Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare

by

Italians have a message for the US, the UK, France, and other places that are behind them in the COVID-19 progression: don’t underestimate the virus and keep safe.

Recently, A THING BY asked quarantined people of all ages and living all over Italy to record a video message to themselves from 10 days ago about taking measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus before it devastated the country.

The clips were then compiled together and published on YouTube, where they received nearly 6M views in just a few days. Hopefully, this is just the beginning and more people will see it and catch a glimpse of what their future might be if they don’t heed the warnings.

Italy is the European epicenter of the pandemic. The country reported 475 new coronavirus deaths over the last day, taking its death toll to nearly 3,000. The total number of cases in Italy rose to 35,713, with more than 4,000 successful recoveries.

Empty streets and shuttered stores have become the face of the country, as 60 million people are confined to their homes, while exhausted doctors and medical staff work non-stop at overwhelmed hospitals.

People of all ages and living all over Italy participated in the project

Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare

“We know how to respond to road accidents, train derailments, even earthquakes. But a virus that has killed so many, which gets worse with each passing day and for which a cure — or even containment — seems distant? No,” Dr. Pavesi, an anesthesiologist at the Policlinico San Donato in Milan, told The New York Times.

“All planned surgeries were postponed. Intensive care beds were given over to the treatment of coronavirus patients. Within 24 hours, the hospital created new intensive care places by converting operating theaters and anesthetic rooms. And 40 more beds were dedicated to patients suspected or proven to have the virus, though not in a serious condition.”

However, just like the people in the video, the doctor remains hopeful. “The population’s calm response to the restrictive rules imposed by the government, the experience gained in the management of critically ill patients and the rumors of new treatments for the infection are grounds for hope. Perhaps the containment measures will work, and the news at the end of the week will be good.”

But for now, they are in the thick of tragedy.

Here’s what people said after watching the video

Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare
Italians Share Information They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Coronavirus, So Others Can Prepare

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cat Patios, Known As Catios, Are The Latest Way To Spoil Your Beloved Kitty (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Krysten Ritter: Unveiling the Television Career Timeline of the ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Star
3 min read
May, 31, 2024
Passenger Seated On Plane Next To Stranger Who Looks Exactly Like Him
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
After Their Mother Passed Away These Siblings Threw A Message In A Bottle And In 2 Years Received An Unexpected Response
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Surreal Split Portraits Combining Two Photos Into One Image
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Silk Painting That Took Me 30 Hours To Complete
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.