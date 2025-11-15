This Guy Decided To Parody Celebrity Outfits And Posted Funny Pictures On Instagram (30 New Pics)

by

After our previous post featuring this hilarious Russian blogger’s celebrity parodies got so much of your attention, Bored Panda decided to cheer you up with more funny recreations.

Russian comedian and blogger Yuri Isterika is a master at capturing the essence of international celebrities. He shares his wholesome parodies on Instagram where he has more than 64,000 followers! The Russian artist uses everything he finds around the house, from curtains to brooms,  to create “improved” versions of famous celebrities.

More info: Instagram

#1 Kim Kardashian

Image source: mataharik

#2 Ariana Grande

Image source: mataharik

#3 Billie Eilish

Image source: mataharik

#4 Penelope Cruz

Image source: mataharik

#5 Gigi Hadid

Image source: mataharik

#6 Angelina Jolie

Image source: mataharik

#7 Elton John

Image source: mataharik

#8 Melania Trump And Donald Trump

Image source: mataharik

#9 Taylor Swift

Image source: mataharik

#10 Angela Merkel

Image source: mataharik

#11 Madonna

Image source: mataharik

#12 Beyoncé

Image source: mataharik

#13 Beyoncé

Image source: mataharik

#14 Celeste Barber

Image source: mataharik

#15 Angelina Jolie

Image source: mataharik

#16 Vera Brezhneva

Image source: mataharik

#17 Rihanna

Image source: mataharik

#18 Anna Sedokova

Image source: mataharik

#19 Ekaterina Varnava

Image source: mataharik

#20 Cardi B

Image source: mataharik

#21 Kristina Orbakaitė

Image source: mataharik

#22 Lady Gaga

Image source: mataharik

#23 Lady Gaga

Image source: mataharik

#24 Irina Ponarovskaya

Image source: mataharik

#25 Emilia Clarke

Image source: mataharik

#26 Vera Brezhneva

Image source: mataharik

#27 Cara Delevingne

Image source: mataharik

#28 Olga Seryabkina

Image source: mataharik

#29 Olga Buzova

Image source: mataharik

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
