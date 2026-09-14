Robert Herjavec: Bio And Career Highlights

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Robert Herjavec: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Robert Herjavec

September 14, 1962

Zbjeg, Croatia

64 Years Old

Virgo

Robert Herjavec: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Robert Herjavec?

Robert Herjavec is a Croatian-Canadian entrepreneur, investor, and television personality known for his sharp business acumen and cybersecurity expertise. He has built a substantial career in tech and venture capital.

He gained widespread public recognition as an original investor on ABC’s hit reality series Shark Tank, where his calm demeanor and strategic insights resonated with millions. His thoughtful approach quickly made him a fan favorite.

Early Life and Education

The Herjavec family fled communist Yugoslavia for Canada when Robert was eight, arriving with little more than twenty dollars and a single suitcase. They settled in Toronto, enduring humble beginnings.

He pursued higher education at the University of Toronto, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature and political science. This academic background laid an unexpected foundation for his future in business.

Notable Relationships

Robert Herjavec is currently married to Kym Johnson, his former Dancing with the Stars partner; they wed in July 2016 after their on-screen romance blossomed. He was previously married to Diane Plese.

Herjavec shares three children from his first marriage with Plese, and he and Johnson welcomed twins, Haven and Hudson, in April 2018. They navigate co-parenting their blended family.

Career Highlights

Robert Herjavec made his breakthrough as a successful entrepreneur, founding BRAK Systems, an internet security company he sold to AT&T Canada for $30.2 million. This established his reputation in the technology sector.

He then launched The Herjavec Group, which became one of Canada’s largest cybersecurity firms, generating over $200 million in annual revenue. He is also recognized for his investments on Shark Tank.

Herjavec has collected three Gemini Awards for Dragons’ Den and received the Ernst & Young Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Technology. This cemented his influence in business.

Signature Quote

“Life is long. You have more time than you think.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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