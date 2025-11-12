Artistic Team Uses Sand To Tell Visual Stories

Sand Theater BaraJolka is an artistic team created to tell visual stories accompanied by light, music, and sand. Our main activity is scene shows, but we also develop the genre of sand graphics and plan to open a project where we will tell how we create works in our workshop. We like to experiment and with great pleasure we create new projects, we prepare with proper diligence and work out each detail. We’re happy to see you among our spectators!
