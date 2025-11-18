21 Halloween Makeup Treasures That’ll Bring Your Spooky Vision To Life

Ghouls and goblins, beauties and beasts, lend us your ears (or whatever appendages you’ve got laying around)! Halloween is lurking around the corner, and it’s time to unleash your inner makeup artist. We’ve searched in the darkest corners of the beauty world to bring you 21 spine-tingling cosmetic concoctions that’ll transform you from mundane to monstrous in minutes.
From blood-red lipsticks that’ll make vampires jealous to glow-in-the-dark eyeshadows that’ll have you lighting up the night, these products are about to take your Halloween game from “boo” to “holy cow!” Whether you’re aiming for subtly spooky or full-on frightening, we’ve got the tools to make your wildest Halloween dreams (or nightmares) come true.
#1 Sink Your Teeth Into The Perfect Halloween Look With These Custom Fake Fangs That Will Make You The Most Terrifying Creature Of The Night
Review: “They are still great after 10+ years. Definitely worth spending the extra money on them. When my daughter was looking for some a couple of years ago, this was the brand I still recommend.” – JVest
Image source: Amazon.com, Haleigh
#2 Create A Masterpiece Of Macabre With This Noir Nightmare Face & Body Paint That’s Perfect For Painting On A Spooky Skeleton, A Ghostly Ghoul, Or A Creepy Corpse
Review: “I got these to use for my special effects makeup. The amount of black and white you get is amazing they are large tubs as well as being easy to apply, and very pigmented. The setting powder also comes in a large container and sets the makeup very well. I will be purchasing these again!” – Beth
Image source: Amazon.com, Guadalupe Hernandez
#3 Mark Yourself As A Creature Of The Night With These Temporary Face Tattoos That Will Leave A Lasting Impression, Without The Lasting Commitment
Review: “These tattoos are awesome. You get a lot for the price. They’re very high-quality, and they last for a good amount of time. Absolutely amazing.” – Paige Welden
Image source: Amazon.com, Victoria
#4 Light Up The Darkness With An Otherworldly Glow Using This Glow In The Dark Eyeshadow Pallet That’s Sure To Make Your Eyes Shine Like A Ghostly Apparition
Review: “These colors are much more vibrant than I expected, though I strongly recommend using an eyeshadow primer with it to really make it pop. But I loved this look, it lasted all night and looked awesome under the black lights!” – Taya
Image source: Amazon.com, PorcelainPinup
#5 Purr-Fectly Creepy, These Cat Face Jewels Will Turn You Into A Feline Fiend, Complete With A Sparkling Sinister Smile
Review: “The Crystal Cat Face Jewels were a hit at the Renaissance Festival. I got this set for my nephew because he wanted his face painted. The crystal cat face worked well. I did have one section that didn’t want to stay on my nephew’s face, but that was more operator error and not the stickiness of the face jewels. I liked that the sections were together, so I didn’t have to recreate the look and put each section (6 whiskers, 2 ears, and the nose section) on his face. It was super cute, and most of them lasted all day! My nephew loved his look, and we had fun without paying for face painting.” – Caffaenated
Image source: Amazon.com, MzAnje
#6 Get Ready To Chill To The Bone With This Frostbite Blue Face & Body Paint That Will Turn You Into A Frozen Corpse, A Zombie, Or A Terrifying Ice Queen
Review: “Are you looking for face paint that can survive a 6.2km run in Florida humidity? Look no farther. This stuff is great. Easy to apply. Stays on. Comes off quickly.” – Kathleen Pombier
Image source: Amazon.com, Katie Smothers
#7 Unleash Your Inner Makeup Monster And Bring Your Most Terrifying Creations To Life With This Master Of Macabre Makeup Palette That’s Got All The Colors Of The Crypt
Review: “This item here is very good. The color are so vibrant easy to use . Water activated and I love the lid has places for mixing colors. Perfect for spooky season which is coming up! Not to mention the brushes are perfect. Will definitely purchase again once this is finished” – Totalbeautybykhrys
Image source: Amazon.com, Indiana Adame
#8 Become A Master Of Monstrous Makeup With This Everything You Need Makeup Kit That’s Packed With All The Essentials To Create A Frightfully Flawless Face
Review: “This comes with a great variety of pieces/makeup for your costume. Spirit gum is super helpful in applying the hair, which is realistic. The instructions are clear and easy to read. Great value!” – Andy
Image source: Amazon.com, Terri R.
