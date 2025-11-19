Hold My Bagel: 30 Iconically Bizarre Fashion Looks That Got Spotted In NYC

New York is one of four big fashion capitals in the world so it’s no surprise that the locals try to dress the part. Their style can be very bold, which sometimes means they’re dressing head to toe in bright colors, plaid, or denim. However, they don’t back down from wearing neutral and comfortable outfits with unique accents either. 

Truly, the city’s fashionscape is a category of its own, which can be hard to describe in words. So this social media project, ‘What New York Wears,’ puts it into pictures. Scroll down to get a better idea of what New Yorkers’ fashion is all about, and don’t forget to upvote those outfits that you would totally sport in the streets of the Big Apple.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with fashion expert and the author of The Encyclopedia of New York Fashion, based in New York, Jewel Elizabeth, and New Yorker, thrifter, and fashion enthusiast, Nicholas Portello, who kindly agreed to tell us more about how NYC locals dress.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

