50 Of The Most Petty And Entitled Things People Have Ever Texted Their Exes

by

Far from every relationship is going to end up being healthy, happy, and long-lasting—people break up all the time and continue searching for someone whom they love, can fully trust, and who has similar values as they do. But it doesn’t mean that you have to be at war with your exes. It’s perfectly possible to stay civil, as you move on with your lives.

However, some folks are beyond entitled. They believe that even if the relationships are over, their exes still owe them something, whether that’s continued access to their Netflix or car rides. Bored Panda has collected some of the most bratty and petty messages that people have ever gotten from their exes, as shared on Reddit. Scroll down to see the best of the worst.

Bored Panda reached out to dating expert Dan Bacon, the founder of The Modern Man, who shed some light on what to keep in mind when breaking up with someone and the importance of clarity and boundaries after the breakup. Read on for our interview with him.

#1 Oh, Well That Makes It All Better

Image source: textsfromyourex

#2 Friend Of My Ex Has Been Using My Netflix Details Without My Knowledge For Years. Calls Me Cheap

Image source: The_Duff

#3 My Ex Messaged Me On Her Cosmetic Profile At 7 AM To Tell Me I Threatened Her Friend In A Bar… 3500 Miles Away

Image source: Waltimoar

#4 Asking Her Partner’s Ex-Wife For Her Child’s Designer Clothes, Proceeds To Call Her A Silly Goose And Throw A Strop When She Doesn’t Get What She Wants

Image source: ivyellenugh

#5 My Homie’s Ex Hit Him Up. Yikes

Image source: Valleyoan

#6 The Ex-Girlfriend Of One Of My Buds Has Been Making Quite A Few Indirects Lately, Including This

Image source: madewithcats

#7 Her Broke Baby Daddy/Ex-Boyfriend Is Absolutely Floored That She Changed Her Netflix Password

Image source: reddit.com

#8 My Coworker Asked His Ex About Her Birthday. I Never Could Have Imagined How Selfish Some People Can Be. Her Sister Is Fine By The Way

Image source: The_Bigg_D

#9 My Ex Asking Me To Take Her To Pick Up Her Boyfriend From Jail And Her Response When I Said No

Image source: judge_death1

#10 Broke Ex Wants Food After Really Bad Breakup, Complains Free Food Was Not What He Wanted

Image source: VioletArcana

#11 My Ex That I Haven’t Talked To In 6 Months Had To Audacity To Ask To Renew My Netflix Account So She Can Use It

Image source: drashtant23

#12 My 36-Year-Old Ex-Husband

Image source: stuffedtacos

#13 Called Out By An Ex-Lover

Image source: MoonMetropolis

#14 My Ex-Fiancé Likes To Slide Into My Texts Every 6 Months Or So

I feel like it’s important to share that I’m 28 and we broke up 7 years ago. I’m married to someone else now, and his mom passed away about 6 months ago.

Image source: lyssanstuff

#15 An Actual Text Between A Friend Of Mine And His Ex

Image source: msashleealexis14

#16 I Haven’t Spoken To My Ex-Husband In 2 Years. Looks Like He Should’ve Included “Access To HBO” In The Divorce Proceedings

Image source: marithrowsaway

#17 My Ex’s Mom Sent This To Me After Asking For Percocet And I Said No

Image source: MarcixB

#18 Partner’s Ex Wanted Me To Do A Free Professional Photoshoot For Her Birthday

Image source: wulfpack94

#19 My Sister Got This Message From My Ex. We Haven’t Spoken To Her In Over 5 Years

Image source: Twonky_Pleb

#20 Guy Washes Clothes For His Ex-Wife Because She Doesn’t Have A Washer Or Dryer. She Posts This Online Because He Didn’t Fold Them For Her As Well

Image source: idloveacoffeeplease

#21 Choosing Beggar Ex-GF Is Willing To Give Me Another Chance After She Spent 2 Months Lying And Manipulating Me For $50

