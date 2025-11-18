23 Solutions To Hide Common Eyesores That Make You Scream “Help! My House Is Ugly!”

Okay, let’s be honest, we all have those things in our homes that make us cringe a little every time we see them. Maybe it’s that weird stain on the carpet that just won’t come out, the tangled mess of cords behind the TV, or that one corner that’s basically a black hole for clutter. But fear not, fellow home decorators! We’re about to unleash a series of clever solutions that will banish those eyesores from your sight (and your nightmares).
Get ready to transform your home from “fixer-upper” to “fabulous” with these 23 ingenious hacks. From DIY camouflage techniques to stylish storage solutions, we’ve got everything you need to create a space that’s both beautiful and functional. So, grab your toolbox (or maybe just a roll of washi tape) and let’s get started on this home makeover mission!
#1 Scratches, Watermarks, And Sun Fade? Consider Them History! This Howard Feed-N-Wax Is Like A Time Machine For Your Wood Furniture, Bringing Back Its Original Beauty
Review: “Our stair handrails were looking sad, but I did not have the time nor energy to fully sand and re-stain them. This stuff worked great, and gave a vast improvement with very little effort. I just followed the instructions and finished with their Feed and Wax.” – Rodger D Weber
#2 Your Windows Are About To Be The Envy Of Every Rainbow! Colorful Transparent Window Film Will Transform Your Home Into A Stained-Glass Wonderland
Review: “I loved how easy these were to use. You can stick them on your window anyway you like. You could get super creative and cut designs too.” – Desiree MacTavish
#3 Your Bathtub’s Seen Better Days? No Problem! This Rust-Oleum Tub & Tile Spray Paint Will Give It A Fresh, Glossy Makeover
Review: “I absolutely love this stuff I bought eight cans to do my bathtub my shower my kitchen sink and my toilet in my RV and I still have two cans left and it’s very durable I absolutely love it this is the second time I bought it.” – cindy
#4 Cord Chaos Got Your Living Room Looking Like A Robot Uprising? This Cable Management Box Will Organize Those Wires And Restore Peace To Your Home
Review: “Love the design and colors. Boxes are very spacious and designed in a way that makes sense. Worth the price. Completely decluttered my desk with this buy.” – Andrew Franklin
#5 Who Needs A Linen Closet When You Have This? This Toilet Paper Holder Stand With Its Built-In Storage Compartment Is The Perfect Place To Stash Extra Toilet Paper, Towels, And Other Bathroom Goodies
Review: “This was very easy to assemble and it went perfect with my bathroom. I like that there’s a little storage compartment on the bottom where you can store extra toilet paper or anything of your choice.” – Eyonna
#6 Tired Of Tripping Over Cords Like You’re In A Slapstick Comedy? This Sleek Socket Will Make Your Floors Safe For Walking (And Dancing!) Again
Review: “This product works great for behind the bed! It makes the plug look sleek and is flat so as to allow your bed to still be snug up against the wall. The cords are the perfect length so you don’t have a bunch or left over laying around. And the fact that each end has 3 plugs is perfect! It allows you to plug in your phone, light and smart watch.” – Alysha
#7 Small Bathroom? No Problem! This Freestanding Clothes Basket With Its Built-In Shelf Maximizes Your Space, So You Can Finally Fit All Your Towels, Toiletries, And Maybe Even A Rubber Ducky
Review: “I have no cabinets in a very small bathroom so I ordered to keep clean bath towels in & also have 2 shelves to place items. Works out perfect.” – Me
#8 This Countertop Painting Kit Is The DIY Solution For A Kitchen Makeover That Will Have Your Friends And Family Saying ‘Wow’
Review: “I used this product on my counter tops and love it. We moved in a house with pale pink counter tops but really didn’t have extra money to replace them. This was so easy to apply and they turned out great.” – Stacey
#9 Your Entryway Is About To Be More Organized Than Your Sock Drawer! This Floating Shelf Is The Stylish Solution For Keeping Keys, Mail, And Clutter At Bay
Review: “Great for the entryway. Really nice quality and you can hang bags or jackets + you have a space to put the mail. Really good value.” – Ashley Jang
#10 From TV Cables To Speaker Wires, This Cord Concealer Can Handle It All. It’s The Versatile Solution For A Clutter-Free Home
Review: “These worked out perfect for me! I used them to cover up the dangling cords from my workout area TV. They were easy to paint with our interior paint, using only one coat (Behr Marquee). Make sure you don’t get paint into the area where the track pieces meet! This may be why some users had a hard time getting the pieces to click together. These were very easy to cut with a band saw!” – Rachael Baines
