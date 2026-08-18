86 Travel Memes To Make You Laugh While You Enjoy Your Vacay Abroad

There are only two types of people: those enjoying a brilliant vacation right now and those dreaming about their next big trip (hi!). Travel broadens the mind, lets you meet awesome new people, gives you an excuse to eat whatever you want, and it always gives you something to look forward to.
We’re featuring some of our favorite, funniest, and most relatable travel and tourism memes from the ‘Memes Travel’ Instagram account, and you can check them out below. They’re something fun to scroll through whether you’re waiting for your connecting flight at the airport or Googling nice hotels in the middle of the workday. Got your sunscreen and cool hat? Let’s go!
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Recent geopolitical and economic tensions have impacted the way people travel. For instance, much fewer Canadians are willing to visit the United States as tourists.
The BBC reports that Canadians made 800,000 fewer trips to the US in April than during the same time in 2024.
This Canadian travel boycott has resulted in a loss of C$3.3 billion ($2.35 billion) in travel revenue for the US last year. Instead, Canadians are spending their money at home or overseas.
Some Americans are trying to lure their neighbors back. For instance, recently, New York City’s tourism board was planning to offer Canadian tourists Broadway tickets and hotel rooms at a 30% discount.
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Across the Atlantic Ocean, Scotland has seen a huge surge of visitors. There has been a 15% rise in flight bookings to Scottish airports in June and July. Meanwhile, England has seen drops in visitors.
“With heatwaves gripping much of Europe, the hope of finding cooler climes farther north may have increased Scotland’s allure – although tourism chiefs say dashing Highland warriors and kilted football fans may have more to do with it,” The Guardian explains.
“Long-term plans to increase direct flights from North America have come to fruition in the last two years, bolstering the traditional US-led foreign tourist base. A rise in visitors from continental Europe, possibly looking to escape the heat, has added to the mix. And more Britons have chosen to holiday at home rather than face the border confusion and delays under the EU’s entry-exit system.”
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The global travel and tourism market is mind-meltingly big. As reported by Statista, the market is projected to reach a whopping $1.07 trillion (yes, ‘trillion’ with a ‘t’) in 2026.
Furthermore, it is expected to grow by around 6.83% per year and may reach a market volume of $1.39 trillion by 2030. In other words, the travel industry offers huge growth opportunities for businesses.
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Overall, 76% of total revenue in the industry is likely to be generated via online sales by 2030.
The largest segment of the travel and tourism market is the hotels market, with a volume of around $492.36 billion in 2026. It is predicted that the hotels market will have a whopping 1.86 billion users by 2030.
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In recent years, the global travel and tourism market has been pressured by the Covid-19 pandemic and associated health risks and lockdowns. Even though the industry is recovering, it has still suffered shocks and impacts. This has led to new trends, such as revenge travel, in-person events, workations, and greater environmental awareness.
“Because traveling was not possible for a few years, people were able to save more money, which they now wish to spend on vacations and trips. Since the markets reopened, this phenomenon has become known as ‘revenge travel.’”
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Another trend is a shift toward in-person events. “Many companies are asking their employees to return to the office, and meetings are being held in person again. Therefore, events may be an additional driver in the coming years. However, a general sentiment for the possibility of flexible working has also spread around the globe,” Statista explains.
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“In addition to increasing home-office options for employees, the keyword ‘workation’ has been established as a trend. It describes the combination of working and traveling, whereby flexible workplaces allow their employees to travel and simultaneously work from different countries around the world.”
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Meanwhile, travelers, especially those from younger generations, are becoming more aware of the human impact on the environment.
“Sustainability is playing an increasingly important role for tourists, especially when it comes to the mode of travel. Environmental concerns are also shaping the market and encouraging travel companies to make new and alternative offers for more sustainable travel. In addition, regulations such as the carbon tax could potentially influence the way people travel in general.”
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Once you’ve scrolled through all of these memes and upvoted your favorite ones, we want to turn the conversation over to you, in the comments.
What has your relationship with travel been like over the past year or so? What are the coolest places you’ve visited, people you’ve met, and dishes you’ve tried? Where are you traveling to next?
On the flip side, what are your biggest travel and tourism-related regrets and disasters? What advice would you give someone who is completely new to travel, as they’re about to embark on their very first journey? We honestly can’t wait to see your perspectives.
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