A Fan Wrote A Letter To Deadpool And Ryan Reynolds Shares His ‘Response’ After 5 Years

Well, after the launch of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds received a letter from a fan who apparently was given an English class assignment to write a letter to someone they looked up to. Unbeknownst to the teacher, this kid decided to write Deadpool himself. And Ryan Reynolds replied.
Image credits: 20th Century Fox
So, Ryan Reynolds is in the news again as he shared a fan letter from 2016—right after the release of the first Deadpool movie. Turns out, Hunter, the fan who wrote Reynolds, had an assignment due for his English class: particularly, he had to write someone he looked up to a letter.
Hunter kicked off by complimenting Deadpool’s fantastic, “laugh my [butt off]” movie and wanted to say to keep up the good work. Mind you, he addressed this to Deadpool himself, not Ryan Reynolds, which is already a pretty cool touch!
Anywho, Hunter continued on to say that he is happy to share the same sense of humor with Deadpool, and that he was happy the producers didn’t tone it down for the movie. In fact, he wanted more of it.
Image credits: Ryan Reynolds
This letter was before the second movie was even in the works, so there were also hopes of Fox and Marvel making a second movie—and not just any movie, but a good one, “not a crappy second movie like most sequels are,” as noted Hunter. “You deserve to have one more movie for yourself.”
Hunter also took the chance to ask for an autograph from Deadpool, and also if he could share any advice on how to be a badass just like him.
He concluded the letter by thanking Deadpool for his time, and explaining why he’s writing at all—the guy looks up to Deadpool. I mean, if you had to send a letter to someone you look up to, you’d probably send it to someone in your family, maybe your friend, but sending a world-famous actor is a pretty unique way of spinning it.
Image credits: Ryan Reynolds
Well, Mr. Reynolds got the letter. And he actually responded to it in full. But, there was a slight problem—somehow it was never sent. The letter just got lost and Reynolds recently unearthed the letter. But instead of ignoring this, or trying to send it again, he did the next best thing and shared the whole interaction between the two on his social media.
Reynolds thanked Hunter for the kind letter, reassuring him that there are going to be many movies to come, joking that it’s good he got to do it his way—just imagine if Disney, the owner of Marvel, was to do it their way. Yep…
And as he was asked to give advice, advice he did give, saying that whatever Hunter decides to do, to stick to it. Focusing on one thing. For him, it’s acting, and he and acting go together like Tom Brady and New England: “together forever.” Yep…
Image credits: Ryan Reynolds
And then there was the whole Vine thing. Yah, it was shut down later that year. No one is really sure if this letter is actually real and Reynolds is very bad at predicting the future or if it’s yet another pretty good joke from Ryan himself about how there’s gonna be a Deadpool movie every couple of years, and Ryan will keep to acting and not expand… and Vine… you get the point! Some seemed to believe it while others claimed it was a joke. And more people claimed it was a joke and Ryan was yet again trolling.
Regardless, this happened exactly 5 years after Deadpool was released, so it’s certainly a good way of celebrating the 5-year anniversary. Nearly a million people saw and liked it on Reynolds’ Instagram. It was also shared on Twitter where another 67,000 people liked it.
