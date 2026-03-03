Ronan Keating: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ronan Keating
March 3, 1977
Dublin, Ireland
48 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Ronan Keating?
Ronan Patrick John Keating is an Irish singer and songwriter, celebrated for his soulful vocals and enduring pop hits. His career has spanned decades, first as a boy band sensation and later as a successful solo artist.
His solo breakout arrived with the powerful ballad “When You Say Nothing at All,” which soared to number one in several countries after being featured in the film Notting Hill. This propelled him into global stardom.
Early Life and Education
Born in Dublin, Ireland, Ronan Keating was the youngest of five children to lorry driver Gerry and mobile hairdresser Marie. He grew up in Bayside, Kilbarrack, and County Meath, developing an early passion for music.
Keating attended St Fintan’s High School, where he was a track and field athlete, even winning an All Ireland under-13 200-meter title. Before finding fame, he also worked in a shoe shop.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Ronan Keating’s personal life. He first married Yvonne Connolly in April 1998, a relationship that ended in divorce in 2015 after an affair.
Keating married Australian producer Storm Uechtritz in August 2015. He has three children with Connolly—Jack, Marie (Missy), and Ali—and two with Uechtritz—Cooper Archer and Coco Knox Keating. He became a grandfather in 2023.
Career Highlights
Ronan Keating’s career launched as co-lead singer of the Irish pop group Boyzone, achieving five number one albums and selling 25 million records. His solo journey began with the chart-topping single “When You Say Nothing at All,” featured in the film Notting Hill.
Beyond music, Keating expanded into television presenting and judging, appearing on The X Factor Australia and The Voice Australia. He also hosted a breakfast show on Magic Radio for seven years.
Keating has collected numerous accolades, including an Ivor Novello Award for songwriting. He also holds a Guinness World Record for 30 consecutive Top 10 singles.
Signature Quote
“I’m not here to impress with inches. My voice tells a story, and if you’ve felt it, then height wasn’t the point—it was already clear.”
