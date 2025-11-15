This Guy Decided To Parody Celebrity Outfits And Posted Funny Pictures On Instagram (30 New Pics)

After our previous post featuring this hilarious Russian blogger’s celebrity parodies got so much of your attention, Bored Panda decided to cheer you up with more funny recreations.
Russian comedian and blogger Yuri Isterika is a master at capturing the essence of international celebrities. He shares his wholesome parodies on Instagram where he has more than 64,000 followers! The Russian artist uses everything he finds around the house, from curtains to brooms, to create “improved” versions of famous celebrities.
More info: Instagram
#1 Kim Kardashian
Image source: mataharik
#2 Ariana Grande
Image source: mataharik
#3 Billie Eilish
Image source: mataharik
#4 Penelope Cruz
Image source: mataharik
#5 Gigi Hadid
Image source: mataharik
#6 Angelina Jolie
Image source: mataharik
#7 Elton John
Image source: mataharik
#8 Melania Trump And Donald Trump
Image source: mataharik
#9 Taylor Swift
Image source: mataharik
#10 Angela Merkel
Image source: mataharik
#11 Madonna
Image source: mataharik
#12 Beyoncé
Image source: mataharik
#13 Beyoncé
Image source: mataharik
#14 Celeste Barber
Image source: mataharik
#15 Angelina Jolie
Image source: mataharik
#16 Vera Brezhneva
Image source: mataharik
#17 Rihanna
Image source: mataharik
#18 Anna Sedokova
Image source: mataharik
#19 Ekaterina Varnava
Image source: mataharik
#20 Cardi B
Image source: mataharik
#21 Kristina Orbakaitė
Image source: mataharik
#22 Lady Gaga
Image source: mataharik
#23 Lady Gaga
Image source: mataharik
#24 Irina Ponarovskaya
Image source: mataharik
#25 Emilia Clarke
Image source: mataharik
#26 Vera Brezhneva
Image source: mataharik
#27 Cara Delevingne
Image source: mataharik
#28 Olga Seryabkina
Image source: mataharik
#29 Olga Buzova
Image source: mataharik
Follow Us