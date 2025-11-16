Karen Confuses The Restaurant Owner With A Waiter, Treats Him Like Garbage, Ends The Night With An Unexpected $4k Bill

Ah, Karen—the female archetype that defines some of the most entitled human beings on this planet. Infamous for their public tantrums at Starbucks and endless requests of speaking to the manager, they are as ignorant as they are annoying. And this restaurant owner knows it from personal experience.
RRinfo posted a story on r/ProRevenge telling how he greeted a group of young women at his restaurant’s door. The main Karen demanded a table because the owner is a “personal friend”. Needless to say, the man had no clue who she was. “Look, you can just give us a table or I can make life very difficult for you,” the leader of the group did not plan to tone it down.
Such a belittling and nasty attitude made the owner realize that he had three choices: call them out, give them a table, or teach them a valuable lesson. As you can guess, the author of this post chose the last option and decided to play along, getting his revenge in the best way possible. Read on for the whole story.
Psst! If you’re in the mood for some more Karen content, check out our previous stories about them right here and here.
This restaurant owner shared his encounter with a group of entitled women who gave him the world’s nastiest attitude
Image credits: No Revisions
Read the full story on how he got his revenge
The leader of the group went full Karen, trying to get in without a reservation
The author came up with a plan to teach the Karens a life lesson
The moment of sweet revenge: the bill
He came clean and put these spoiled brats in their place
Later, Queen B Karen’s father came in to speak to the owner
Some people actually believe that they deserve more than others. This unearned sense of self-importance lets them think that they are in control and can do whatever they please. However, more often than not, they are just plain annoying. Talking down to people, taking mocking pictures or straight-up threatening to get others fired—they’re the scourge of client-focused businesses and their employees.
People who work in food service are often taught that “the customer is always right”. As you can see from this story, this could not be more wrong. According to Food & Wine, customer entitlement at restaurants is at an all-time high. This is a big issue within the industry, often making workers feel unsafe and underappreciated.
It seems that this horrible customer behavior has worsened since the pandemic began, because “impatience regarding wait times, name-calling, frustration over limited seating and menu options, and disregard for safety protocols” are being recorded more and more often.
One server told Food & Wine that they are expected to provide customers with above-and-beyond service, even if they are abusive: “It makes us feel like we are not allowed to have the expectation of being treated like a person.”
If a person is throwing a fit when the service does not meet their personal expectations and the establishment does not stand up to it—or, even worse, encourages such behavior—the restaurant business might start to seem like a one-way street. However, people tend to forget that a restaurant is like a house and the customers are the guests.
Previously, we reached out to Alexander Kjerulf, author of The Chief Happiness Officer Blog, to talk about the “customer is always right” mentality. He mentioned that some customers seem to be getting worse.
“Especially in America, there’s been an increase in entitled belligerent jerks who think they can get whatever they want if they yell loudly enough about it.” He added, that it’s the boss’ job to deal with such customers: “They’re bad for business, they cost a lot of time and money and they will never be happy no matter what you give them.”
“In fact, if you give in this time, they’ll be back soon with even stupider demands,” Kjerulf added. “On top of that, it feels deeply unfair to see the worst customers get the most benefits through the brattiest behavior.”
Many Redditors left a comment appreciating the man’s efforts
Follow Us