Russian Blogger Makes Parodies Out Of Celebrity Photos, And More Than 20,000 Followers On Instagram Approve

From time to time, while scrolling our Instagram or Facebook feeds, we come across some pictures of celebrities that just seem… too much. In most cases, we might just laugh it off, share it with our friends and move on, however, this hilarious blogger decided to take it to the next level.
Yuriy Isterika is a fascinating character who shares his wholesome parodies on Instagram. He uses everything that comes to hand in order to create ‘improved’ versions of famous celebrities. Even though his ‘artwork’ mainly consists of Russian celebrities, every once in a while, he creates parodies of celebrities which are well-known worldwide.
Everything started when Yuriy accidentally noticed a photo of two famous Russian stars. One of the stars was holding a beautiful plate and Yuriy couldn’t help himself but think that the plate looked like a sink. He also thought that one of the star’s lips looked like they were made of chips… and that was how the first parody was born.
The blogger decided to recreate bizarre celebrity photos and the internet loved it. He received a lot of likes and positive comments encouraging him to do more of these parodies, even the subjects of the parodies – Russian stars themselves – loved Yuriy’s work and even reposted them on their personal social media accounts.
You don’t have to buy expensive clothes to recreate Donald Trump and Melania’s look. You can simply put some popcorn.
“It seems that I have a professional deformation: I look at the chair and see Jane Eir’s hat in it.”
They say that men are drawn to a woman’s lips more than any other facial feature. Who can argue with that?
“One kid once said that I don’t make parodies of young people”. The challenge was accepted!
Conor McGregor is probably one of the biggest names in all sports. Did you know that he has held two world championships in two weight divisions in two different organizations? Yuriy Isterika surely knows how to parody this superstar putting some real meat on his biceps.
“Recently, I found a bag-net in Ikea. For a long time these were called ‘string bags’. They are actually perfect for shopping and making parodies!”
Animal prints were one of the hottest fashion trends of Fall 2018. Therefore, Yuriy Isterika decided not only to wear leopard print but also make sunglasses out of paper and lips out of some weird sponges.
Pro tip: If you ever decide to buy a tiara for prom or some other important celebration, don’t spend your money online for the perfect look. Do it yourself using some cables which you can find at home.
Everyone has different ways of enjoying their holidays. Some enjoy exotic fruits and the sound of the sea and some.. well.. cold beer and a toiler cover on their head.
“All people are like people, and I am a queen.”
“It was not easy to recreate this image. Firstly, the leaves from which the dress was made turned out to be poisonous. I started having a slight tingling and numbness all over my body. Secondly, it was very hard for us to explain to the hostel staff why we needed a frying pan.”
We bet that it was not easy to recreate the famous Russian celebrity’s hair. If you can’t afford to buy a wig, you can always use a trash bag!
Some people pay a lot of money to their hairdresser for the perfect hairstyle, some go to the nearest shop and buy baguettes!
“And here you are. Laughing here alone, and your friends do not even know about the existence of such a monkey.”
“And this is how my nieces congratulated me with my birthday.”
Who said that you have to eat healthy and workout in the gym in order to have a perfect body? You can always put some pancakes on your body!
As Yuriy Isterika wrote: “Better with sausage on your head than noodles on your ears.”
Golden crown? Check. The early 2000’s makeup look? Check. Painted beard? Check. Some weird-looking accessories? Check. Now you can look like one of the most famous Russian celebrities!
“When I was India, I was surprised to see how people live in cardboard boxes. Here, in Moscow, the leaders use the sames boxes to attend cultural events. Is this the norm now?”
Can you guess whether it is a beer belly or pregnancy?
