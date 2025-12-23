30 Celebrity Fashion Disasters From 2025 That Are Almost Too Absurd To Believe

This year, celebrity fashion took an especially chaotic turn, with red carpets both inspiring viewers and giving the internet plenty of meme fodder.
While designers and stars defended many of these looks as bold and boundary-pushing, large sections of the internet were left unconvinced.
From female celebrities seemingly competing to see who could wear less at high-profile events to designers delivering beautiful but wildly impractical creations, 2025 gave fans no shortage of fashion moments to argue over.
Here’s a look back at 30 celebrity fashion disasters that left audiences wondering how, and why, these outfits ever made it out in public.
#1 Julia Fox At The Liberatum Cultural Honour Gala
For the London event (October 15), Julia Fox wore a surrealist look from Robert Wun’s Fall 2025 Couture collection featuring a pointed cone chest, a bare torso, a chaotic pinstriped skirt train, and a towering angular hat.
The outfit, meant to play with the idea of being caught in the middle of “getting dressed,” also included a novelty handbag styled like a bustier wearing its own blazer.
“I’m sorry, but this is just desperate,” one commenter wrote. “Nothing screams ‘pay attention to me’ like showing up half-n*ked to a black-tie event,” another added.
Image source: Getty/Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer
#2 Kim Kardashian At The Academy Museum Gala
Kim Kardashian arrived at the Los Angeles gala (October 18) in a skin-colored Maison Margiela gown that quickly became secondary to the peculiar sock-like mask covering her entire head.
While Kardashian has covered her head before at the same event in a Balenciaga look back in 2021, the repeat stunt did little to win over critics.
“Guarantee you it isn’t the first time somebody had to cover her face!” one commenter wrote. “It’s like Kanye West is with her even when he’s not with her,” another added.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper/GA
#3 Teyana Taylor At The Time100 Next Gala
Teyana Taylor arrived at the New York event (October 30), in a sheer black look by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford’s Spring 2026 collection that left little to the imagination.
The ensemble featured a single strap running up the center of her torso and a fully visible high-waisted thong beneath the transparent fabric.
While some praised her confidence, others were far less impressed.
“Did the US run out of tape?” a user asked. “Beautiful woman, but the look screams desperation,” another added.
Image source: Getty/XNY/Star Max
#4 Ariana Grande At The Critics Choice Awards
At the awards ceremony (February 7), Ariana Grande once again leaned into her Glinda era with a look that was mocked online.
While the structured top half of the outfit largely escaped criticism, the skirt most certainly did not, with dangling fabric and an “awkward” color palette becoming the focal point.
As The List put it, “Ariana Grande’s outfit looked like it was designed to scare Kathryn Hahn away,” with others joking that the ensemble felt less Wicked and more “lost scarecrow chic.”
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#5 Kendall Jenner At Paris Fashion Week
For Schiaparelli’s Spring 2025 haute couture show in Paris (January 27), Kendall Jenner walked the runway in a sculptural beige corset gown with protruding hips and an oversized bow that instantly became meme material.
According to Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, the ensemble was in line with the show’s goal of marrying artistry with fashion. The collection, titled “Icarus,” sought to embody the ideals of someone who “flies too close to the sun.”
The internet, however, had other ideas.
“Looks like she forgot to pull up her undies after she pooped,” one user joked. “It’s a diaper wrapped in a paper bag with a bow slapped on it,” another added.
Image source: kendalljenner
#6 Melania Trump During The UK State Visit
During her September 16 visit to the UK alongside her husband, Melania Trump wore a Dior two-piece skirt suit topped with an enormous wide-brimmed purple hat that obscured much of her face in ominous fashion.
Online critics compared the headpiece to a lampshade and questioned whether she understood the occasion at all.
“Melania clearly didn’t get the memo that this is a white tie event, not a pool party at Mar-a-Lago,” one commenter wrote. “She has to be intentionally dressing like this to embarrass her husband,” another added.
Image source: Getty/WPA Pool
#7 Elle Fanning At The Academy Museum Gala
For the Los Angeles event (October 18), Elle Fanning appeared in a pastel pink Balenciaga gown paired with Cartier jewelry, and a sleek bun. However, it was the lower half of her body that stole the show.
