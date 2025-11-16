Hey Pandas, Share Some Funny “Out-Of-Context” Sentences From Books (Closed)

Open to a random page in the book nearest to you and post the first full sentence on the page.
#1
“…like having your brains smashed out with a slice of lemon wrapped round a large gold brick.”
#2
“His laugh sounded like a fat man choking on sand.”
#3
It was a December of crows.
#4
“Pockets, pockets, pockets! One here, one there!”
#5
“Throw it up now or the deal is off. I can’t be bothered to wrestle it from you and get blood all over my uniform.”
I know it’s 2 sentences, but the first one is so short :/
#6
He wails in fury and kicks the door handle until it breaks
#7
Legs. Give me those legs.
#8
Of course we are. A giant monk, a Saracen oblate, a Jew, and a peasant girl. Aren’t all the king’s friends like that?
#9
“…It led toward a field of low trees full of orange fruit”
Follow Us