Image source: TwitterExodus

#22 My Ex-Girlfriend. Self Explanatory To Get A Cheaper Cutting Board

Image source: VanCity_Livin

#23 Coworker’s Ex Just Can’t Understand Why She Should Have To Pay For Her Own Spotify

Image source: ShanaSmiles

#24 That Time My Ex Asked Me To Use My Veteran’s Benefits To Buy Him A House. He Can’t Even Get An Apartment

Image source: hypercorrections

#25 3 Years Ago, My Ex-Wife Was Concerned About Losing Her Alimony If She Remarried. At The Time Said I’d Pay It For At Least Another Year. That Was Forgotten Until This Morning

Image source: UnanticipatedUll

#26 Ex Hit Me With This Gem 6 Months After Not Having Any Kind Of Physical Or Verbal Contact With Her

Image source: BleakView

#27 My Ex-Boyfriend Of 8 Months

Image source: h3y-h4y

#28 My Ex-Wife Complains About Our Cat But Doesn’t Want To Do Anything About It

Image source: bknavratil

#29 My Ex-Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Nonstop. I Sent A Message Explaining That Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response

Image source: Conscious_Day2425

#30 Ex Owes Me $500, Gets Sassy When I Consider Taking My iPhone Back

Image source: btherapist2

#31 My Boyfriend’s Ex Was Wild

Image source: No_Basis_5703

#32 Ex Asks For More Money After Breaking Up. Already Gave $150 To Him For An “Emergency”

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Got This Text From My Ex. I See Now I Definitely Deserve Better. I Was Shaking And Crying And My Mom Called Him

Image source: amazinggerce

#34 More Fun Texts From The Darling Ex-Husband

Image source: stuffedtacos

#35 My Ex-Girlfriend Lied To Me About Breaking Up With Me For Her Mental Health. She Got With Someone A Few Days Later

Today she asked for the Christmas gift she gave me while we were dating.

Image source: Andy1512

#36 Absolutely Not

Image source: textsfromyourex

#37 Sure, My Ex Totally Didn’t Mean To Send Me A Selfie With Her Marriage Certificate

Image source: ebeattie96

#38 Had My Ex Disappointed I Wouldn’t Do Free Work For “Up-And-Comming-Rapper” Friend. Apparently I’m A Bad Example For My Kids

Image source: er0matics

#39 My Ex Who Owes Me Close To 30k. Last Texts To Me Before Blocking Me Completely

Image source: g0atyy

#40 Ex-Girlfriend Texts Me At Around 11:30 For A Hookup. She’s Married And Her Army Husband Is Deployed

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Ex Says It Was An Accident Three Different Times When She Blocked Me. Called To See What The Hell She Wanted. Didn’t Answer Obviously

Should the first name be covered when I want to prove it’s her in both.

Image source: Alex_illest

#42 We Love Abusive Ex Texts

Image source: UnhappyDinosaur

#43 Jack’s Ex-GF Is Back And Still Demanding Boosts On WOW

Image source: xbumblebee

#44 Some Texts From A Psycho Ex-Boyfriend From A Little Over A Year Ago. By The Way, He Was Never On Meds He Refused Them, And Therapy

Image source: ashergurl

#45 My Ex-Wife’s Response To Why She Could Be Trusted Not To Have Another Affair

Image source: jakesmothermon

#46 Friend’s Ex-Wife Is Ungrateful For His Continued Post-Relationship Financial Support

Image source: gateto

#47 Someone That Gets Engaged To Another Person Just To Piss Of Their Ex Is A Really Trashy Human Being

Image source: little-red-turtle

#48 Savage

Image source: textsfromyourex

#49 Seems To Be Going Well

Image source: textsfromyourex

#50 Ex Tries To Get Me To Give Her Some Of My DVDs I Lent Out And My Violin. This Is About A Week Before Christmas (Via A Friend Because I Blocked Her Number A While Ago)

Image source: reddit.com

