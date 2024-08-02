Alexis Ohanian’s Hilarious ‘Umbrella Holder’ Mix-Up at Paris Olympics

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, found himself at the center of an amusing on-air flub during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. As the couple walked the red carpet with their eldest daughter, a British sports reporter mistakenly referred to Ohanian as Williams’ “umbrella holder.” This error occurred despite Ohanian’s notable accomplishments, including co-founding Reddit.
The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with many users finding humor in the misidentification. The sports commentator, Laura Woods, remarked, “[Williams] looks absolutely incredible. She’s got someone just behind us holding an umbrella.” The clip, shared on EuroSport’s X account, sparked a flurry of reactions online.
Social Media Reacts to the Flub
The mislabeling of Alexis Ohanian as just an “umbrella holder” did not go unnoticed. Social media users were quick to highlight the humor in the situation. One user tweeted, “Can’t get over the commentator referring to Alexis Ohanian as Serena Williams’ personal umbrella holder; really don’t think she was kidding too.” Another joked, “Having an umbrella holder is the 97th reason to get married.”
Ohanian himself seemed to enjoy the mix-up, posting a photo of himself with his family at the opening ceremony on Instagram, humorously captioning it, “Olympia. Serena. Serena’s Personal Umbrella Holder.” He also retweeted a post about the incident, showing his light-hearted approach to the situation.
Williams and Ohanian’s Olympic Presence
Serena Williams, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, attended the opening ceremony with Ohanian and their 6-year-old daughter, Olympia. Williams dazzled in a skin-hugging red dress, while Ohanian dutifully held an umbrella to shield her from the rain. The family’s appearance at the ceremony highlighted their close bond and mutual support.
The couple, who married in 2017, have two daughters: Olympia, born in 2017, and Adira, born in August 2023. Despite the humorous incident, their presence at the Paris Olympics was a proud moment for the family, showcasing their unity and love for one another.
Ohanian’s Pride in Williams
This is not the first time Alexis Ohanian has been mistaken or overlooked while being with his famous wife. In 2018, Ohanian shared an Instagram post about fans stopping him on the streets of New York City, not for his own accomplishments but to pass messages to Williams. He wrote, “Usually I’m stopped on the street to get pitched a startup someone wants @initialized to invest in. The last two weeks, they all just want me to pass along a message to my wife. Can’t say I hate it.”
Ohanian’s supportive nature is evident both on and off the court. He once referred to himself as “her husband” in a social media post, watching Williams during a tennis match. “Y’all only see me out there in the stands holding it down for her, but she’s the GOAT off the court when it comes to holding it down for her husband. TRUST me,” he wrote.
Williams’ Olympic Torch Bearing
Adding to the significance of the event, Serena Williams served as a torch bearer during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Cruising along the River Seine, she described the experience as “unforgettable.” Williams shared her excitement on X, saying, “Have you ever had an unforgettable moment? That was yesterday for me.” Williams’ role as a torch bearer was a highlight of the ceremony, showcasing her enduring legacy in the world of sports.
Despite the amusing misidentification of her husband, the event underscored the strength and prominence of Williams’ career and the unwavering support from her family. The on-air flub involving Alexis Ohanian added a touch of humor to the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. While the incident sparked laughs and social media reactions, it also highlighted the strong bond and mutual support between Ohanian and Serena Williams. As they continue to navigate public life, their unity and love remain evident, shining brightly through every moment, both big and small.
