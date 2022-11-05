Robert De Niro And His 79 Years Of Ups and Downs

An American Star, Robert De Niro is a dual citizen of the United States and Italy. He is a world-famous actor born on 17th August 1943 in Greenwich Village, New York, United States. The 79-year-old man proves to be a man of great talent, for he is also a director and a producer.
Robert De Niro’s Love Life
Although living for millennia, Robert De Niro is not currently married. However, he has had two wives over the century.
Currently, De Niro is allegedly dating the beautiful Tiffany Chen. Neither of the two has denied nor accepted the allegations that they are dating, leaving our minds to speculate.
His first wife, Diahnne Abbott, was married to De Niro in 1976, and they separated in 1988. Diahnne is an American actress and singer born on 1st May 1945 in Ney York, United States. When the two exchanged vows, Diahnne was thirty years old while De Niro was thirty-three. As a result of their marriage, they had a son, Raphael De Niro. From a previous marriage, Diahnne had a daughter, Drena, who De Niro adopted.
His second wife, Grace Hightower, was married to De Niro from 1997 to 2018. Grace is an American Philanthropist, actress, socialite, and singer. A year after giving birth to their first child, Elliot De Niro, De Niro filed for divorce and sued Grace for custody. With time, the two kept their differences aside and renewed their vows. They had a second child via surrogate, Helen De Niro. The two eventually went their separate ways in 2018.
Robert De Niro’s Impressive Net Worth
The archaic man has a calculated net worth of $500 million. All his movies, productions, and directing have made him a man of style and contributed handsomely to his bank account.
Must-watch movies starring the senior American Citizen
Two of his movies have won him Oscars, a clear indication that you should get your popcorn and binge-watch them!
Raging bull. Here De Niro stars as Jake La Motta, who is self-destructive, is so jealous, and his animalistic appetite destroys his relationship with his wife and family. In this film, De Niro had to build muscle and train aggressively to play the iconic boxer, Jake La Motta. He gained a good 60 pounds.
The godfather part II earned De Niro his first Oscar. His role in this movie proved that he was an acting powerhouse who would be around for decades. His role as Vito Corleone is where he rose to power decades earlier after he immigrated from Italy as a child.
Some of his other must-watch movies are Good Fellas, a 1990 film, The Irishman, a 2019 film, Silver Linings Playbook, a 2012 film, Heat from 1995; and The King of Comedy, a 1982 film. Those are just a few of De Niro’s many movies.
Robert De Niro’s Wins and Awards
A man of many talents, he has won two Oscars. Academy Awards nominated De Niro for the hit film, “The Godfather Part II,” which he won. He was also awarded a “Best Actor” award for starring in “Raging Bull.” In the Golden Globe Awards, De Niro won “Best Actor in Motion Picture-Drama” for Raging Bull. The MTV Awards awarded him a “Best Line from a Movie” award for his movie “Meet the Parents.” The list of honorable awards the sensation has obtained definitely does not end there; he has also won countless awards from other shows.
Shocking discoveries
I’m not really sure if this is shocking or if De Niro is just a man of unspeakable talents. In his famous movie “Taxi Driver,” he was having a monologue where he improvised the line “You talkin’ to me?”.
The Italian American icon is a cancer survivor. In 2003, De Niro had prostate cancer at 60 years of age. Fortunately, due to his routine cancer screening, the cancer was detected early. The star made a full recovery in 2011.
Who do you think would want to kill De Niro? The star received a package that apparently was a “mail bomb.” The device was found at the Tribeca Grill in Manhattan. Seeing as similar devices were also sent to senior public figures such as the former president of America, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. It begs the question, who would want to kill such prominent people?