked the most emotions for you.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1 “Love Song”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#2 “Range Life”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#3 “Forever”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#4 “Supermarket”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#5 “Take Care”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#6 “Science Fiction”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#7 “Reunion”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#8 “Right Now”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#9 “The World You Gave To Me”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#10 “Match Point”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#11 “Tuesdays”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#12 “It’s A Beautiful Day”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#13 “Tiana Heart Jeff Forever”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#14 “Routines”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#15 “Ghosts”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#16 “Art Museum”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#17 “Heat Wave”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#18 “On The Outside Of Everything”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#19 “The Joy Of Not Falling”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#20 “Miracle”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#21 “Paper Ball”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#22 “Blue Sky Through The Window Of A Moving Car”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#23 “Morning Sounds”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#24 “People Watching”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#25 “First Day Of Spring”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#26 “Long Train Journey”

26 Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Small Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Look Inside Suits Fanfiction: What Types of Stories Do Fans Write?
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2014
53 Dental Work That Made People Smile Without Hesitation And Shame
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2026
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Fish
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Wild And Wholesome Moments From The ‘90s, As Seen On This Dedicated IG Page (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“Do You Belong In The 1% Club?”: Solve These 30 Brain-Twisting Questions To Find Out
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2025
The Gang Who Tried To Kill A Policeman Didn’t Expect This Kind Of Backup
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025