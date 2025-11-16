Hey Pandas, What Is The Dumbest Law Ever Proposed By A Politician? (Closed)

This is any law that on the face of it is so stupid you cannot believe that the politician means it.
#1
A bill to ban abortion introduced in the Ohio state legislature requires doctors to “reimplant an ectopic pregnancy” into a woman’s uterus – a procedure that does not exist in medical science – or face charges of “abortion murder”.
This is the second time practising obstetricians and gynecologists have tried to tell the Ohio legislators that the idea is currently medically impossible.
Not surprisingly, these were Republican legislators.
#2
Donald Trump
Building a wall to keep out the Mexicans
#3
Iran’s haram police! There’s no such thing as forcing a woman to wear the Hijab. It’s her choice and if she decides against it, that causes no harm to anyone else. Even in Islam it is haram to force these things. This haram police is giving non-muslims the wrong idea about Islam. It is also affecting the iranian residents negatively.
#4
Anti-mask laws by Desantis in Florida. During a world-wide pandemic, he made laws forbidding schools and businesses to make people wear masks. Have no idea how many people died directly from that.
#5
Letting teachers in Florida (of course) undress children to check their genitalia so they can properly suspend the student for using the bathroom they feel most comfortable in. Or just SA’ing them. Florida is wild.
#6
Ireland, 27th amendment to the constitution. Means being born in Ireland doesn’t guarantee you Irish citizenship. Has resulted in children of asylum seekers being born without a country, since they cannot get citizenship from the country their parents fled and are not entitled to Irish citizenship because their parents aren’t Irish.
#7
making abortions illegal
#8
The Virginia Department of Education recently released the 2022 Model Policies, which are basically guidelines for what policies schools are required to enact. These policies will require teachers to tell parents if a student uses a different name/pronouns at school:
“school personnel shall keep parents fully informed about all matters that may be reasonably expected to be important to a parent, including, and without limitation, matters related to their child’s health, and social and psychological development.”
This is how they define transgender students:
“a public school student whose parent has requested in writing, due to their child’s persistent and sincere belief that his or her gender differs with his or her sex, that their child be so identified while at school”
They will also require students to use their legal name and pronouns aligned with their assigned sex, unless the parents provide express permission to do otherwise:
“Requires that a minor with both parents living can only change his or her name upon the application of a parent, and the other parent must receive notice and have an opportunity to be heard if he or she objects to the change.”
Or, possibly, they have to legally change it:
“School Division] shall change the legal name or sex in a student or former student’s official record only if a parent or eligible student submits a legal document, such as a birth certificate, state- or federal-issued identification, passport, or court order substantiating the student or former student’s change of legal name or sex.”
The policies will provide religious exemptions to students whose beliefs don’t recognize transgender people:
“[School Division] shall not compel [School Division] personnel or other students to address or refer to students in any manner that would violate their constitutionally protected rights”
“The First Amendment forbids government actors to require individuals to adhere to or adopt any particular ideological beliefs. Practices such as compelling others to use preferred pronouns is premised on the ideological belief that gender is a matter of personal choice or subjective experience, not sex.” Luckily there’s a public comment period before they can be passed. Sorry this is so long.
#9
Terry Meza
In Texas, State Representative Terry Meza (D-Irving) has introduced HB196. Her bill would repeal the state’s “Castle Doctrine.” This doctrine allows a homeowner to use deadly force against an armed intruder who breaks into his home.
Now listen to what she has to say…
“I’m not saying that stealing is okay,” Meza explained. “All I’m saying is that it doesn’t warrant a death penalty. Thieves only carry weapons for self-protection and to provide the householder an incentive to cooperate. They just want to get their loot and get away. When the resident tries to resist is when people get hurt If only one side is armed fewer people will be killed.”
Meza was quick to reassure that her bill would not totally prevent homeowners from defending themselves.
Under her new law, “… the homeowner’s obligation is to flee the home at the first sign of intrusion. If fleeing is not possible, he must cooperate with the intruder. But if violence breaks out it is the homeowner’s responsibility to make sure no one gets hurt. The best way to achieve this is to use the minimum non-lethal force possible because intruders will be able to sue for any injuries they receive at the hands of the homeowner.
In most instances, the thief needs the money more than the homeowner does,” Meza reasoned. “The homeowner’s insurance reimburses his losses. On balance, the transfer of property is likely to lead to a more equitable distribution of wealth. If my bill can help make this transfer a peaceful one so much the better.”
#10
Banning abortion “SAVE THE BABIES!!!” Why don’t we save them after they’ve been born, maybe from disease, or gun violence.
Banning gay marriage “ITS UNNATURAL!!!!” It’s not, and they aren’t bothering you.
Banning transgender people from sports “ITS UNFAIR” The majority of trans people entering in sports have already started hormone therapy, which alters their body and abilities. And even if they haven’t, it’s not a big deal. It’s like having a buff person on your team. Normal.
#11
DeSantis and Co wanting Florida (female) teen athletes to report on their periods.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/florida-high-school-athletes-report-period-b2196351.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/florida-teen-athletes-asked-report-190721141.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2022/10/05/florida-high-schools-are-asking-female-athletes-5-questions-about-their-menstrual-periods/?sh=1697e6215170
#12
#13
I don’t remember who and where exactly, but there was something about a Republican state government official who said ish like women’s bodies are capable of shutting down their reproductive system if she is experiencing a legitimate rape, so anyone that is pregnant and says they were raped is lying. Unsurprisingly, used to justify the ban of abortions.
#14
US House of Representatives renamed french fries as freedom fries after 9/11.
#15
The Indiana Pi Bill of 1897; it would have legally redefined the value of Pi in the Indiana school system to be 3.2
Not only was this bill proposed, but it was approved by the Committee on Education and sent to the Indiana House of Representatives, which passed it on February 6, 1897 and sent it to the Indiana Senate.
Apparently it was on the verge of passing the Senate and becoming law until
Professor C. A. Waldo, who was in town lobbying the legislature for funding for Purdue University, hurriedly spoke to several Senators.
Also the newspapers found out about it, with predictable results.
Between Waldo and the newspaper’s ridicule the Senate ” postponed the bill indefinitely”, effectively killing it.
#16
Literally every law Trump thought of
#17
Teach the controversy!
#18
-Abortion ban along with all other reproductive choice. (This can also affect any medications that you can take in trigger states- ex adhd meds)
– anti-LGBTQ+ literally anything. Marriage, bathroom, sport etc
#19
Some senator/guy running wants to ban birth pills and abortion. No exceptions, not even for rape, or if the mother might die.
#20
Not only proposed, but pass.
The removal of Roe vs Wade in the USA/some parts of the USA?
I feel so, so, SO sorry for the women there.
#21
the idea that banning guns will keep criminals from getting them.
#22
That necrophile should be legal in Sweden.
#23
To give every guy who worked in the Pandemic the biggest honor in the country… that guy was a total freak but people actually FOLLOWED HIM!
#24
The Safe T law it’s a law in Illinois that is practically the purge
#25
A fifteen week national abortion ban sponsored by a senator that is not married and doesn’t have children. The ban is also not what most Americans want.
#26
Banning abortions. Made by men. Who haven’t had a period in their lives. And don’t have a uterus. Makes me sick.
