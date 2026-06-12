24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

A portrait can tell a story without saying a single word.
While a photograph may capture what someone looks like, a powerful portrait reveals something deeper—personality, vulnerability, resilience, joy, or even mystery. As legendary photographer Paul Caponigro once said, “It’s one thing to make a picture of what a person looks like, it’s another thing to make a portrait of who they are.”
For nearly two centuries, photographers have been fascinated by the human face. Yet portrait photography has evolved far beyond simply documenting appearances. Today, it serves as a powerful form of storytelling, allowing artists to explore identity, culture, relationships, and the many emotions that connect us all. The best portraits invite viewers into a fleeting moment of honesty, creating an intimate connection between subject, photographer, and audience.
The latest edition of AAP Magazine celebrates this remarkable genre through 25 outstanding photographers whose work pushes portraiture in exciting and unexpected directions. From carefully crafted studio images to candid documentary encounters, these photographs demonstrate how diverse and expressive portrait photography can be.
More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com
#1 The Winner Is Kevin Smith (United States) With The Series ‘Characters, New York’
The winners of AAP Magazine #57: Portraits come from 12 countries across four continents, bringing together a rich variety of perspectives, experiences, and artistic approaches. Some images are quiet and contemplative, others bold and confrontational. Some celebrate individuality, while others explore universal human experiences. Together, they remind us that every face carries a story worth telling.
Scroll down to discover these remarkable portraits and the talented photographers behind them. Their images offer a fascinating glimpse into lives, emotions, and identities from around the world—and prove that portrait photography remains one of the most compelling forms of visual storytelling today.
#2 The Third Place Winner Is Emily Neville Fisher (United States) With The Series ‘Natural Tendencies’
#3 Color Photography: A Chronicle Of Reality By Manuel Besse
#4 Grandma By Chris Panas
#5 Mirror Silence From The Series ‘Reflections Of Self’ By Beidi Tu
#6 Catrin From The Series ‘The Outside Of The Inside’ By Martina Holmberg
#7 Caro Boy From The Series ‘Second Ethiopian Tribes Expedition’ By Svetlin Yosifov
#8 Pokot Man From The Series ‘Roaming Around East Africa’ By Kristyn Taylor
#9 Young Nomad W/ Lamb, Tibet, 2010 By Larry K. Sinder
#10 The Second Place Winner Is Ian Mcfarlane (United States) With The Series ‘Of The South’
#11 Us Here From The Series ‘Old Land, New Souls. New Land, Old Soil’ By Andi Xie
#12 Tommy Boy, From Ode To Enchantment By Anne Berry
#13 100 Years Of History By Roberta Vagliani
#14 Fishery Warden Of Tama River From The Series ‘Living By The River’ By Ying Yin
#15 Brechje By Susanne Middelberg
#16 The Narikuravar People Of Tamil Nadu By Steff Gruber
#17 Ascetic By Somdutt Prasad
#18 Holding On To Each Other By Abdelrahman Alkahlout
#19 Boule From The Series ‘The Inner Green Belt’ By Markus Kirchhofer
#20 Chinese Architect From The Series ‘Central China’ By Stephen Wallace
#21 Entre Peau Et Masque By Marc Gaillot
#22 The Eternal Return By Oleg Buyanov
#23 The Vesper Of Kesari Singh By Sankar Sridhar
#24 Decision From The Series ‘In Relation’ By Lennard Grohn
Follow Us