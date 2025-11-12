Photographer Spends 10 Years Photographing Same Bench, Captures More Than He Expects

One Ukrainian photographer has spent a decade of his life on a single project, and it’s so intimate, it’ll make you feel things. Through his kitchen window, Yevhen Kotenko has shot the same park bench for 10 years and while its paint changed, some things remained the same.
“I didn’t give myself any time limits or goals, I just went to the kitchen and looked out the window,” Kotenko told RFE/RL. “Usually there was something to see.” Although Kotenko claimed he has fond memories of the neighborhood he grew up in, “there were a lot of bad things, too, that are better not to think about.”
“The worst thing was seeing people I went to school with drinking on this bench, then crawling home like reptiles. I was scared that if I went outside, I’d become one of them.” Kotenko said the subjects he captured were oblivious of his camera. His project had been on display at a Kyiv art pub until January 26 and received mixed reactions. “Some people laughed, others complained that I just focused on the alcoholics.”
And even though the photographer moved to another place in 2017, he will still be able to carry on with his work. “I only moved 1 kilometer down the road.” His parents still live in the apartment with the view.
