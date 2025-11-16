People In This Online Group Asked To Be Roasted, 33 Folks Delivered

by

Who doesn’t appreciate a funny and well-timed roast? Those who love comedy know how hard it is to come up with a hilarious and smart joke that doesn’t offend anyone.

There are all kinds of comedy that individuals appreciate, and some of them especially enjoy roasts. Having this in mind, a subreddit called r/RoastMe was created.

Here users invite others online to take an opportunity and to come up with hilarious roasts. What these people do is upload a picture of themselves with a piece of paper with r/RoastMe written on it to make sure that they agree to this and provide a short bio of them. The subreddit has 2.3 million users who don’t miss a chance to show how well they can make fun of someone.

Which one of these roasts do you like the most? What do you think about the roast culture? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

More Info: Reddit 

#1 My Coworker: Mid 30s, Millwright By Trade, Ready 4 Action. Do Your Worst.

Image source: Yang_Ming_

#2 Roast Me And My Fiance Please We Are Tender.

Image source: howve-you-bean

#3 Finally Got The Confidence To Wear A Crop Top And My Mother Calls Me Fat . 23f

Image source: CursedandCurvy

#4 I Roasted This Baby Picture My Mom Printed On Christmas Thinking It Was My Uncle. Turns Out, It’s Me. Turn The Grill Up Please

Image source: TheHazel_Leo

#5 Desert Storm Veteran Tougher Skin Then All Of You Millennial Snowflakes Do Your Worst…

Image source: Cowboybenbob217

#6 I Keep Getting Ghosted, Help Me Understand Why

Image source: IonlyusethrowawaysA

#7 I Just Turned 18 But I Don’t Look Like It. My Friends Call Me Single Parent.

Image source: herki20

#8 I Am A 33 Years Old Teacher And I Hate My Job. Do Your Worst Reddit

Image source: [deleted]

#9 I’ve Been Roasted On This Sub Every Single Day Of 2020 And Today Is Finally The Last Day! Roast Me Day 366/366

Image source: icrispyKing

#10 My BF Of 5 Years Just Broke Up With Me. I Can’t Feel Any Worse Than I Already Do So Pls Roast Me

Image source: student_HM

#11 29m Roast Me Plz

Image source: waterbubblez

#12 I’m The Air Guitar World Champion.

Image source: NekoShogun34

#13 3.2 Million Karma And Accepted To Harvard But Never Kissed A Girl- Roast Me

Image source: etymologynerd

#14 My Girlfriend Thinks That Good Looks Are Enough To Get You Through Life. What Do You Think?

Image source: Such-Still3226

#15 I’m A 60-Year-Old Uber Eats Delivery Man In NYC. Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, I Know, I Know. Have At Em Hoss!

Image source: perrylduff

#16 Destroy Me , I Bet You Can’t!

Image source: Ce0mar

#17 Let’s Roast The Coronavirus

Image source: Sunkisty

#18 I Own A Greenscreen Because I Make Videos For My 200 Youtube Subs. Do It. Try To Roast Me.

Image source: RvNxMango

#19 21f. Home From College & My Mom Is Keeping Me Quarantined In The Basement For 14 Days Until I Can Interact With Her. Please Roast Me :-)

Image source: [deleted]

#20 You Guys Can’t Roast Me. My Skin Is Already Charcoal Black.

Image source: Nanjero76

#21 24 At 340lb, Today I Begin To B Healthy, Give Me Some Motivation

Image source: FSM_Rabbi

#22 We Met On Reddit, She Drove 8 Hours For Us To Meet Irl

Image source: ThatFrikinNoob

#23 The Power Or Bass Made Me Look Perfect 😎 Good Luck Roasting Me Lmao

Image source: Davie504

#24 I Was 4 Year Homeless In Belgium , Today I Signed A Rental Contract! Me Happy

Image source: Mobile_Database_519

#25 I Lost My Fantasy League, This Is My Punishment. Roast Away.

Image source: vagneon

#26 When I Was A Kid I Would Get So Lonely Sometimes That I Would Create Multiple Facebook Accounts And Post On My Own Wall And Then Reply To It Back And Forth So That It Would Look Like I Had Friends

Image source: PlanetSquare

#27 I’m 25 Years Old. Never Had A Girlfriend. I Live In A Rv

Image source: Samson1649

#28 Just Got Out Of Jail This Morning. Welcome Me Back To The Internet.

Image source: 337718

#29 I Moved To Malta To Be With My Boyfriend. We Bought A House Together. We Broke Up. We Still Live Together And He’s Currently Downstairs ‘Entertaining’ Female Guests.

Image source: BooBooMadonna

#30 M38. I Have No Home. This 2001 Mustang Is My One And Only Possession. It Does Not Start. Have At It.

Image source: RiotSquadGladiator

#31 Italian, 21, Currently Self-Isolating In The UK And Doing My Best To Ignore Uni Deadlines. First Pic Wasn’t Approved, Make Me Wish This One Wasn’t Either

Image source: former-child-prodigy

#32 Lol, Good Luck Tryna Roast Me

Image source: TheRealKSi

#33 19f, Working Up To Be A Scientist. I’ve Never Had A Proper Roast

Image source: nonchalantchaos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
