Pop Star Dyes Her Armpit Hair At Paris Fashion Week, Sparking Mixed Reactions: “Chicken Feathers”

Rosalía has never shied away from challenging conventional beauty standards and setting new trends in the process.
Over the years, the Spanish singer has been credited with popularizing gel nails, tracksuits, and even dramatic eyebrows.
However, she debuted a new trend at Paris Fashion Week, dyed armpit hair, which has ignited a debate on social media.
“Tell me this is a joke… I thought she had glued some duck or chicken feathers,” wrote one mocking user.
Rosalía has always been a trendsetter in unconventional beauty standards, such as her dramatic feather eyebrow look
Image credits: Junta de Andalucía / Flickr
The annual Paris Fashion Week kicked off on September 29 at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.
The Con Altura singer attended designer Julie Kegel’s runway show at the event, wearing a stylish two-piece set.
She donned a black-and-white romantic gothic ensemble, featuring a halterneck top with unique cutouts resembling a vest and tie-like detailing.
It was paired with a matching black-and-white pleated midiskirt with a risqué slit running up her thigh to the waist, tied together with thin white satin drawstrings.
Image credits: Crystal Clear Concerts / YouTube
Rosalía accessorized with knee-high sheer lace tights and pointed-toe balletic heels, with thick ribbons crisscrossed around her ankles and tied in a bow at the back.
The singer kept her makeup minimal, wore no jewelry except for a bejeweled cross embedded on the manicured nail of her right ring finger, and had her hair loosely tied back.
The 33-year-old arrived at Paris Fashion Week sporting bleached armpit hair, flaunting her new beauty trend
Image credits: rosalia.vt / instagram
While greeting fans, posing for paparazzi, and signing autographs at the event, Rosalía’s sleeveless top gave a full view of her unshaved armpit hair.
Fans noticed that it was bleached white, somewhat matching the color palette of her outfit.
Showing unshaved armpit hair in public is not entirely uncommon, as several celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Gigi Hadid, and others, have participated in the practice in the past.
Image credits: Pierre Suu / Getty Images
Notably, Roberts showcased her unshaven underarms as far back as the 1999 London premiere of her hit film Notting Hill.
However, bleached armpits had not been done by any star before, making Rosalía’s latest public display a bold new trend.
“The definition of Fashion these days is no longer certain,” expressed one netizen on social media.
The LA FAMA singer looked stunning in a romantic gothic black-and-white two-piece ensemble while attending a fashion show
Image credits: rosalia.vt / instagram
“Artists don’t know what to do to get noticed.”
In 2023, while attending the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, the pop star turned heads with her over-the-top eyebrows, each feathered and segmented in an artistic way.
Around the same time, she also popularized her signature Motomami aesthetic—a fusion of hard ‘moto’ energy with soft, vulnerable ‘mami’ energy, blended with influences from biker culture, Y2K style, and Japanese anime.
Image credits: rosalia.vt / instagram
The aesthetic became a significant trend in street-style fashion.
Due to her unique fashion sense and trendsetting choices, several major designer brands collaborated with Rosalía.
The singer-songwriter was recently announced as the face of Calvin Klein’s Fall 2025 campaign, and this summer, she was also revealed as an ambassador for New Balance in a five-part campaign.
Rosalía invented the Motomami aesthetic, which became a huge trend in street-style fashion
Image credits: rosalia.vt / instagram
In 2024, she also became a global ambassador for Dior and starred in an advertising campaign for the Lady Dior handbag.
She is currently working on her upcoming fourth studio album, Lux, previously called R4, expected to be released in November of this year.
Her bleached underarms ignited a heated debate online, with some fans defending her choice, citing that it’s her body, while others criticized the singer.
Image credits: rosalia.vt / instagram
“Your body is yours and you do with it what you want, let them criticize you because they have no courage to do it,” wrote one supportive fan.
“Each one does what he likes best. Hairy or not, her armpits. She’s very good in her music, and I love how she sings and has her own style, whatever,” added another user.
Image credits: rosalia.vt / instagram
Meanwhile, some dissenting netizens called her move “IDIOCRACY,” with one user writing, “I just needed to see that it’s fashionable to wear your armpits dressed in hair! I really can’t with this feminine nonsense!”
The two-time Grammy winner clapped back at haters in the comments section of an Instagram post
Image credits: rosalia.vt / instagram
One user criticized Rosalía for not shaving her armpits on an Instagram post, asking, “Is it hard to remove underarm hair?”
However, the singer, who has faced several public criticisms in the past, replied with a calm yet fiery response.
“Yes, but it’s even more expensive to dye it, so you’re welcome for the service.”
Image credits: rosalia.vt / instagram
She has always been known for her bold and unconventional style choices, and hence, the bleached armpits appeared to be a style statement during the Fashion Week.
“The day we stop having opinions on whether a woman or man shaves or not we will start changing this world,” commented one fan.
“This does nothing but show the deficiencies that this girl has; it’s a shame, it’s no longer a matter of fashion,” one social media user expressed
