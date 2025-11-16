Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Collect?

Everybody has a collection of something. but sometimes, It’s not what you’d expect. And sometimes its just ironic. Say for example,my name is Jade, and I collect random pieces of quartz.
#1
I just have to add this here: “I collect spores, molds and fungus.”
#2
Refrigerator magnets. Rarely do I have an exception to the fuel that the only souvenir I bring home from a trip is one. “The perfect one” is so fun to hunt for and I get so much enjoyment out of them on my fridge.
#3
Anything that’s dinosaur related or anything dinosaurs for that matter, one of my favourite pieces in my collection is a fossilized piece of dinosaur excrement, or in other words, dinosaur poop. I have dinosaur practically everything, I even have a dinosaur hat, the newest piece of my collection is a cute dinosaur sweater, and the hood and sleeves have scale spikes on it. I’m super obsessed with dinosaurs. I’m going to grow up and be a palaeontologist, that’s an expert in dinosaur fossils.
#4
Random pieces of Quartz.
#5
GEL PENS…..SO MANY GEL PENS!
#6
Cats – not live ones although I’ve had as many as 5 of those, but cat shaped things. Cat earrings, cat potholders, cat cutting boards, glass and ceramic cats, cat ornaments hanging on branches in a vase, a cat clock, a cat shaped birdhouse, a cat shaped teapot, tea towels with cats on them, cloth cats
#7
Chapstick, idk why tbh
#8
Sugar packets.If I like the design, I’ll just drink my coffee bitter. My friends got me some from abroad or they give me theirs, it’s so sweet they remember (pun absolutely intended). I’m on like 300 pieces now.
#9
Hand-made, carved, or sculpted heads (Busts, I guess, although most are just the face or with head and neck, none with shoulders). I have a terra cotta woman, a vintage ceramic bust from an old art school, wood carves faces, etc.
#10
Cuff links. I have around 200 pairs.
#11
STUFFED ANIMALSSSS
#12
I collect books. I’m partial to science fiction and fantasy but I will grab any book that looks neat. I also collect vintage books. You wouldn’t believe what you can find for almost nothing at thrift stores. I’ve found first edition hard covers for 50¢
#13
Coins. I have a coin from every country in the world.
#14
Markers and any art/ drawing supplies
#15
Keys all shapes and sizes…the kind used to lock not type.
#16
hot wheels! not exactly weird, but hey! they are collectible and quite fun to make huge tracks for.
#17
I collect bouncy balls.
Yes, you heard that right, bouncy balls. The kind you get from those gumball-style vending machines.
#18
I collect miniature things. Stuff like tiny tabasco, little bowling pins, and lots of teeny tiny toys. I also collect the park maps from Disneyland, my earliest one is from 2014.
#19
Jurassic Park and Jurassic World merch, minerals, fossils, rocks, weird toys, I’m an odd duck, but my collection is very impressive for me, and my Jurassic Park and Jurassic World collection is kinda small but I try to find anything to add to my collection. I have so many things that in my opinion are so awesome, I must have all the awesome stuff in the world!
#20
Not weird just unusual. I collect keychains
#21
Pizza tabs from Little Caesar’s pizza boxes! I am saving for 200 for free pizza!
#22
Not weird but I used to collect DVDs of Al Pacino movies. Even had jack and Jill. Lost the entire box while relocating. Didn’t have the heart to start again.
#23
Last Christmas there wasn’t enough boxes to wrap all of our Christmas gifts (there’s 7 of us) so for the past year I’ve been collecting every small-medium sized box I can. Gum containers, the box my headphones came in, all of it. They’re stacked neatly in the bottom of my closet.
#24
Boxes, bones, buttons, erasers, feathers, cloth, stuffies, and candles, oh and stickers
#25
It is only weird to me because I am from Florida where mostly no one wears them. I have SO many pairs of Doc Marten boots/shoes. I live in a colder climate now and I buy any uncommon ones that I see. Spiky ones, purple ones, green ones, flowery ones, rubber ones, sandal ones etc.
