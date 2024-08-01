Josh Flagg’s New Love: Inside His Private Romance with NYC Mystery Man

Josh Flagg, the charismatic star of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, is turning a new chapter in his love life. Following his split from Andrew Beyer last year, Flagg has found happiness with a new partner. This new relationship is notably more private, as Flagg revealed in an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea.”
Flagg shared his excitement about his serious new relationship, noting that his boyfriend prefers to stay out of the spotlight. The mystery man, who resides in New York, and Flagg balance their time between LA and NYC, spending a couple of weeks in each city every month. “He’s a great guy. He’s from New York, so we go back and forth between New York and LA,” Flagg said.
A Bicoastal Relationship Dynamic
Flagg’s new relationship brings a fresh dynamic with its bicoastal nature. “We spend a couple of weeks in LA every month, and we spent a couple of weeks in New York every month,” Flagg elaborated. This setup allows them to enjoy the best of both worlds, blending the vibrancy of New York with the laid-back lifestyle of Los Angeles.
Despite the distance, the couple manages to maintain a strong connection. Their ability to balance time between two major cities demonstrates their commitment and adaptability. This unique arrangement is a testament to their compatibility and mutual understanding.
Compatibility and Shared Values
Josh Flagg is optimistic about the future of his relationship, particularly due to the shared values and compatibility he finds with his new partner. His boyfriend, who is 29 years old, is Jewish like Flagg and shares many of the qualities he admires. “He’s very smart and just really good looking,” Flagg enthused.
The significant age difference of nine years does not pose a problem for them. Flagg sees it as a positive aspect of their relationship, providing a healthy balance of perspectives and experiences. This shared foundation of values and respect is crucial for their long-term prospects. Unlike his previous relationships, Flagg’s new beau is not involved in the real estate industry. “He’s the first guy I’ve dated who isn’t in the industry,” Flagg revealed. His boyfriend works in tech, a field completely foreign to Flagg, which adds an exciting new dimension to their relationship.
Meeting Through Mutual Friends
Flagg appreciates the novelty and learning opportunities this brings. “It’s good because I know nothing about tech, so I really don’t understand anything that he’s talking about. But it’s great, it’s fun,” he said. This departure from his usual dating pattern is refreshing and invigorating for Flagg. The couple met at a private members-only club in Los Angeles, facilitated by their mutual friends. “We have tons of mutual friends,” Flagg mentioned, noting that this common social circle includes high-profile names like Candy Spelling, Paula Abdul, and Kathy Hilton.
This shared network has provided a solid foundation for their relationship.Their social life is rich and supportive, with friends who understand and respect their relationship. This mutual network has made the transition into this new relationship smooth and enjoyable for both parties. It’s evident that Flagg values the comfort and familiarity that comes from their shared friends.
Looking Forward to the Future
Josh Flagg is already contemplating a future with his new partner, including the possibility of marriage. Reflecting on his past, Flagg shared, “You just have to marry the right person. I didn’t marry the right person.” This time, he feels more confident in his choice, seeing many of the qualities he values in his boyfriend.
Marriage has always been important to Flagg, and he remains hopeful about this new chapter in his life. With his positive outlook and the strong foundation they have built, Flagg is ready to embrace the future. As he continues to thrive in his professional life on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, his personal life seems equally promising.
Follow Us