After Sparking Concern For His Body Transformation, Ryan Seacrest’s Photo Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Days after going viral for his “plastic man” look, Ryan Seacrest, 51, made headlines again with a new photo he shared on social media.
The American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host faced backlash last month over his dramatic facial transformation, as many suspected “aggressive” weight loss or cosmetic procedures.
Seacrest kept his face out of focus in the new picture, showing off his toned physique, and yet netizens found a detail to disapprove of.
“He’s been pinching them too much,” one user said.
Ryan Seacrest’s new shirtless photo gets trolled despite “ripped” look
On October 3, Seacrest shared a shirtless photo of himself biking outdoors, looking up at the blue sky, wearing sunglasses.
“This is what a day off looks like from start to finish. Go dawgs,” he wrote in the caption, cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs college football team.
His chiseled muscles and six-pack abs were on display, earning quick praise from his followers. But it was another body part that drew more attention and sparked quite a few negative comments.
“Ryan Seacrest’s nip**es saw their shadows,” one user said. Another joked, “When did you finish breastfeeding?”
A third said, “Can cut glass with those n**s.” A fourth wrote, “Your n**s can double as a sundial!”
“It’s a shame you can’t lactate,” a fifth said. A sixth commented, “Could hang a Christmas ornament on those.”
“I feel like it would get caught on a watch strap or something, and we’d end up searching the bed for it whilst he bleeds all over the sheets,” another user got descriptive.
Netizens continued to blast Seacrest for his “skeleton”-like appearance
While some were focused on Seacrest’s “too erect nip**es,” a bunch of others continued to express concern about his health.
“Anyone say skeleton?” one person wrote. Another said, “Nice flex… just keep ur new surgically vacuumed face out of the photo, and it’s a wrap!”
“Eat solid foods,” one concerned user said. Another said, “Give that guy a steak!”
In September, after it was revealed that he would host the upcoming 25th season of American Idol, many compared his current look with how he looked at 27, when he first started hosting the show.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney
While many argued that the transformation was simply aging, others were convinced that he is using GLP-1 injections or underwent some “botched” cosmetic enhancement procedure.
“Poor plastic surgery. Get a refund,” one said. Another wrote, “Oz**pic zombies: They’re everywhere.”
Ryan Seacrest was bullied as a kid because of his weight
Seacrest previously revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that not being “in the greatest of shape” as a kid still haunts him and has altered his relationship with food as an adult.
“I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror,” he said. “I cannot get past it. I’ve talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot see that guy.”
Two experiences in particular—swimming in a T-shirt and getting charley horses (muscle spasms) on the school bus—have stayed with him to this day.
Seacrest has opened up multiple times about maintaining a Mediterranean diet of “vegetables, fish, and salad,” along with a strict exercise routine, to stay fit.
In 2022, insiders told Rob Shuter in his Naughty But Nice Substack that Seacrest’s current transformation was “deeply personal” because of his past.
“Ryan grew up as a chubby kid and those insecurities never fully left him,” one source revealed. “He was teased when he was younger, and even now he still sees that overweight kid in the mirror.”
Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Another source said that Seacrest “thinks he looks great” and is “proud” of the appearance he has achieved.
“This didn’t just happen overnight. Ryan has worked incredibly hard to look like this. The workouts, the diet, the fasting—he is extremely focused,” the second source commented.
“N**s walk through the door before he does,” one user joked
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