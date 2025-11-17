Sam Asghari Breaks Silence On Divorce From Britney Spears Amid Cheating Allegations

Sam Asghari has finally come forward with a statement in response to the news of his divorce from pop icon, Britney Spears.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram on Thursday.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. [Stuff] happens.”

According to insiders who spoke with TMZ, suspicions arose when video footage allegedly showed evidence of infidelity by Spears. It was suggested that she had been unfaithful with a staffer at their Southern California residence where the footage was recorded.

This alleged adultery reportedly played a significant role in prompting Asghari’s decision to file for divorce. As reported last time, the initial signs of marital difficulties within the couple’s relationship began to surface in March.

The most recent update arrived in the midst of reports that Spears engaged in physical altercations with Asghari on multiple occasions, including an incident where she gave him a black eye while he was asleep.

Asghari also believes that the “Toxic” singer – who, according to TMZ, has been in “a fragile and hyper-sexualized state” recently – had possibly requested a staff member to record her while she was naked.

As part of the ongoing legal battle following his filing for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” the 29-year-old actor is asking for spousal support as well as coverage for his attorney’s fees.

His lawyer, Neal Hersh, stated that despite having an ironclad prenuptial agreement protecting Spears’ assets before marriage, there are still financial matters needing resolution.

