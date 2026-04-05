“Do Better”: Internet Slams SNL After It Brutally Mocks Kristi Noem’s Husband Bryan Over Scandal

After reports about Kristi Noem’s husband’s scandal went viral, Saturday Night Live quickly turned the controversy into comedy, but the skit didn’t land well with everyone.
During its April 4 episode, the show mocked the scandal in a Weekend Update segment, drawing backlash from viewers who felt the demonstration missed the mark.
While some said the material was easy to parody, others called out the show for being unfunny or hypocritical.
SNL mocked Kristi Noem’s husband’s alleged scandal in a controversial skit
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During the segment, cast member Sarah Sherman appeared as Bryon Noem, wearing tight pink biker shorts and exaggerated fake b*easts, referencing reports about his alleged involvement in “bimbofication” f*tish communities.
Addressing host Michael Che, she joked, “My eyes are up here, my n*pples are out here,” before adding, “I dare you to kink shame me on national TV.”
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The sketch was inspired by a Daily Mail investigation that claimed Bryon had participated in online forums, shared photos of himself dressed in women’s clothing, and expressed interest in “huge, huge ridiculous b*obs.” He was also alleged to have spent thousands interacting with models in that space.
The skit also pulled Kristi Noem into the joke.
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Another cast member appeared, portraying her with a rifle, referencing her past controversy involving her dog, and quipped, “Did someone say puppies?”
Reports further claimed Bryon had used a pseudonym online and engaged in conversations where he allegedly acknowledged rumors about Kristi’s relationship with adviser Corey Lewandowski, though those claims have been denied.
Following the report, a spokesperson told New York Post that Kristi was “devastated,” adding that the family was “blindsided” and asked for privacy.
Following the skit, online viewers slammed SNL, stating, “do better”
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As clips from the segment spread, reactions were sharply divided.
“SNL is not letting the Kristi Noem husband scandal go to waste. When the material writes itself like this, the sketch comedy writes itself too,” one user wrote.
Others were more critical. “It was terrible makeup and wasn’t funny. Do better. I like a good laugh,” one comment read.
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Some accused the show of inconsistency. “Now they admit that the behavior is freakish and worthy of mocking, but when it’s one of their own, they completely ignore it,” another wrote.
“And knowing SNL, they probably managed to take a funny situation and make it completely unfunny,” one user added.
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Others questioned the portrayal itself. “At least have a guy do the skit,” one comment read.
At the same time, a few viewers focused on the timing. “Politics turning into 24/7 comedy… SNL’s timing is impeccable!” one person wrote.
Besides Bryan Noem’s scandal, SNL also aimed at Trump, Harry Potter, and other headlines
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The Noem segment wasn’t the only controversial moment of the episode.
During Weekend Update, Colin Jost and Michael Che also joked about Donald Trump attending a theater show, with Che quipping, “What’s the worst that could happen?”
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As reported by Bored Panda, the show also revisited the ongoing debate around HBO’s Harry Potter reboot. Comedian Kam Patterson appeared as a version of Professor Snape, joking that Harry Potter was “racist as hell” and calling Hogwarts a biased environment.
The skit referenced broader criticism surrounding the series, including comments about representation and past controversies tied to J.K. Rowling.
“The jokes write themselves,” wrote one user
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