75 Creepy Photos Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms (New Pics)

Liminal spaces have become so popular in recent years that they’re now ingrained in internet culture and media. In a nutshell, they’re abandoned-looking spots that are an eerie transition between one place and the next, like hallways, airport lounges, empty streets, parking lots, stairwells, and waiting rooms.
They often have an unsettling, even creepy vibe that is, nonetheless, enrapturing and intrigues you. Today, we’re featuring some of the coolest real-life photos from the ‘Liminal Space’ online community. Scroll down to enter the realm between dream and reality… just be careful not to lose your way.
#1 The Apartment I Used To Live In
Image source: N14F0XY
#2 Daytime In Beijing
Image source: proudly_disengaged
#3 Took This At Work Yesterday
Image source: electricabo
It’s quite likely that you’ve heard of liminal spaces in some capacity. They’re very well known after all. These days, they’re featured in various video games and amateur movie projects, not just photographs and videos.
These places are fascinating for a number of reasons, including the fact that they create this eerie sense that something isn’t quite right.
In other words, these photos feature places that you and we have probably strolled through hundreds, if not thousands, of times in our lives.
And yet, despite looking so familiar, there’s an air of mystery present here, thanks to the lack of people in the snapshots and specific lighting.
So, there’s this mix of nostalgia, dread, coziness, and slight discomfort at play here. What we’re seeing are familiar, almost universally recognizable spots in a very different setting.
#4 Rite Aid Is Pretty Liminal These Days
Image source: xpltvdeleted
#5 My Apartment Stairwell Window
Image source: HuckleberryOk7696
#6 I Came Across These Odd Trees While Hiking A Volcano On Tenerife
Image source: stoomhap
Verywell Mind explains that liminality isn’t just related to physicality. For instance, physical liminal spaces can include the likes of airports, hallways, doorways, trains, airports, bridges, etc.
However, emotional liminal spaces include transitional periods like divorce, moving house, grief after the passing of a loved one, graduation, illness, and more.
What’s more, you can experience metaphorical liminal spaces, too.
#7 Steel Dreams…
Image source: Wilma_Dic_FitIn
#8 Picture My Girlfriend Took At Her Last Hospital Shift
Image source: TraditionWorkaround
#9 The Doctors’ Office I Went To Today
Image source: BaclavaBoyEnlou
“Metaphorically, a liminal space exists any time there are two ideas that someone is vacillating between. A trapeze makes an excellent metaphor for this. Once you jump off the platform, you are literally swinging through the air, waiting to transition from where you came from to where you are going. You might also think of having to choose between two decisions. Maybe you need to choose between spending the evening with your romantic partner or your best friend. Until you make a decision, you are in a liminal space,” Verywell Mind explains.
#10 Balcon-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-Ony
Image source: MysticMind89
#11 Windmills In The Ocean, As Seen From A Plane Window
Image source: rockdude755
#12 “Frozen In Time, Nowhere To Go”
Image source: poprikoluzahol
Liminal spaces themselves aren’t dangerous. However, your perception of them can affect your mental health.
For example, if you see these spaces as particularly dangerous, full of uncertainty, and stressful, you might end up distressed or overwhelmed. This can, potentially, lead to anxiety and even depression.
#13 Took A Late Night Ferry Back Home. I Was The Only Passenger
Image source: NottaNoveltyAccount
#14 Cruise Ship Outdoor Track At 3am
Image source: lalalasoundsgood
#15 I Feel A Little Tiny
Image source: Lokytry
If these sorts of liminal spaces and experiences make you unusually scared, you may want to consider reaching out to a mental health expert who can help you reframe your perspective.
But liminal spaces can be beautiful, too. Transformation and change can be incredibly scary, but there are plenty of opportunities there, too.
#16 It Went On Forever
Image source: longpigoblivion
#17 Mcdonald’s New “Play Place” For Children. Two Screens/Two Chairs
Image source: Finkenn
#18 This Images Makes Me Feel Very Uncomfortable
Image source: Wilma_Dic_FitIn
Meanwhile, Mili Kyropoulou, an assistant professor in the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design at the University, explained to Popular Mechanics that liminal spaces can be unsettling due to their emptiness.
“Frozen in time without their usual bustling energy, these spaces emphasize the profound impact of human presence within designed environments. The human brain is wired to make sense of the world through contextual associations.”
#19 Was My Hotel Liminal?
Image source: Intelligent-Ad-6889
#20 This Photo I Took Gave Me A Weird Feeling
Image source: Sad-Fault-928
#21 The Inside Of This Cat Tree Looked Liminal To Me
Image source: Complex-Yams
Founded back in August 2019 (which subjectively feels a century ago, or is that just us?), the ‘Liminal Space’ community does exactly what it says on the tin. Its members share photos of liminal spaces, and they’re very active to this day.
At the time of writing, the community has 156k weekly visitors who make 4k contributions every week.
#22 Came Upon This Hallway On My College Campus
Image source: Commercial-Peach-978
#23 This Gives Off Strong Early 2010 Vibes
Image source: DesperateAsk7091
#24 Weird Inflatable Church I Found Online
Image source: reddit.com
The online group defines liminal spaces as “the time between the ‘what was’ and the ‘next.’ It is a place of transition, waiting, and not knowing. Liminal space is where all transformation takes place, if we learn to wait and let it form us.”
