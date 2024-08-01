Savannah Guthrie Gets ‘Hot and Bothered’ During Threesome Skit at Olympics

July 26, 2024, marked a memorable opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The event was filled with stunning performances, but one particular segment left Savannah Guthrie feeling “hot and bothered.” The “Today” show co-host was captivated by the “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” skit, which featured a steamy threesome bit that caught everyone’s attention.
The skit showcased two male and one female dancer engaging in a flirtatious scene in a library, leading up to a playful moment where the trio ran up a spiral staircase and entered a room. The performance, which included a book titled Le Triomphe De L’Amour or “The Triumph of Love,” ended with the dancers cheekily kicking the camera out of the room.
Flirty Skit Heats Up Ceremony
The steamy skit left Savannah Guthrie and her co-host Hoda Kotb visibly amused. Guthrie quipped, “We are transitioning from the liberty portion, which got us a little hot and bothered in the pouring rain.” The playful performance was a part of the “Liberty” section, embodying the spirit of love and freedom in a whimsical way.
The “Liberty” section of the opening ceremony aimed to showcase France’s cultural heritage and its association with romance and freedom. The three-person dance performance was both visually stunning and thematically fitting, drawing on the romantic imagery often associated with Paris. Guthrie’s candid remarks about the skit added an element of humor and relatability, resonating with viewers at home.
Artistic Director’s Vision
The segment’s significance was explained by NBC commentator Mike Tirico, who noted the artistic director Thomas Jolly‘s intention behind the performance. “The artistic director decided to lean into some of the clichés about France,” Tirico said. “The City of Light, known as a romantic city. So much literature written or set here involves love.”
He continued, “In this segment, love and literature the twain shall meet. Or maybe we should say trois.” The performance was a nod to France’s rich history of romantic literature, blending art and romance in a visually captivating way. Tirico’s explanation provided context, highlighting how the skit fit into the broader theme of the opening ceremony, which celebrated French culture and values.
Social Media Reactions
Social media was abuzz with reactions to the flirty performance. One viewer tweeted, “I didn’t have the Olympics opening ceremony celebrating polyamory among their celebration of love, but I’m here for it.” Another added, “LOL the ménage à trois on live TV! On the Olympics opening ceremony! Okay Paris!” The playful and daring segment resonated with many, sparking conversations online.
A third viewer expressed their investment in the storyline, saying, “If this Opening Ceremony throuple is not brought back for the Closing Ceremony, what has this all been for? Show them again, I’m too invested, open that apartment door back up!” The skit’s impact was evident as it left viewers wanting more. The social media buzz highlighted the segment’s success in capturing audience interest and generating discussions about the creative direction of the opening ceremony.
Celebrity Appearances and Memorable Moments
The opening ceremony also featured performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, adding to the star-studded event. Lady Gaga performed surrounded by dancers holding massive fans covered in pink ostrich feathers, while Celine Dion delivered a powerful performance, marking her first since announcing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hosted the ceremony for NBC, braving the rain and adding their charm to the evening. Guthrie’s candid reaction to the flirty skit and the overall festive atmosphere made the opening ceremony a memorable start to the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The playful and daring segment resonated with many, sparking conversations online. Savannah Guthrie’s candid reaction, combined with the charming hosting by Guthrie and Kotb, and the star-studded performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, ensured that the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony was a spectacular and memorable event.