The look featured a red, fluffy embellishment attached to the front of the dress, which online commentators joked looked like Fanning was hiding some sort of creature beneath her clothes.
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#8 Pedro Pascal At Star Wars Celebration Japan
The debate surrounding Pedro Pascal’s increasingly unconventional outfits reached a fever pitch at the April event when he stepped out in a vibrant red trench coat coupled with black shorts and knee-high leather boots.
The fallout was severe, as both fans and detractors of the actor had grown tired of the looks.
“He looks ridiculous in those outfits. They are way too over the top for him,” one commenter wrote. “A 50-year-old man dressing like an idiot,” another added.
Pascal and his then-stylist, Julie Ragolia, parted ways shortly after.
Image source: Getty/Christopher Polk
#9 Lady Gaga At The MTV Video Music Awards
Lady Gaga skipped the red carpet and quietly took her seat inside the venue wearing a voluminous black Marc Jacobs gown from the designer’s Fall 2025 collection.
The dramatic look featured oversized sleeves, floral lace embroidery, and a deep red floral headpiece that quickly drew mockery online.
“Crushed up tissue paper?” one netizen said, while others focused on her makeup, “Who the hell edited her face?”
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#10 Lily Allen At The Cfda Fashion Awards
For the New York event (November 3), Lily Allen stepped onto the red carpet in a revealing white silk bralette and matching maxi skirt from Colleen Allen’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, with lace panels that left little to the imagination.
The look landed just days after renewed speculation around her divorce from David Harbour and the release of an album centered on infidelity, giving the outfit extra weight online.
“There’s a time and place for lingerie, and this isn’t it,” one user wrote. “She’s 40 and glowing. Let her live,” a fan replied.
Image source: Getty/XNY/Star Max
#11 Conan Gray At The MTV Video Music Awards
Conan Gray walked the VMA carpet in an elaborate Erik Charlotte design that combined sailor uniforms, pirate frills, and theatrical couture.
The denim-based look, which reportedly weighed close to 30 pounds and was paired with white platform boots and a matching hat, immediately dominated the conversation online.
Needless to say, his fans absolutely loved the outfit.
“I really want this to be the new uniform for the navy,” one said. “Department of war serving.”
Image source: Getty/Jeff Kravitz
#12 Maura Higgins At The Brit Awards
For the London ceremony (March 1), Maura Higgins stepped onto the red carpet in a completely sheer black gown that left very little to the imagination, relying on floral embroidery and black piping for minimal coverage.
While the look was clearly designed to provoke, many viewers felt it crossed into parody.
“I didn’t know a thong with a see-through curtain on top classifies as an outfit,” one critic wrote. “I miss old times when some things were reserved for your husband’s eyes only,” another added.
Image source: Getty/Samir Hussein
#13 Jaden Smith At The Grammy Awards
Jaden Smith arrived on the red carpet in an otherwise standard black tuxedo, then topped it all off with a literal black castle fitted onto his head that made many online roll their eyes.
The headpiece instantly eclipsed everything else, including the outfits of his father and sister, and turned him into meme fodder online.
“Talk about having a roof over your head,” one person joked. “Whoever told him this was a good idea doesn’t like him.”
Image source: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer
#14 Jenna Ortega At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere
Ortega’s decision to prompt Wednesday Season 2 by bleaching her eyebrows brought her no small amount of criticism in 2025. Her look at the London premiere was no exception.
The actress stepped out in a sheer, serpentine Ashi Studio gown that accentuated her gaunt, ethereal look. The fabric was translucent and made to look like freshly shed snake skin.
“I understand the high-fashion angle, but I miss her eyebrows,” a fan wrote, while others went as far as to accuse the actress of surgically removing fat from her cheeks.
Image source: Getty/Mike Marsland
#15 Sabrina Carpenter At The Met Gala
Sabrina Carpenter arrived at the May Met Gala in a burgundy, tuxedo-inspired Louis Vuitton blazer with no pants.
The singer later revealed the decision was deliberate, saying Pharrell Williams suggested she skip trousers altogether because she was “quite short.”
