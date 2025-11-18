30 People That Should Be Prohibited From Dating

There are plenty of fish in the sea! But as you might know, many of them are taken. Some refuse to be in a committed relationship, and others are incredibly rude when they don’t get exactly what they want from potential romantic partners. So while there are plenty of fish out there, there are many that you’ll want to avoid as well.
Below, you’ll find a list of screenshots featuring interactions with people who should definitely remove themselves from the dating pool. From messages that make no sense to remarks that are outright mean, these posts might make you relieved to be single. Be sure to upvote the messages you can’t believe people actually sent, and keep reading to find conversations with dating coaches Rachel New and Amie Leadingham!
#1 Dating/Hookup Apps Are Serious Trash Sometimes
Image source: Shejidan
#2 Put Your Children Up For Adoption
Image source: Kayartistar
#3 Yeah, Why The Hell Are You On A Dating App Anyway?
Image source: GreatUglybrute
#4 Yikes?
Image source: likelegitnonamesleft
#5 Happened To A Friend Of Mine Today
Image source: tylerdurden47
#6 My Now Ex Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Non Stop. I Sent Him A Message Saying Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response
Image source: Conscious_Day2425
#7 Ngvc: “Fruit Of My Lions”
Image source: Lofouu
#8 #datingsofun
Image source: DENNIS-me-pls
#9 The Absolute Gall
Image source: Spacey_Jay
#10 Just Started Talking To This Guy
Went to the bar and ended up running into a guy friend. Guy I agreed to go on a date with saw that and got upset I was talking to him. This is what he’s been texting me
Image source: som11322
#11 This Is What I Get For Not Answering My Phone…
Image source: 100problemss
#12 A Girl I Use To Date Reinsuring Me That I Made The Right Choice
Image source: lemonjuice707
#13 He Asked What My Favorite Food Was. I Said Pizza. This Was His Response
Image source: swellaprogress
#14 We Spoke For About A Week When I Asked Her What Red Flags She Has.. Here’s The Note She Sent Me 🚩
Image source: Happy-Lasagna-2593
#15 Are Low-Key Dates Not A Thing Anymore?
Image source: sailorjameson
#16 My Friend Matched With This Guy On A Dating App
Image source: bindibelle8
#17 A Friend Got This From A Guy She Went On A First Date With
Image source: Noodles_YSU
#18 She Proposed A Different Meeting Place For Their Date
Image source: Lilkidyunginjr
#19 I Went On An Awkward Tinder Date With This Guy About Two Years Ago. I Had Been So Relieved After He Finally Seemed To Stop Texting Me About A Year Ago. He’s Back!!!!
Image source: zezozose_zadfrack
#20 Asked A Girl On A Date A Week Ago, She Said Yes. Text Her Today, This Was Our Conversation
Image source: OrangeJuicestice
#21 A Girl I Dated For 2 Months Calling Me Off Of Different Numbers After I Broke It Off And Blocked Her
Image source: slumcity2000
#22 Can’t Think Of A Creative Title For This
Image source: Snoo-84119
#23 Could Anyone Of You Afford To Match With Her?
Image source: __klonk__
#24 Two Kinds Of Date
Image source: BaronVonBroccoli
#25 The Amount Of Men Who Message Me Expecting Me To Hang Out With Them, A Complete Stranger, Immediately And Are Unwilling To Take Even A Second To Get To Know Each Other First
Image source: oliviacharlene
#26 Idfk, Maybe Because You Matched With Me?!
Image source: 21kamando
#27 Ngvc: “Being Nice To You Made Me Look Like A Chump”. Nice Guys Response To Getting Rejected After A Single Coffee Date
Image source: spoookyghoul
#28 So Infuriating
Image source: ih8every1yesevenyou
#29 This Dude Slept Thru Our Lunch Date And Blames Me (Because I Don’t Exchange Numbers Until Meeting/Vibe Check). Because Apparently I Should’ve Woken Him Up And Waited
Image source: ladytypeperson
#30 Ah The Joys Of Online Dating In Your 20s
Image source: Chanclaphobia
