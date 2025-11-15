30 More Sarcastic Comics That You Might Need To See Twice To Understand By Gudim

If you are here, you already have something in common with this Russian artist. He creates comics and illustrations to fight boredom and spot something new in his daily life. Anton Gudim is known to millions of people online for his sarcastic and wry illustrations and out-of-the-box way of talking about modern society and random situations that will definitely help you keep your mind occupied with some food for thought. Some of them are absurd and oddly disturbing, others are spot-on social critique and clever observations of what’s wrong with our society, but all of them offer a unique and humorous perspective on the world that surrounds us which is often presented in the most unexpected and bizarre way.

Scroll down to see the most recent work from Gudim and upvote your favorites. And if you want to see more, we have everything already served for you—check out all the previous posts on Bored Panda hereherehere, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | behance.net

#1

Image source: gudim_public

#2

Image source: gudim_public

#3

Image source: gudim_public

#4

Image source: gudim_public

#5

Image source: gudim_public

#6

Image source: gudim_public

#7

Image source: gudim_public

#8

Image source: gudim_public

#9

Image source: gudim_public

#10

Image source: gudim_public

#11

Image source: gudim_public

#12

Image source: gudim_public

#13

Image source: gudim_public

#14

Image source: gudim_public

#15

Image source: gudim_public

#16

Image source: gudim_public

#17

Image source: gudim_public

#18

Image source: gudim_public

#19

Image source: gudim_public

#20

Image source: gudim_public

#21

Image source: gudim_public

#22

Image source: gudim_public

#23

Image source: gudim_public

#24

Image source: gudim_public

#25

Image source: gudim_public

#26

Image source: gudim_public

#27

Image source: gudim_public

#28

Image source: gudim_public

#29

Image source: gudim_public

#30

Image source: gudim_public

Patrick Penrose
