I Made 20 Porcelain Things That Look Cute And Delicious

Check out my handmade gummy bears and macaron cups. I make these using custom-made molds and hand-throwing. Aren’t they “delicious”?
#1 Handmade Porcelain Donut Cup
#2 Porcelain Coffee Cup With A Gummy Bear Handle
#3 Macaron Handle Cup
#4 Munched-On Macaron Cup
#5 Bold Macaron Espresso Cups
#6 Jumbo Macaron Handle Cup
#7 Porcelain Coffee Cups With Gummy Bear Handle
#8 “Take A Bite” Ceramic Gummies
#9 Porcelain Gummy Bear Ornaments
#10 Pistachio Macaron Espresso Cup
#11 Small Espresso Cup With Macaron Handle
#12 Rainbow “Pride” Macaron Cup
