30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

by

There are plenty of fish in the sea! But as you might know, many of them are taken. Some refuse to be in a committed relationship, and others are incredibly rude when they don’t get exactly what they want from potential romantic partners. So while there are plenty of fish out there, there are many that you’ll want to avoid as well.

Below, you’ll find a list of screenshots featuring interactions with people who should definitely remove themselves from the dating pool. From messages that make no sense to remarks that are outright mean, these posts might make you relieved to be single. Be sure to upvote the messages you can’t believe people actually sent, and keep reading to find conversations with dating coaches Rachel New and Amie Leadingham!

#1 Dating/Hookup Apps Are Serious Trash Sometimes

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Shejidan

#2 Put Your Children Up For Adoption

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Kayartistar

#3 Yeah, Why The Hell Are You On A Dating App Anyway?

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: GreatUglybrute

#4 Yikes?

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: likelegitnonamesleft

#5 Happened To A Friend Of Mine Today

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: tylerdurden47

#6 My Now Ex Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Non Stop. I Sent Him A Message Saying Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Conscious_Day2425

#7 Ngvc: “Fruit Of My Lions”

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Lofouu

#8 #datingsofun

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: DENNIS-me-pls

#9 The Absolute Gall

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Spacey_Jay

#10 Just Started Talking To This Guy

Went to the bar and ended up running into a guy friend. Guy I agreed to go on a date with saw that and got upset I was talking to him. This is what he’s been texting me

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: som11322

#11 This Is What I Get For Not Answering My Phone…

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: 100problemss

#12 A Girl I Use To Date Reinsuring Me That I Made The Right Choice

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: lemonjuice707

#13 He Asked What My Favorite Food Was. I Said Pizza. This Was His Response

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: swellaprogress

#14 We Spoke For About A Week When I Asked Her What Red Flags She Has.. Here’s The Note She Sent Me 🚩

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Happy-Lasagna-2593

#15 Are Low-Key Dates Not A Thing Anymore?

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: sailorjameson

#16 My Friend Matched With This Guy On A Dating App

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: bindibelle8

#17 A Friend Got This From A Guy She Went On A First Date With

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Noodles_YSU

#18 She Proposed A Different Meeting Place For Their Date

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Lilkidyunginjr

#19 I Went On An Awkward Tinder Date With This Guy About Two Years Ago. I Had Been So Relieved After He Finally Seemed To Stop Texting Me About A Year Ago. He’s Back!!!!

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: zezozose_zadfrack

#20 Asked A Girl On A Date A Week Ago, She Said Yes. Text Her Today, This Was Our Conversation

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: OrangeJuicestice

#21 A Girl I Dated For 2 Months Calling Me Off Of Different Numbers After I Broke It Off And Blocked Her

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: slumcity2000

#22 Can’t Think Of A Creative Title For This

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Snoo-84119

#23 Could Anyone Of You Afford To Match With Her?

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: __klonk__

#24 Two Kinds Of Date

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

#25 The Amount Of Men Who Message Me Expecting Me To Hang Out With Them, A Complete Stranger, Immediately And Are Unwilling To Take Even A Second To Get To Know Each Other First

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: oliviacharlene

#26 Idfk, Maybe Because You Matched With Me?!

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: 21kamando

#27 Ngvc: “Being Nice To You Made Me Look Like A Chump”. Nice Guys Response To Getting Rejected After A Single Coffee Date

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: spoookyghoul

#28 So Infuriating

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: ih8every1yesevenyou

#29 This Dude Slept Thru Our Lunch Date And Blames Me (Because I Don’t Exchange Numbers Until Meeting/Vibe Check). Because Apparently I Should’ve Woken Him Up And Waited

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: ladytypeperson

#30 Ah The Joys Of Online Dating In Your 20s

30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

Image source: Chanclaphobia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Thing That You Do? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Modern Family 2.08 “Manny Get Your Gun” Review
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2010
Person Quits On The Spot After Boss Changes Their Mind About Their Weekend Off
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
100 Comics That End So Unexpectedly It Will Make You Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Undercover Boss: 10 Things You didn’t Know about the Show
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2017
If Children’s Cereal Commercials Were Completely Honest
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.