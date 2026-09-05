Annabelle Wallis: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Annabelle Wallis
September 5, 1984
Oxford, England
42 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Annabelle Wallis?
Annabelle Frances Wallis is a British actress recognized for her compelling work in both historical dramas and horror films. Her performances often blend vulnerability with striking strength.
She first captivated audiences as Grace Burgess in the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders, a role that showcased her ability to portray complex characters. The show’s global popularity solidified her rising star.
Early Life and Education
Annabelle Wallis spent her formative years in Cascais, Portugal, where her family relocated when she was 18 months old. Her maternal great-uncle was renowned Irish actor Richard Harris.
She attended Saint Dominic’s International School, an environment with diverse nationalities that fostered her fluency in multiple languages. This early exposure to varied cultures shaped her adaptable acting style.
Notable Relationships
Annabelle Wallis has been involved in several high-profile relationships, most recently with Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan since 2022. Earlier, she dated Chris Pine from 2018 to 2022 and Chris Martin from 2015 to 2017.
Wallis and Stan welcomed their first child in July 2026, marking a new chapter for the couple. Before this, she had no children from previous partnerships.
Career Highlights
Annabelle Wallis gained significant recognition for her role as Grace Burgess in the critically acclaimed BBC series Peaky Blinders, appearing from 2013 to 2019. She also portrayed Jane Seymour in the period drama The Tudors, spanning 2009 to 2010.
Her career expanded into feature films with leading roles in the horror hit Annabelle in 2014 and The Mummy in 2017, starring opposite Tom Cruise. She also became a Panthère ambassador for Cartier jewelry in 2018.
Wallis earned an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination in 2015 for Best Scared-As-S**t Performance for Annabelle, underscoring her impact in the horror genre.
Signature Quote
“The world is a big place, and if you get the chance to live abroad, the lessons in life it gives you are like no other.”
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