#26
3 things
1. cool rocks
2. glass animals
3. (in progress) quarters with a different picture on them every time. I have 28 so far
#27
Skittle flavours! I love the sweets so much. I have tasted all of the ones from my country and my Great Aunt brought me some from where she lives. I keep them in little bags in a nutella jar. When I get sad or stressed out, I eat them.
#28
I collect iconic-lookin’ stones.
#29
maybe it’s not that weird but calico critters, i have a TON
#30
Spoon rests. I just love them! I have 2 drawers full now.
#31
Ty Beanie babies
#32
Tiny objects my friends/crush dropped. I store them in a box that I call my”Stalker Box”.
#33
Skulls
#34
The little stickers that come on fruit. I want my entire fridge covered in them.
#35
I collect rule books for different role playing games, reading the rules relaxes me.
#36
I collect Sweet Valley High books from the 1980s and merch associated with the books. The books have to have a specific edition of cover and printing or I don’t want them
I also collect novelizations of horror movies- I wasn’t allowed to watch them as a child, but I could read the book of the movie. Now I have a pretty good collection. The jewel in my crown is the novelization of Friday the 13th part 2. It’s out of print and goes for about $500, but to me it’s priceless. I will acquire part 1 one day, but I’m not ready to spend $700+ on it yet.
#37
i have a lot of plane ashtrays
#38
Cups. If i see one i like, i buy it. Ive also been given cups as gifts from family. I have too many and dont use many of them
#39
Tickets, plane tickets, movie tickets, theatre tickets, basically tickets from fun things, holidays, good date nights. I put them in scrap books, like a kind of journal
#40
Slang terms for “intoxicated”
#41
Books. Over 2500 so far, mostly non-fiction and covering a wide range of topics.
Uranium glassware from the late 19th- and early 20th centuries.
Vintage Timex wristwatches.
#42
To add to my entry at #43:
I collect studio pottery, but that isn’t the weird part. I have a collection of really bad amateur pottery pieces, stuff that most people would put straight into the bin. I find them mostly in charity shops and car boot sales, and they range from pieces made by school kids to hobby potters.
Despite their lack of quality they have a charm all of their own. A lot of them would have been made at school and been kept, either by the maker of parents, etc, for many years before a clear-cut saw them consigned to a box to be sent to a charity shop or put on a stall with other unwanted items at a boot sale.
I’ve found many pieces in boxed lots of good studio pottery at auctions, too, suggesting that someone was proud enough of their effort to give it to a serious collector – probably a family member – who has accepted it in the spirit intended and added it to their own collection of ‘real’ pottery. Most of these auction finds are from house-clearance lots, which usually means that the owners have passed away and the families have cleared out their houses and are selling the stuff they don’t want. It is also clear from the accumulation of dust and grime in the hard to reach parts of the pots that some of them have been kept for decades. It also helps that some have a date inscribed in the bottom along with the makers’ initials and sometimes what is most probably the kids’ class ‘code’, so one example, an unusable, chunky, but interestingly decorated mug has ‘JW 4RS Feb 56’ underneath, which tells me the kid’s initials, that he was a fourth year pupil (14-15 yes) and made it in Feb 1956.
#43
I collect animal bones. These mainly are rabbit, deer, and other bones but I also have an entire bird skull.
#44
I collect little objects that people have given me (or that I took) after I end our friendship. I keep all the objects behind a little painting in my room.
#45
money
#46
I suspect I am not alone here….
I collect stray emotions that their owners are not of a mind to take responsibility or be accountable for once they have released them.
Sadly, but not unexpectedly, in many, perhaps most, environments the yucky ones are the ones left floating about. I am grateful whenever I encounter any based in creation, unity, or peacefulness.
It is not voluntary.
I hope that a few readers here will reflect on the consequences of this.
Thanks to some very special people in my life, I am able to function at least some of the time anyway. I am forever grateful to you.
