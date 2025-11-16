I Made Cutouts On A Real Tree Leaf (13 Pics)

by

In 2013 I started my hobby of carving a tree leaf. You can see my other works in my previous posts. This is a continuation of my artwork on a leaf. Please see how I have upgraded my skills.

More info: Instagram

#1 Hogwarts Will Never Be The Same Without You

#2 Maternity

#3 Fox

#4 Experimenting With Two Leaves Combination

#5 Butterflies

#6 Summer Vibe

#7 Happily Together

#8 Nature Dance

#9 Pray

#10 Sasuke

#11 Naruto

#12 Dali

#13 El Professor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
