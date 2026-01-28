“Can You Spot The Different Shade?”: Test Your Eyesight In This Colorful 32-Question Quiz

by

Differentiating between two subtly different shades is a notoriously difficult task for some of us. Slight variations in pigments, the surrounding environment, or even age can make close colors nearly indistinguishable, even when you think you’re pretty good at it. So, to test how good your eyesight really is, we’ve prepared a tricky visual test for you.

In this quiz, you’ll be tasked with spotting which of the squares holds a slightly different shade of color, but we’ll start off easy. Think you can ace it?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Can You Spot The Different Shade?”: Test Your Eyesight In This Colorful 32-Question Quiz

Image credits: Леся Терехова

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Realistic Human Versions Of Popular Software
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Injured Tortoise Receives World’s First 3D Printed Shell
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Here’s What 29 Actors From Harry Potter Are Doing Now
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Bokeem Woodbine’s Top 6 Roles In Television
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2023
Mama June’s Weight Loss: Why Are We So Obsessed with It?
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2017
Celebrating The Postpartum Body
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025