Naturally, the moderators who keep the group running smoothly expect you to only post about liminal things.
#25 Winter Walk
Image source: DarkAtheris
#26 Visited Girlfriend In Her New Apartment And This Place Was So Eerie Couldn’t Pinpoint Why
Image source: Alanwari
#27 You’re So Far From The City
Image source: poprikoluzahol
According to the moderators, the images you share on the sub shouldn’t have any people, creatures, or edited texts in them. What’s more, there’s absolutely no tolerance for artificial intelligence-generated content in the ‘Liminal Space’ group.
And before you actually post anything, look through the subreddit so that you don’t repost some of the most popular liminal photos of all time.
#28 A Quiet Communion With The Hills And Open Sky
Image source: Otritet
#29 Had A Doctor Appointment In This Place Today
Image source: goooz25
#30 My Local Corner Shop
Image source: No-Corner4181
Which of these photos caught your attention the most and why? Have you upvoted your favorites yet?
In your personal opinion, why do so many internet users enjoy liminal space-related images, videos, and games?
Share your thoughts below! And if you’ve ever taken any liminal photos before, feel free to share them in the comment section at the very bottom of this list.
#31 Developed A Roll Of Film My Dad Shot In The 2000s And This Was The Only Image On It
Image source: Sunkensockets
#32 Pool At Hurst Castle
Image source: WhiteSpace_07
#33 I Work At A Movie Theatre And Have To Close Up And Check The Rooms Often
Image source: 70-110
#34 I Have To Go Home
Image source: brenno1249
#35 Thought My Friend’s House Had Liminal/Eerie Material, So Took Some Pictures
Image source: MdMV_or_Emdy_idk
#36 The Hospital On My Campus Looks Unreal
Image source: NjebzaT
#37 “A Silhouette You Can’t Forget.”
Image source: poprikoluzahol
#38 On A Night Walk, Southwestern Ontario Canada
Image source: Defiant-Ad-6646
#39 I Like Pictures Like This Give Me More Of Them
Image source: NerdgasmRealPerson
#40 Golden Hour At The World Trade Center
Image source: BasicAccount01
#41 Stopped At Mcdonald’s And Saw The Perfect Opportunity
Image source: Sergeant_Gamer
#42 Not Sure If This Picture Qualifies
Image source: rangauer
#43 Bouncy Castle Park In Germany. I Was The Only One There
Image source: cringelord91
#44 The Traffic Jam Leaving Burning Man
Image source: man_teats
#45 Eerie
Image source: Soma_Or
#46 It’s Time To Go!
Image source: Dazzling_Comb_2008
#47 Where I Work (Don’t Walk Alone)
Image source: NervousEmergency2425
#48 Does A Weird Empty Forrest Count?
Image source: Captain0010
#49 Guys My Grandma Took This Photo So Y’all Also Think It Look Weird?
Image source: bread_Board_315
#50 Jazz Music Was Playing
Image source: Relative-Language-49
#51 Found In Turkish Highschool Physics Textbook
Image source: Competitive-Ad-4223
#52 Child Play Centre I Worked At
Image source: Electrical-Swim2841
#53 I Never Noticed How Liminal Songebob Is
Image source: Foso1818
#54 Fry’s Electronics, Soon To Be Demolished
Image source: Anty_2
#55 “Exercise Room” In My Building, Door Is Always Locked Except Late At Night
Image source: TopShelf_1424
#56 Hospital In My City (Uniklinik Aachen, Germany)
Image source: P26601
#57 Abandoned Tori Gate In A Japanese Tunnel
Image source: Able_Health744
#58 Lobby Of An Apartment Building I Delivered A Doordash Order To
Image source: KKMH999
#59 I Was The Last To Board The Plane Today And Turned Around
Image source: LPineapplePizzaLover
#60 Photos I Took In Eastern Washington Yesterday
Image source: niedopalekk
#61 University Auditorium In Morocco
Image source: pIngo16
#62 North Korean Architecture Looks Like It’s In Some Ps2 Game
Image source: Whentheangelsings
#63 Dream Like Photo
Image source: DesperateAsk7091
#64 All Alone
Image source: BeautifulSir1508
#65 Tennis In A Cave Is Unusual, Right?
Image source: poprikoluzahol
#66 That One Hot Summer Day In The 2000’s
Image source: Gloomy-Nothing2963
#67 Come Join Our Family Atmosphere! The Family Atmosphere:
Image source: Hank_tank4
#68 There Is Something Beautiful About Watching A Big Storm Form In The Distance
Image source: DesperateAsk7091
#69 So I Was Searching For My Car And Suddenly
Image source: filo_chiri
#70 Took This Picture On Jan 5 2022
Image source: crazynippleboy
#71 I Returned Home For A Funeral, And Found A Life I Left Behind
Image source: eat-pantz
#72 Liminal Pics I Took On A Walk
Image source: No-Dragonfruit-2052
#73 Train Tunnels In Tokyo
Image source: Stelzi_
#74 The Hotel Floor I’m Staying On Has A Hallway With Stairs That Lead To Nowhere
Image source: AlienMyers
#75 The Glowing Underpass
Image source: Alphaxfusion
