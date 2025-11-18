Hey Pandas, What Food Have You Never Eaten But Would Really Like To Try? (Closed)

Something from another country or somewhere.
#1
I love to try all kinds of foof from all over the world. If possible on site in the country itself, where it’s served the way it should be (not a fusion or modern twist version of it). Not always love everything, but I’d like to try stuff.
If I’m ever in Peru, I’ll surely go for the Cuy chactado (guinea pig). I really wonder what they would taste like. By the looks there isn’t much meat on the bone of course and it might be a bit too cute of an animal to try. But I’d do it.
I was in Sweden for a few weeks. But skipped on Surströmming. I just didn’t dare. Next time I’ll go for it…
Luckily I did try Haggis the first time in Scotland (been back there again a few times since). I love it. Traditional, real Haggis is amazing when it’s done properly.
#2
I want to try Poutine in Canada and I wish I could try khachapuri but my religion doesn’t allow me to eat eggs
#3
maple bacon ice cream
#4
I have never had sushi or lobster…I’m generally not a seafood person but I’d like to try both!
#5
I have a whole list haha.
Lily root
Mangosteen
Halloumi
Cheese fondue
Chile bhatura
Russian borscht
“Miracle fruit”
Sour cherry cheesecake
Lucy Glo apples
Pineapple pizza
sufganiyot
piroshki
Black Diamond Apples
Croquettes
Cuban sandwich
Shrimp Jambalaya
Khachapuri
#6
I definitely want to try sushi sometime
#7
As someone with many food allergies, there’s a lot of food I wanna try.
Snickers, Sushi, Lobster, Shrimp (why does it look so good), and more like that yk. I’d also love to try food from other countries!
#8
Nattō. A Japanese food made from fermented soybeans. Based on the description, I strongly suspect that I will like it.