The explanation did little to calm critics.
“And for my next trick I will make my pants disappear!” one user joked.
Image source: Getty/TheStewartofNY
#16 Tyra Banks At Paris Fashion Week
For Balenciaga’s Fall Winter 2025 show in Paris (March 9), Tyra Banks arrived in a sleek black Balenciaga look that many at the time said was “ruined” by her dramatically bleached eyebrows – a controversial 2025 trend.
While some fans celebrated her appearance, others were far less convinced.
“She looks like AI,” one user wrote. “Botched… I’d be asking for a refund,” another added.
Others zeroed in on the styling choices, with some accusing her of wearing a “bad wig” and others claiming her ponytail was styled “too tight.”
Image source: Getty/Neil Mockford
#17 Dua Lipa At The Met Gala
For the May event, Dua Lipa debuted a custom Chanel look featuring a backless halter gown revealed after she removed a chiffon cape and cropped tweed jacket.
According to the fashion house, the dress took an astounding 2,000 hours of work to get done, and featured more than 45,000 embroidered elements behind the dress.
Despite the effort and craftsmanship that went into the ensemble, many online were unimpressed.
“The dress is beautiful but the hair completely ruins it,” a viewer wrote. “The excessive detail seems overwrought rather than intricate,” another added.
Image source: Getty/John Shearer
#18 Anna Delvey At New York Fashion Week
For Elena Velez’s Spring/Summer 2026 show (September 17), Anna Delvey walked the runway in lingerie layered with a plunging denim coat, sheer stockings, and a lace bonnet.
However, it was her court-ordered ankle monitor that drew the most attention. Many viewers questioned why Delvey was being turned into a fashion icon despite her criminal past.
“Have you ever seen such a ridiculous outfit in your life?” a user wrote. “Didn’t know ankle monitors were the new thing for 2025–2026. Hard pass,” another added.
Image source: Getty/BACKGRID
#19 Zara Larsson At The MTV Video Music Awards
Zara Larsson stepped onto the VMA carpet (September 7) in a completely sheer floral mini dress paired with bright orange René Caovilla snake-embellished heels. The outfill itself was reportedly styled by Caterina Ospina.
While fashion outlets focused on the craftsmanship and price tag of the sandals, online reactions were far less generous, with critics saying the look felt out of place at the event.
“Zara has been having a moment with these little summery outfits on tour but I really wish they had put effort into translating that for a red carpet,” a fan wrote.
“What in the 2003 Paris Hilton is this!?” another asked.
Image source: Getty/Doug Peters – PA Images
#20 Chappell Roan At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
For the Los Angeles ceremony (November 8), Chappell Roan surprised everyone by arriving in a look honoring inductee Cyndi Lauper.
The ensemble came complete with a custom skirt made out of newspaper pages, a sparkling bustier, and an ornate headpiece inspired by Lauper’s True Colors era.
“I mean, with that hat, there’s not too many occasions where you can wear it, so she’s got to take advantage of it when she can,” a viewer wrote.
Image source: Getty/Jeff Kravitz
#21 Frankie Grande At The Wicked: For Good London Premiere
For the November 10 premiere, Frankie Grande surprised his sister Ariana by showing up shirtless, layered only with a black leather jacket and matching pants.
The look immediately raised eyebrows online. In fact, in a poll run by Bored Panda 89% of respondents agreed the 42-year-old was either “trying too hard,” or was in desperate need of a hug.
Image source: Getty/Mike Marsland
#22 Janelle Monáe At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Janelle Monáe stepped out in a peculiar outfit from Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection: a mint-green construction that appeared to be, for lack of a better term, clothing made out of other clothing.
The outfit featured sleeves repurposed into a jacket and pants transformed into a skirt, a concept that left many viewers baffled rather than impressed.
“Is she supposed to be an octopus?” one commenter asked. “How many outfits is she wearing? I’m confused.”
Image source: Getty/Maya Dehlin Spach
#23 Kylie Jenner In West Hollywood
For a June night out at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, Kylie Jenner stepped out in a body-hugging silver mini dress from her own fashion line, Khy, quickly drawing ridicule online.
