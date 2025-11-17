I Made 20 Porcelain Things That Look Cute And Delicious

by

Check out my handmade gummy bears and macaron cups. I make these using custom-made molds and hand-throwing. Aren’t they “delicious”?

More info: kolosceramics.com | Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1 Handmade Porcelain Donut Cup

#2 Porcelain Coffee Cup With A Gummy Bear Handle

#3 Macaron Handle Cup

#4 Munched-On Macaron Cup

#5 Bold Macaron Espresso Cups

#6 Jumbo Macaron Handle Cup

#7 Porcelain Coffee Cups With Gummy Bear Handle

#8 “Take A Bite” Ceramic Gummies

#9 Porcelain Gummy Bear Ornaments

#10 Pistachio Macaron Espresso Cup

#11 Small Espresso Cup With Macaron Handle

#12 Rainbow “Pride” Macaron Cup

