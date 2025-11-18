Selena Gomez Forced To Say She Can’t Bear Children Due To “Hurtful” Comparisons To Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez was forced to tell the world that she can never bear children because of the “hurtful” messages people were sharing with her in light of her ex, Justin Bieber, becoming a father.
“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she revealed for the first time in an interview with Vanity Fair.
The 32-year-old actress is certainly no stranger to public scrutiny. But sources revealed that she was tired of people comparing her life with that of her famous ex-boyfriend, Justin, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Hailey Bieber.
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were teenage sweethearts and dated on and off from 2010 until 2018
Image credits: Selena Gomez / Instagram
Image credits: Justin Bieber / Instagram
Since the Biebers announced that they were expecting a child, social media users have been relentless with their pressure on Selena to have a baby of her own.
The singer was “somewhere crying,” one comment said, while another wrote, “Congrats Selena Gomez for being the main character in Justin and Hailey’s marriage and pregnancy announcement.”
An insider told the Daily Mail that she grew “tired” of people’s comments online.
Netizens began leaving “hurtful” comments about the singer ever since the Biebers announced that they were expecting a child
Image credits: Justin Bieber / Instagram
“Selena was so tired of people still trying to draw parallels between her life and her ex-Justin’s life with Hailey which went way overboard after they announced that they were expecting a baby,” the insider said.
“Suddenly there was all this pressure on Selena to have a baby and to get married,” they continued. “She has found the love of her life in Benny. But every time Selena had an extra cheeseburger people were speculating that she is pregnant.”
The artist, who recently snagged an Emmy nomination for Best Actress for her role in Only Murders in the Building, changed her Instagram settings in May to allow only people she follows to comment on her pictures.
“Selena had to shut her comments off because every other comment would have been ‘Selena needs to get pregnant,’” the source said. “It gets hurtful because she is unable to carry a child.”
“Suddenly there was all this pressure on Selena to have a baby and to get married,” a source said about the singer, who is currently dating music producer Benny Blanco
Image credits: Selena Gomez / Instagram
“Speaking to Vanity Fair was her way of just clearing the air,” the source added.
While speaking to Vanity Fair this month, the Lose You to Love Me singer said she had to “grieve for a while” after finding out she couldn’t carry her own children.
“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she told the outlet.
Selena received her first Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for Only Murders in the Building at the 2024 Emmys
“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” she went on to say. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”
“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she added.
She also spoke about her boyfriend and music producer, Benny Blanco, during the interview.
During her interview with Vanity Fair, the singer and actress said, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children”
“I’ve never been loved this way,” she said during the interview. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”
Sources said she is likely to marry Benny and start a family with him.
“Benny has been everything to Selena. He is more than a rock. He doesn’t judge and he tries to find the answer to any concerns or problems she has,” another source told the Daily Mail. “Selena and Benny will marry and have kids somehow and she knows that he will be the best father because of the way he takes care of her.”
Follow Us