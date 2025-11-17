30 Pictures Showing The Diversity In Father-Child Relationships Around The Globe By This Photographer

Today, we would like to share with you another project by Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer and author of many meaningful photo series. This time, he captured fathers around the world in moments spent together with their children. Inspired by his own childhood experiences, Galimberti aimed to showcase the diverse ways parents build their relationships and bonds with their kids. Galimberti shared his memories: “The year is 1986. I am eight-and-a-half years old and I’m getting ready for bed. I’m very excited for the morning to arrive. That’s because, in just a few hours, something will happen that’s been happening almost every Sunday for the last year. I’ll feel my father’s hand on my shoulder, shaking me awake as his voice says, ‘Gabri, wake up! It’s six o’clock. We’re going fishing.’”

﻿We recommend visiting Gabriele’s website to access more information about this project and to read the stories behind each photograph. Additionally, if you missed the previous Bored Panda articles about this photographer, we invite you to check them out. The series “Toy Stories” showcased children from over 50 countries and their favorite toys, while “In Her Kitchen” featured stunning portraits of grandmothers from all over the world with their signature dishes.

More info: Instagram | gabrielegalimberti.com

#1 Maniche, Haiti

Jhonny Labossièrie (32) and Jiounelca (2)

#2 Berlin, Germany

Alessandro Kola (40) and Teresa (10)

#3 Tokyo, Japan

Takeshi Masuma (40), Luna (7), and Nene (3)

#4 Wadala Slum, Mumbai, India

Rizwan Shaikh (24), Zafinah (3) and Zeenath (3 months)

#5 Mumbai, India

Tirupati Pogla (32) and Yashika Pogla (5)

#6 Florence, Italy

Paolo Woods (45), Enea (5), and Sara (2)

#7 Portland, Oregon, USA

Galen Malcolm (24) and Leon (3)

#8 Hon Atsugi, Japan

Rea (6), Takayasu (39), Yushi (4), Ryota (9), Kota (6) and Masami (43)

#9 Barcelona, Spain

Jordi Luque (38) and Rai (4)

#10 San Francisco, California, USA

Francisco (51), Jonathan (48), and Tallulah (5)

#11 Kuldiga, Latvia

Eriks Oficier (43) and Renate (8)

#12 Florence , Italy

Davide Woods (42), Noah (8), and Ian (2)

#13 Mexico City, Mexico

Sergio Colin (44) and 3 children

#14 Belgium (Photo Taken In The Red Sea, Egypt)

Jan Huygens (41) and Roos Eline (5)

#15 Xiamen, China

Gu Tao (36) and Gu Zi Auxan (5)

#16 New Taipei City, Taiwan

Chang Lin Tsai (38) and Ming Shiang Tsai (4)

#17 Cahuita, Costa Rica

Michael Chamarro Suarez (32), Johan (7), Jamie (5), Sofia (5) and Giulia (1)

#18 Vevey, Switzerland

Jason Singer (39), Juliette (10), and Lenny (7)

#19 San Francisco, California, USA

Jared Katz (37), Isadora (7) and Roscoe (4)

#20 Woolsthorpe-By-Colsterworth, UK

Dean Colyer (49), Alisha (13), Harugy (10), Gracie-Lee (9) and Hilly (7)

#21 Bogotá, Colombia

Manuel Villa (39) ,Elias (2), and Lila (7 months)

#22 Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Ilio Gezmeil (40), Donalson (17) ,Wisline (11) and Mirma (2)

#23 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Fouad Kuyali (35),Mazen (4) and Julie (2)

#24 Taichung, Taiwan

Chung Mang Che (40), Chung Jui Han (9),Chung Kai Eing (8) and Chung Jia Ying (6)

#25 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Esteban Israel (45), Niko (11) and Oliver (5)

#26 Male, Maldives

Hussain Riyaz (32) and Aishat Eshal (7)

#27 Barcelona, Spain

Ignacio Martin (42), Dan (10) and Flavia (8)

#28 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Vik Muniz (55), Francesco Bonelli (12) and Dora (4)

#29 Breda, The Netherlands

Raoul Oomen (43), Tijn (6) and Ole (4)

#30 Austin, Texas, USA

Timothy Klatt (32), Ogden (6), Amity (4), and Lillian (5 months)

Patrick Penrose