#9 Color Outside The Lines Of Sanity With These Face Paint Crayons That Will Help You Create A Masterpiece Of Macabre Makeup
Review: “Love these! They worked awesome for Halloween and lasted all day. I used a baby wipe to remove and then just regular face wash after that.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Yannis P. Koumantaros
#10 Add A Gruesome Gash To Your Halloween Look With This Fake Wound Temporary Tattoo Sticker That’s Sure To Make You Look Like A Victim Of A Terrifying Attack
Review: “These are awesome – they look sooo realistic once applied. They come on very easily w/ a cloth dipped in warm water. Last a very long time. Includes several packets and different sizes/shapes. Easily removed w/ a makeup remover cloth. Recommend definintely!” – Julie V
Image source: Amazon.com, Sarah Lemay
#11 Create A Terrifying Transformation With This Liquid Latex That Will Help You Sculpt, Shape, And Scare With Your Most Sinister Creations
Review: “I really like this product. I’m a scare actor and the stuff was really good to work with. Specially, because I use liquid latex a lot when I do very extreme make up.” – Marie
Image source: Amazon.com, Teddie Cayde
#12 Get Ready For A Gruesomely Good Time With This Fake Blood Makeup Kit That’s Guaranteed To Make Your Halloween Look A Bloody Mess
Review: “We got this to make a scary scene. We used the spray to make some of the splatter marks. The smaller dropper bottle made great dripping blood trails. Beyond my expectations!” – CA Mom of 4
Image source: Amazon.com, Firecloak
#13 Transform Into The Incredible Hulk, The Grinch, Or A Creepy Creature From The Swamp With This Washable Green Body Paint That’s So Realistic, It’s Terrifying
Review: “I used this face paint for the first time last night (Halloween) and was very impressed with it. Washed my face before bed and it came off easily, just had to scrub a lot because I applied a few layers.” – Jennifer
Image source: Amazon.com, StephSmiles
#14 Add A Touch Of Wicked Glamour To Your Halloween Look With These Self Adhesive Face Gems And Pearls That Will Make You Shine Like A Sinister Sorceress
Review: “look as described on the pictures, very easy to apply and remove, they hold even longer on your skin, when you use a tiny bit of lash glue. 10/10 would recommend” – Katja Drobner
Image source: Amazon.com, Nai
#15 Turn Back The Clock To A Creepier Century With This Old Age Make Up Kit That Will Transform You Into A Wizened Witch Or A Decrepit Creature Of The Night
Review: “I work at the Halloween store and we do theme days and I needed something in a whim. I never did old people makeup before so I was scared. I looked up some tutorials online and it actually came out SO good. Got tons of laughs and compliments all night. Great kit!” – Erica Stumpf
Image source: Amazon.com, Tina House
#16 Get Ready To Sparkle Like A Magical Monster With This Unicorn Snot Face & Body Glitter Gel That’s Guaranteed To Leave A Trail Of Twinkling Terror
Review: “This takes so little to get crazy fun sparkly!!!!! I use a gel face mask applicator that has a flexible paddle type “bristle” end to the “brush” to apply it most of the time. My kids love using it!! This little bottle will last us a long time and they looove adding sparkles. :)” – Charly G
Image source: Amazon.com, B. Malkuch
#17 Make A Bloody Mess Without The Messy Cleanup With This Fake Blood Splatter That Adds A Splat Of Horror To Any Halloween Look
Review: “Every Halloween my costume seems to need blood splatter. This is my go to product. It’s easy to use and has great consistency and solatter.” – Donna P
Image source: Amazon.com, Raven
#18 Add A Touch Of Gilded Gore To Your Halloween Look With These Gold Temporary Face Tattoos That Shine Like Treasure On A Tomb
Review: “Easy to apply, once they fully dry you don’t even notice you have it on, and much easier to remove compared to other temporary face tattoos previously purchased” – Caroline Stratton
Image source: Amazon.com, Lindsey
#19 Define Your Darkest Desires With This Black Gel Eyeliner Pencil That Creates A Killer Cat-Eye Or A Wicked Winged Liner Look
Review: “I tried this kind of on a whim not expecting much but I was SHOCKED at how easy it was and how good it looked. you’re usually good to go after one swipe and if not it only needs very minimal refining. I’ll absolutely be buying these again.” – K
Image source: Amazon.com, Vashti
#20 Shine Like A Spectral Specter With This Glow In The Dark Body Face Glitter Gel That Illuminates Your Haunting Beauty In The Dark
Image source: Amazon.com, MumUf3girlz
#21 Embellish Your Face With A Floral Flourish Of The Dead With This Sugar Skull Temporary Face Tattoo With Rose That’s A Beautiful Blend Of Beauty And Bones
Review: “Super easy to apply and just use water to come off! I would definitely use these for future Halloween costumes, parties etc. It saved so much time than having to paint my face.” – Amazon1
Image source: Amazon.com, Blair Hollomon
