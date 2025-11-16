I Made Cutouts On A Real Tree Leaf (13 Pics)

In 2013 I started my hobby of carving a tree leaf. You can see my other works in my previous posts. This is a continuation of my artwork on a leaf. Please see how I have upgraded my skills.
#1 Hogwarts Will Never Be The Same Without You
#2 Maternity
#3 Fox
#4 Experimenting With Two Leaves Combination
#5 Butterflies
#6 Summer Vibe
#7 Happily Together
#8 Nature Dance
#9 Pray
#10 Sasuke
#11 Naruto
#12 Dali
#13 El Professor
