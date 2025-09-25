Rosie Perez Reveals Woody Harrelson’s Comment About Her Body While Filming Intimate Scene: “I Was So Afraid”

Rosie Perez has opened up about the awkwardness of her first intimate scene opposite Woody Harrelson in 1992.
In said film, White Men Can’t Jump, she played the role of Gloria Clemente.
On set, Harrelson initially took on the role of her consoler. When she dared to take his encouragement to heart, the True Detective alum allegedly pivoted and made her feel uncomfortable.
Rosie Perez recalled being nervous at the time
Image credits: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images
“One of my first real [intimate] scenes was with Woody Harrelson, and I was so afraid to come out onto the set because I didn’t want him to see me [unclothed],” Perez told Bush Hager on Today with Jenna & Friends.
One would think the worst thing the True Detective star could have done at that moment was comment on her body, and in line with this sentiment, Perez recalled him calling to her, “Come on out, everybody’s respectful.”
Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The host, Bush Hager, curious about how it played out, asked: “So what did you do? You wore a robe or something, and then you walked out?”
Harrelson had mischievous intentions
But apparently not. Perez recalled how she fell for the ploy. “And I go, ‘Okay.’ And I went like this.”
Harrelson had a trick up his sleeve. “Oh my God, look at your [breasts]!” he said as soon as he saw her.
Image credits: TODAY
“And I go, ‘Oh, Jesus!’” said Perez, revisiting her reaction.
Perez says intimate scenes are easier when you are older
This shyness has long since evaporated. Perez, now 61, told Hager that senior intimacy scenes are “good because you don’t care anymore.”
But this does not mean that Perez wants to take on any at her current age.
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
When Hager asked if she would, she said, “I hope not, no. Oh, God. I would offend the viewers.”
As can be seen from Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence’s attitude towards dressing down, the sentiment differs from actor to actor
Bored Panda covered a similar interview with a younger cast in June this year.
Robert Pattinson opened up about his role alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the movie Die, My Love, calling it “awkward.”
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
He spoke about how producers had dedicated whole days to intimate scenes and claimed that his and Lawrence’s chemistry was a great saving grace.
Lawrence, on the other hand, was nowhere near as prudish about their moments in the buff.
“On our first day of [filming], we were [unclothed], attacking each other like tigers.”
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
For her, the novelty waned quickly and soon she was “talking, getting notes, having a snack—nak*d!”
Robert Pattinson revealed how self-conscious he was on the set of Twilight
Pattinson had these feelings despite it not being his first rodeo. He and Kristen Stewart knew they would eventually play out a steamy scene in the Twilight vampire series.
According to Pattinson, the problem was that they had become comfortable with each other, which made the scene that much more awkward.
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
“I think the more comfortable you are with each other, the harder it gets to do any kind of really intense relationship scene.”
“You’re kind of thinking, ‘I don’t want to embarrass myself in front of this person.’”
In the 1989 film Do the Right Thing, producer Spike Lee dropped ice on Rosie Perez’s chest
Notably, Perez—as can be seen from her complaints about her role as Tina in the 1989 film Do the Right Thing—was generally averse to undressing for the camera.
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
In fact, so much so that she had a falling out with the film’s producer, Spike Lee.
She took issue not only with her needing to disrobe and Lee putting ice cubes on her chest but also with the atmosphere on set, which she did not find fitting.
At a 2000 New York Times roundtable in New York, she elaborated:
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
“My first experience, of course, was Do the Right Thing. And I had a big problem with it, mainly because I was afraid of what my family would think—that’s what was really bothering me,” per Variety.
Perez says she does not like talking about the experience, as Lee might get backlash for it
Perez and Spike have since made up and hugged it out.
“We discussed it, we made up, we hugged it out, and we’re still friends to this day.”
“And sometimes people need a chance to say, ‘I’m sorry.’ For a man of his stature to say ‘I’m sorry’ is huge.”
Unlike the Harrelson encounter, Perez says she does not like talking about this era of her career because she fears Spike may just be canceled.
“People get too crazy,” she elaborated.
Fans love Harrelson, and some saw it as his way of trying to break the ice
Follow Us