30 Pictures Showing The Diversity In Father-Child Relationships Around The Globe By This Photographer

Today, we would like to share with you another project by Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer and author of many meaningful photo series. This time, he captured fathers around the world in moments spent together with their children. Inspired by his own childhood experiences, Galimberti aimed to showcase the diverse ways parents build their relationships and bonds with their kids. Galimberti shared his memories: “The year is 1986. I am eight-and-a-half years old and I’m getting ready for bed. I’m very excited for the morning to arrive. That’s because, in just a few hours, something will happen that’s been happening almost every Sunday for the last year. I’ll feel my father’s hand on my shoulder, shaking me awake as his voice says, ‘Gabri, wake up! It’s six o’clock. We’re going fishing.’”
We recommend visiting Gabriele’s website to access more information about this project and to read the stories behind each photograph. Additionally, if you missed the previous Bored Panda articles about this photographer, we invite you to check them out. The series “Toy Stories” showcased children from over 50 countries and their favorite toys, while “In Her Kitchen” featured stunning portraits of grandmothers from all over the world with their signature dishes.
#1 Maniche, Haiti
Jhonny Labossièrie (32) and Jiounelca (2)
#2 Berlin, Germany
Alessandro Kola (40) and Teresa (10)
#3 Tokyo, Japan
Takeshi Masuma (40), Luna (7), and Nene (3)
#4 Wadala Slum, Mumbai, India
Rizwan Shaikh (24), Zafinah (3) and Zeenath (3 months)
#5 Mumbai, India
Tirupati Pogla (32) and Yashika Pogla (5)
#6 Florence, Italy
Paolo Woods (45), Enea (5), and Sara (2)
#7 Portland, Oregon, USA
Galen Malcolm (24) and Leon (3)
#8 Hon Atsugi, Japan
Rea (6), Takayasu (39), Yushi (4), Ryota (9), Kota (6) and Masami (43)
#9 Barcelona, Spain
Jordi Luque (38) and Rai (4)
#10 San Francisco, California, USA
Francisco (51), Jonathan (48), and Tallulah (5)
#11 Kuldiga, Latvia
Eriks Oficier (43) and Renate (8)
#12 Florence , Italy
Davide Woods (42), Noah (8), and Ian (2)
#13 Mexico City, Mexico
Sergio Colin (44) and 3 children
#14 Belgium (Photo Taken In The Red Sea, Egypt)
Jan Huygens (41) and Roos Eline (5)
#15 Xiamen, China
Gu Tao (36) and Gu Zi Auxan (5)
#16 New Taipei City, Taiwan
Chang Lin Tsai (38) and Ming Shiang Tsai (4)
#17 Cahuita, Costa Rica
Michael Chamarro Suarez (32), Johan (7), Jamie (5), Sofia (5) and Giulia (1)
#18 Vevey, Switzerland
Jason Singer (39), Juliette (10), and Lenny (7)
#19 San Francisco, California, USA
Jared Katz (37), Isadora (7) and Roscoe (4)
#20 Woolsthorpe-By-Colsterworth, UK
Dean Colyer (49), Alisha (13), Harugy (10), Gracie-Lee (9) and Hilly (7)
#21 Bogotá, Colombia
Manuel Villa (39) ,Elias (2), and Lila (7 months)
#22 Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Ilio Gezmeil (40), Donalson (17) ,Wisline (11) and Mirma (2)
#23 Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Fouad Kuyali (35),Mazen (4) and Julie (2)
#24 Taichung, Taiwan
Chung Mang Che (40), Chung Jui Han (9),Chung Kai Eing (8) and Chung Jia Ying (6)
#25 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Esteban Israel (45), Niko (11) and Oliver (5)
#26 Male, Maldives
Hussain Riyaz (32) and Aishat Eshal (7)
#27 Barcelona, Spain
Ignacio Martin (42), Dan (10) and Flavia (8)
#28 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Vik Muniz (55), Francesco Bonelli (12) and Dora (4)
#29 Breda, The Netherlands
Raoul Oomen (43), Tijn (6) and Ole (4)
#30 Austin, Texas, USA
Timothy Klatt (32), Ogden (6), Amity (4), and Lillian (5 months)