Commenters mocked the fabric and fit, with one writing that it looked like “saran wrap,” while another compared her to a burrito.
Others zeroed in on her body, with one user taking the chance to revive the conspiracy theories about Jenner using weight loss injections.
“She forgot to photoshop her Oz*mpic hand,” they wrote.
Image source: Getty/BACKGRID
#24 Millie Bobby Brown At The Electric State Premiere
For the Los Angeles premiere of the film (February 24), Millie Bobby Brown stepped onto the red carpet in a beaded gold gown alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi, a look that immediately set off a wave of harsh commentary online.
While fans praised the dress itself, critics fixated on her styling, claiming it aged her dramatically – a common complaint people have directed at the actress.
“She looks 40,” a fan said. “Just because she’s married now doesn’t mean she has to dress 20 years older.”
“Why does she love looking 42 and divorced?” another asked.
Image source: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
#25 Hannah Einbinder At The Critics Choice Awards
February 7 was an important night for Hannah Einbinder, who accepted her Best Supporting Actress award for her role in HBO’s Hacks.
For many viewers, however, it was her sculptural green Louis Vuitton gown that stole the show.
While the look was clearly meant to match the significance of her first Critics Choice win, reactions online were mixed.
“It’s giving lampshade,” a fan wrote. “I think the shape is like a perfume bottle more than anything else. It’s definitely…unique,” another added.
Image source: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
#26 Whoopi Goldberg At The Academy Awards
For the 97th Academy Awards (March 2), Whoopi Goldberg arrived in a deep blue Christian Siriano Fall 2025 RTW gown that immediately shifted attention away from the silhouette and onto the fabric itself.
“What is this fabric!?” a user asked, while others identified it as a liquid or metallic-coated silk organza.
While some praised it as looking like it came from a world of “sci-fi and magic,” others were less convinced by the result. “I love the fabric but not the dress,” a fan wrote.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#27 Caleb Mclaughlin At The Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere
For the show’s red carpet premiere in early November, Caleb McLaughlin arrived in a dark military-style suit accented with gold buttons and bold red stripes running down the pants, a choice that matches other military-inspired looks he has worn for red carpet events.
“He looks like he’s trying to secure his next job in a space naval battle series,” a viewer joked, while simply suggested he fire his stylist altogether.
Image source: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
#28 Megan Thee Stallion At The Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Megan Thee Stallion arrived in an all-green look that dispensed with a traditional top entirely, relying on feather detailing, a tiny halter strap, and pasties to hold the ensemble together.
People were less than impressed, with many expressing exasperation at a trend that seemed to take over high-profile events in 2025: female celebrities attending in semi-translucent or highly revealing outfits.
“I just think n**ple pasties look kinda goofy on anyone,” one commenter wrote, adding that the outfit “had good potential otherwise.”
Image source: Getty/Lionel Hahn
#29 Joe Keery At The Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere
Joe Keery stood out from his castmates precisely because his outfit was so mundane. While the rest of the team arrived in theatrical, fantasy-inspired getups, Keery opted for an all-black leather jacket look.
That choice might have worked on its own, but another aspect pushed the outfit into meme territory: its size.
Viewers couldn’t help but point out how tight the ensemble appeared, which, paired with the actor’s seemingly uncomfortable expression, led some to speculate he had been given smaller sizes by accident.
“He can’t even zip it,” one fan joked, while others said the look felt more like a Billie Joe Armstrong cosplay.
Image source: Getty/Michael Buckner
#30 Linda Evangelista At Paris Fashion Week
For the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris, Linda Evangelista appeared in an oversized, androgynous look anchored by a sharply tailored suit and an imposing fur coat that amplified her silhouette.
While the outfit itself divided viewers, much of the online conversation drifted toward her face rather than the clothes.
Critics resurfaced Evangelista’s widely publicized CoolSculpting experience, in which she developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia after undergoing the cosmetic procedure, causing fat cells to enlarge instead of shrink.
Revealing the outcome in 2021, the model explained how the condition “destroyed [her] livelihood,” and sent her into a deep depression.
