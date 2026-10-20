“Bulldozed Women”: Fans Decry Plastic Surgery Trend After Noticing Victoria’s Secret Models’ Transformation

On Sunday, October 18, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned with its 26th annual exhibit of high-concept lingerie, new collections, and the brand’s signature angel wings.
But the elaborate designs and theatrical staging weren’t the only things to capture viewers’ attention.
In an era when celebrity outings frequently fuel plastic surgery speculation, veteran models Candice Swanepoel and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley became the latest targets of the discourse.
Comparing before-and-after photos of the pair, social media users alleged that they had undergone buccal fat removal, sparking a wave of unflattering reactions.
“They ruined their beauty,” one person declared.
Fans slammed the plastic surgery trend after spotting changes in Victoria’s Secret models
Buccal fat removal, also known as bichectomy, is a controversial cosmetic procedure that slims the lower face by removing natural fat pads from the cheeks.
Although celebrities had quietly undergone the surgery for decades, it entered the mainstream spotlight in 2021 when TV personality Chrissy Teigen openly admitted on Instagram that she had undergone the procedure.
By 2025, the trend faced a severe backlash, with netizens accusing stars including Jenna Ortega, Demi Moore, Dove Cameron, and others of allegedly embracing the look.
Swanepoel and Huntington-Whiteley joined the growing list of celebrities suspected of undergoing the procedure this weekend after a photo of them posing in crisp white lingerie backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was shared alongside an image of the pair from 2007.
“The buccal fat removal trend bulldozed women. Genuinely so sad,” an X user wrote in response.
“It has to be considered a crime against humanity,” another added.
“They’ve literally turned into skeletons,” remarked a third, while a fourth said the models’ transformations gave them a “jump scare.”
Swanepoel and Huntington-Whiteley, however, also had supporters who questioned the assumptions being made about their appearances.
Some fans attributed the models’ changing looks to aging rather than plastic surgery
An X user pointed out that accusing someone of undergoing cosmetic surgery based on comparisons with photos taken “almost 20 years ago” was “unfair.”
“Yes, you genuinely lose that fat as you age. They were a lot younger in the picture on the left,” another person echoed.
These observations also have some scientific backing.
In an October 2025 article, UK-based aesthetic center Tiara Clinics explained that from the mid-20s onward, people can begin to lose collagen, skin elasticity, and some facial fat that contributes to a youthful appearance.
By their 30s, some may notice subtle hollows beneath their eyes, flatter cheeks, and reduced midface volume.
In the next decade, bone resorption, or the gradual loss of bone tissue, can also change facial structure.
According to the clinic, these changes can make a person’s face appear more gaunt over time.
The clinic also listed solutions to reverse the damage.
Cosmetic treatments may help restore youthful facial contours
Damir Khabirov/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
Tiara Clinics suggested that cheek fillers can subtly lift and balance the face while restoring some of its lost volume.
These treatments commonly use hyaluronic acid, a substance that helps attract and retain moisture.
AntonioDiaz/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
Depending on the product and treatment area, fillers can also soften certain lines and folds, creating a fresher look. Results can last between 12 and 18 months.
The aim is not to “change” a person’s face but to restore some of the volume lost over time, the clinic added.
Experts at the clinic also pointed to solutions beyond fillers to support the skin from within.
Collagen-boosting treatments like microneedling, combined with medical-grade skincare products containing retinol, peptides, and antioxidants, were among the most recommended.
Anya Taylor-Joy is among the stars rumored to have reversed her alleged buccal fat removal
Vogue, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Fans began speculating about changes in Anya Taylor-Joy’s facial features around 2022, with some dubbing her “the pioneer of buccal fat removal.”
However, the conversation took a different turn this July when social media users suggested the actress seemed to have regained volume in her cheeks.
One commenter joked, “One of the pioneers of buccal fat removal also pioneered buccal fat restoration.”
The discussion followed Taylor-Joy’s appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where she watched Argentina face Spain.
Spain won the match 1–0, defeating the actress’s home country in the final.
Notably, no confirmed evidence suggests Taylor-Joy ever underwent buccal fat removal or any procedure to reverse it.
“They look crazy now,” a netizen said about Candice Swanepoel and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
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