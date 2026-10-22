Controversial Celebrity Spills Intimate Secrets About Michael Jackson And Lisa Marie Presley’s Marriage

Roseanne Barr, the 73-year-old actress and comedian who rose to fame with her eponymous sitcom in the 1980s, has increasingly courted controversy in recent years with inflammatory claims and conspiracy theories about prominent public figures.
Earlier this week, she continued the trend by making a surprising revelation about Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s marriage.
According to Barr, Presley, who was a close friend of hers before her passing, once described her intimate experiences with the pop star as particularly thrilling.
“She said he was the best lay and he had it going on,” Barr recalled.
Roseanne Barr claimed Lisa Marie Presley couldn’t get enough of her bedroom life with Michael Jackson
Eight years after ABC fired Barr over an offensive tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to Barack Obama who is half Black, she is returning to television with a self-financed, single-camera sitcom titled Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable.
Barr discussed the project with The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday, October 20.
However, the conversation soon shifted from her showbiz comeback to her famous friends, with the outlet bringing up names such as Madonna and Sandra Bernhard.
Barr, though, singled out Lisa Marie, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as “the best person” she had “run around with.”
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This naturally prompted the question, “Did she ever talk about Michael?”
Barr responded, “She said he was the best lay she ever had,” adding, “She said he told her all the things girls want to hear.”
When asked whether she believed Presley’s account, Barr answered in the affirmative.
“She never lied about sh*t like that,” she said.
The two were married between 1994 and 1998.
Barr also claimed Presley had shared details about her brief 2002 marriage to Nicolas Cage.
Notably, this wasn’t the first time details about Presley and Jackson’s relationship had surfaced.
Lisa Marie opened up about Jackson’s virginity and more in her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown
According to Lisa-Marie, the Smooth Criminal singer was “still a virgin” when they met in 1992.
In her book, she recalled, “I think he had kissed Tatum O’Neal and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss.”
“He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once too but nothing happened,” she added.
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Lisa-Marie remembered being “shocked” when Jackson began “instigating the physical stuff” with her and declared that he was “not waiting.”
She described that period as the happiest she had ever been.
Priscilla Presley also wrote about her daughter’s romance with Michael Jackson in her 2025 memoir
In her book Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla recalled asking Lisa-Marie whether she and Jackson had a physical relationship because, “like so many people,” she was unsure.
Lisa Marie reportedly answered, “Yeah.”
Priscilla went on to offer a scathing assessment of Jackson, describing him as a “manipulative man” and revealing that his marriage to her daughter had “appalled” her.
The 81-year-old then addressed Lisa Marie’s marriage to Cage.
She wrote that the former couple once had an explosive argument aboard the Oscar winner’s yacht, during which he allegedly threw his then-fiancée’s $65,000 engagement ring into the ocean.
“As far as I know, the ring is still there,” Priscilla wrote of the six-carat bling, explaining that Cage later purchased “an even bigger diamond (ten carats)” and the pair got engaged again.
In addition to Cage and Jackson, Lisa Marie had two more marriages during her lifetime
Lisa Marie’s first marriage was to musician Danny Keough, whom she wed in October 1988 after dating for several years.
The couple welcomed two children together: daughter Riley and son Benjamin.
They divorced in 1994 but maintained an amicable relationship in the years that followed.
Benjamin, notably, passed away at the age of 27 in 2020.
Presley’s fourth and final marriage was to Michael Lockwood, a guitarist and music producer who had also worked with her professionally.
The pair got hitched in January 2006 and welcomed twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, in October 2008.
Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016 after a decade of marriage, with their separation finalized in 2021.
She passed away in 2023 from a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue from a previous bariatric weight-loss surgery.
“No surprise there,” a netizen said about the revelations about Michael Jackson
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