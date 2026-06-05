Ron Livingston: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ron Livingston
June 5, 1967
Cedar Rapids, Iowa, US
58 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Ron Livingston?
Ronald Joseph Livingston is an American actor, recognized for his nuanced performances that often portray the relatable everyman. He possesses a subtle charm that connects with audiences across various genres.
Livingston first broke into the public eye with his starring role in the cult classic Office Space. His portrayal of Peter Gibbons resonated deeply, solidifying his place in comedic history.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ron Livingston developed an early interest in acting, supported by his family; his father, Kurt Livingston, was an aerospace engineer, and his mother, Linda Rinas, served as a Lutheran pastor. He honed his craft at Theatre Cedar Rapids before pursuing higher education.
Livingston later attended Yale University, where he earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Theatre Studies and English Literature, graduating in 1989. While there, he sang with the prestigious a cappella group, The Whiffenpoofs.
Notable Relationships
Ron Livingston and actress Rosemarie DeWitt met while filming the TV series Standoff, beginning a relationship that led to their marriage on November 2, 2009, in San Francisco. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a lasting partnership.
The couple later expanded their family through adoption, welcoming two daughters, Gracie James Livingston and Esperanza Mae Livingston.
Career Highlights
Ron Livingston’s career is marked by several significant performances, notably his lead role as Peter Gibbons in the 1999 cult classic film Office Space. This satirical portrayal cemented his status in comedic cinema and garnered a devoted fanbase. He also delivered an acclaimed performance as Captain Lewis Nixon III in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his work.
Beyond these iconic roles, Livingston has consistently demonstrated his versatility in a range of projects, including the horror hit The Conjuring and the television series Loudermilk. His enduring presence and ability to embody complex characters have made him a respected figure in film and television.
Signature Quote
“I think I realized way before Office Space that I was an everyman. When you see me in a movie, you’re not going to say, ‘I want to be that guy.’ You’re gonna say, ‘I am that guy.’”
Follow Us