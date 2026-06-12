24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

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A portrait can tell a story without saying a single word.

While a photograph may capture what someone looks like, a powerful portrait reveals something deeper—personality, vulnerability, resilience, joy, or even mystery. As legendary photographer Paul Caponigro once said, “It’s one thing to make a picture of what a person looks like, it’s another thing to make a portrait of who they are.”

For nearly two centuries, photographers have been fascinated by the human face. Yet portrait photography has evolved far beyond simply documenting appearances. Today, it serves as a powerful form of storytelling, allowing artists to explore identity, culture, relationships, and the many emotions that connect us all. The best portraits invite viewers into a fleeting moment of honesty, creating an intimate connection between subject, photographer, and audience.

The latest edition of AAP Magazine celebrates this remarkable genre through 25 outstanding photographers whose work pushes portraiture in exciting and unexpected directions. From carefully crafted studio images to candid documentary encounters, these photographs demonstrate how diverse and expressive portrait photography can be.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

#1 The Winner Is Kevin Smith (United States) With The Series ‘Characters, New York’

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

The winners of AAP Magazine #57: Portraits come from 12 countries across four continents, bringing together a rich variety of perspectives, experiences, and artistic approaches. Some images are quiet and contemplative, others bold and confrontational. Some celebrate individuality, while others explore universal human experiences. Together, they remind us that every face carries a story worth telling.

Scroll down to discover these remarkable portraits and the talented photographers behind them. Their images offer a fascinating glimpse into lives, emotions, and identities from around the world—and prove that portrait photography remains one of the most compelling forms of visual storytelling today.

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#2 The Third Place Winner Is Emily Neville Fisher (United States) With The Series ‘Natural Tendencies’

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#3 Color Photography: A Chronicle Of Reality By Manuel Besse

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#4 Grandma By Chris Panas

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#5 Mirror Silence From The Series ‘Reflections Of Self’ By Beidi Tu

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#6 Catrin From The Series ‘The Outside Of The Inside’ By Martina Holmberg

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#7 Caro Boy From The Series ‘Second Ethiopian Tribes Expedition’ By Svetlin Yosifov

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#8 Pokot Man From The Series ‘Roaming Around East Africa’ By Kristyn Taylor

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#9 Young Nomad W/ Lamb, Tibet, 2010 By Larry K. Sinder

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#10 The Second Place Winner Is Ian Mcfarlane (United States) With The Series ‘Of The South’

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#11 Us Here From The Series ‘Old Land, New Souls. New Land, Old Soil’ By Andi Xie

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#12 Tommy Boy, From Ode To Enchantment By Anne Berry

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#13 100 Years Of History By Roberta Vagliani

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#14 Fishery Warden Of Tama River From The Series ‘Living By The River’ By Ying Yin

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#15 Brechje By Susanne Middelberg

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#16 The Narikuravar People Of Tamil Nadu By Steff Gruber

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#17 Ascetic By Somdutt Prasad

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#18 Holding On To Each Other By Abdelrahman Alkahlout

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#19 Boule From The Series ‘The Inner Green Belt’ By Markus Kirchhofer

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#20 Chinese Architect From The Series ‘Central China’ By Stephen Wallace

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#21 Entre Peau Et Masque By Marc Gaillot

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#22 The Eternal Return By Oleg Buyanov

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#23 The Vesper Of Kesari Singh By Sankar Sridhar

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

#24 Decision From The Series ‘In Relation’ By Lennard Grohn

24 Diverse Portraits That Were Announced As Winners By AAP Magazine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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