#11 Tired Of That Dark, Dreary Fireplace? Whitewash Paint Will Brighten Up Your Space And Give It A Fresh, Modern Feel
Review: “This was super easy to apply. To get the variations, I did 5+ coats to get the VERY white bricks. Some 2+ coats. I also did one coat and then one coat where I used a rag. I used a paint brush for the grout. Then a small roller for the bricks. Love the easy makeover” – Mark J. Szpatoski
#12 Your Kitchen Windows Are About To Be The Envy Of Every Pinterest Board! These Striped Tier Curtains Are The Perfect Way To Add A Touch Of Farmhouse Chic To Your Home
Review: “For the price, these are made very well. They look great on my window above/behind my kitchen sink. I would definitely purchase them again. They do block the light.” – rlmcbee
#13 Say ‘Goodbye’ To Unsightly AC Units And Trash Cans, And ‘Hello’ To A Backyard Oasis! This Premium Vinyl Privacy Screen Is The Stylish Solution For Hiding Those Eyesores (And Creating A More Relaxing Outdoor Space)
Review: “The quality is great and super easy to put together. I got this cause my HOA doesn’t allow for our trash cans to be seen. And I was tired of my garage smelling during summer. Put this together in about 30min with install. I have already recommended this to my neighbors.” – Megan Calero
#14 All Surface Metallic Spray Paint Will Give Your Projects A Shimmering Makeover That’s Sure To Turn Heads
Review: “The paint is excellent. The spray nozzle is fantastic and gives professional results. I wish all spray paint had that nozzle! Definitely recommend it.” – Alvin Medina
#15 Tired Of Scrubbing Your Driveway On Your Hands And Knees? Pull It Out Remover Does The Heavy Lifting For You, So You Can Spend Less Time Cleaning And More Time Enjoying Your Outdoor Space
Review: “I just poured it on a oil stain let it dry on the driveway and when it was dry scrubbed it a little with a wire brush and it was gone. Awesome.” – Michael Angelo
#16 Trash Talk? We’re Here For It! This Rev-A-Shelf Pullout Trash Can Keeps Your Garbage Hidden But Easily Accessible, So You Can Focus On The Important Things (Like Deciding What To Order For Dinner)
Review: “I have purchased nine different RevAShelf baskets/organizers and each one is easy to install, works as described, and made from quality materials.” – Mary T
#17 Get Ready To Give Your Bathroom A Salon Fresh Treatment With This Over The Door Organizer For Your Utensils
Review: “I love organization. It was always a problem on how to store my hair dryer and curling irons so they were accessible. This neat little gadget solves that problem. Easy over the door install. Sturdy enough to hold hair dryer, flat and curling iron. Works great.” – Retired
#18 Wallpaper Wrinkles Got You Feeling Stressed? This Flexible Smoothing Tool Will Iron Out All The Wrinkles When Applying Your Wallpaper
Review: “Just finished wallpapering my bathroom. This was the perfect tool for the job at at great price.” – Kindle Customer
#19 Your Jewelry Deserves A Royal Treatment! This Keepsake Box Is The Perfect Way To Store Your Precious Jewels And Keep Them Looking Their Best
Review: “Nice quality wood and well-built keepsake box. It is very sturdy and durable. I use it as a jewelry box and it’s perfect.” – Stacy
#20 This Simple Houseware 3-Tier Slim Cart Will Transform Your Cluttered Countertops Into A Beautifully Organized And Functional Space
Review: “This is excellent value for the price. It’s easy to assemble and surprisingly sturdy. It moves around easily so it’s convenient for small spaces like mine.” – Laurine Laxer
#21 Small Bedroom? No Problem! This Large Underbed Storage Bag Is The Perfect Solution For Storing Your Bulky Items Without Sacrificing Precious Floor Space
Review: “Purchased to put a few things under the bed to declutter out closets. They hold surprising a lot of stuff and fit great. I will be purchasing more!!” – Bekah
#22 From Pool Toys To Gardening Supplies, This Deck Box Can Handle It All. It’s The Versatile Storage Solution That Will Keep Your Backyard Looking Tidy And Organized
Review: “Durable and waterproof! I keep my cushions in it for my outdoor chairs. It was super quick and easy to assemble. I use as a side table as well and it works out well. Very good purchase for the price” – Stephanie
#23 Tired Of Your Kitchen Looking Like It’s Stuck In The Stone Age? Stick-On Backsplash Tiles Will Give Your Walls A Modern Makeover Faster Than You Can Say ‘Granite Countertop’
Review: “These tiles are wonderful. Easy to apply as long as you take you time with placement. Look great.” – Florida Man
