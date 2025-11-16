50 Of The Most Petty And Entitled Things People Have Ever Texted Their Exes

Far from every relationship is going to end up being healthy, happy, and long-lasting—people break up all the time and continue searching for someone whom they love, can fully trust, and who has similar values as they do. But it doesn’t mean that you have to be at war with your exes. It’s perfectly possible to stay civil, as you move on with your lives.
However, some folks are beyond entitled. They believe that even if the relationships are over, their exes still owe them something, whether that’s continued access to their Netflix or car rides. Bored Panda has collected some of the most bratty and petty messages that people have ever gotten from their exes, as shared on Reddit. Scroll down to see the best of the worst.
Bored Panda reached out to dating expert Dan Bacon, the founder of The Modern Man, who shed some light on what to keep in mind when breaking up with someone and the importance of clarity and boundaries after the breakup. Read on for our interview with him.
#1 Oh, Well That Makes It All Better
#2 Friend Of My Ex Has Been Using My Netflix Details Without My Knowledge For Years. Calls Me Cheap
#3 My Ex Messaged Me On Her Cosmetic Profile At 7 AM To Tell Me I Threatened Her Friend In A Bar… 3500 Miles Away
#4 Asking Her Partner’s Ex-Wife For Her Child’s Designer Clothes, Proceeds To Call Her A Silly Goose And Throw A Strop When She Doesn’t Get What She Wants
#5 My Homie’s Ex Hit Him Up. Yikes
#6 The Ex-Girlfriend Of One Of My Buds Has Been Making Quite A Few Indirects Lately, Including This
#7 Her Broke Baby Daddy/Ex-Boyfriend Is Absolutely Floored That She Changed Her Netflix Password
#8 My Coworker Asked His Ex About Her Birthday. I Never Could Have Imagined How Selfish Some People Can Be. Her Sister Is Fine By The Way
#9 My Ex Asking Me To Take Her To Pick Up Her Boyfriend From Jail And Her Response When I Said No
#10 Broke Ex Wants Food After Really Bad Breakup, Complains Free Food Was Not What He Wanted
#11 My Ex That I Haven’t Talked To In 6 Months Had To Audacity To Ask To Renew My Netflix Account So She Can Use It
#12 My 36-Year-Old Ex-Husband
#13 Called Out By An Ex-Lover
#14 My Ex-Fiancé Likes To Slide Into My Texts Every 6 Months Or So
I feel like it’s important to share that I’m 28 and we broke up 7 years ago. I’m married to someone else now, and his mom passed away about 6 months ago.
#15 An Actual Text Between A Friend Of Mine And His Ex
#16 I Haven’t Spoken To My Ex-Husband In 2 Years. Looks Like He Should’ve Included “Access To HBO” In The Divorce Proceedings
#17 My Ex’s Mom Sent This To Me After Asking For Percocet And I Said No
#18 Partner’s Ex Wanted Me To Do A Free Professional Photoshoot For Her Birthday
#19 My Sister Got This Message From My Ex. We Haven’t Spoken To Her In Over 5 Years
#20 Guy Washes Clothes For His Ex-Wife Because She Doesn’t Have A Washer Or Dryer. She Posts This Online Because He Didn’t Fold Them For Her As Well
#21 Choosing Beggar Ex-GF Is Willing To Give Me Another Chance After She Spent 2 Months Lying And Manipulating Me For $50
#22 My Ex-Girlfriend. Self Explanatory To Get A Cheaper Cutting Board
#23 Coworker’s Ex Just Can’t Understand Why She Should Have To Pay For Her Own Spotify
#24 That Time My Ex Asked Me To Use My Veteran’s Benefits To Buy Him A House. He Can’t Even Get An Apartment
#25 3 Years Ago, My Ex-Wife Was Concerned About Losing Her Alimony If She Remarried. At The Time Said I’d Pay It For At Least Another Year. That Was Forgotten Until This Morning
#26 Ex Hit Me With This Gem 6 Months After Not Having Any Kind Of Physical Or Verbal Contact With Her
#27 My Ex-Boyfriend Of 8 Months
#28 My Ex-Wife Complains About Our Cat But Doesn’t Want To Do Anything About It
#29 My Ex-Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Nonstop. I Sent A Message Explaining That Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response
#30 Ex Owes Me $500, Gets Sassy When I Consider Taking My iPhone Back
#31 My Boyfriend’s Ex Was Wild
#32 Ex Asks For More Money After Breaking Up. Already Gave $150 To Him For An “Emergency”
#33 Got This Text From My Ex. I See Now I Definitely Deserve Better. I Was Shaking And Crying And My Mom Called Him
#34 More Fun Texts From The Darling Ex-Husband
#35 My Ex-Girlfriend Lied To Me About Breaking Up With Me For Her Mental Health. She Got With Someone A Few Days Later
Today she asked for the Christmas gift she gave me while we were dating.
#36 Absolutely Not
#37 Sure, My Ex Totally Didn’t Mean To Send Me A Selfie With Her Marriage Certificate
#38 Had My Ex Disappointed I Wouldn’t Do Free Work For “Up-And-Comming-Rapper” Friend. Apparently I’m A Bad Example For My Kids
#39 My Ex Who Owes Me Close To 30k. Last Texts To Me Before Blocking Me Completely
#40 Ex-Girlfriend Texts Me At Around 11:30 For A Hookup. She’s Married And Her Army Husband Is Deployed
#41 Ex Says It Was An Accident Three Different Times When She Blocked Me. Called To See What The Hell She Wanted. Didn’t Answer Obviously
Should the first name be covered when I want to prove it’s her in both.
#42 We Love Abusive Ex Texts
#43 Jack’s Ex-GF Is Back And Still Demanding Boosts On WOW
#44 Some Texts From A Psycho Ex-Boyfriend From A Little Over A Year Ago. By The Way, He Was Never On Meds He Refused Them, And Therapy
#45 My Ex-Wife’s Response To Why She Could Be Trusted Not To Have Another Affair
#46 Friend’s Ex-Wife Is Ungrateful For His Continued Post-Relationship Financial Support
#47 Someone That Gets Engaged To Another Person Just To Piss Of Their Ex Is A Really Trashy Human Being
#48 Savage
#49 Seems To Be Going Well
#50 Ex Tries To Get Me To Give Her Some Of My DVDs I Lent Out And My Violin. This Is About A Week Before Christmas (Via A Friend Because I Blocked Her Number A While Ago)
