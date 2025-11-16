People In This Online Group Asked To Be Roasted, 33 Folks Delivered

Who doesn’t appreciate a funny and well-timed roast? Those who love comedy know how hard it is to come up with a hilarious and smart joke that doesn’t offend anyone.
There are all kinds of comedy that individuals appreciate, and some of them especially enjoy roasts. Having this in mind, a subreddit called r/RoastMe was created.
Here users invite others online to take an opportunity and to come up with hilarious roasts. What these people do is upload a picture of themselves with a piece of paper with r/RoastMe written on it to make sure that they agree to this and provide a short bio of them. The subreddit has 2.3 million users who don’t miss a chance to show how well they can make fun of someone.
More Info: Reddit
#1 My Coworker: Mid 30s, Millwright By Trade, Ready 4 Action. Do Your Worst.
Image source: Yang_Ming_
#2 Roast Me And My Fiance Please We Are Tender.
Image source: howve-you-bean
#3 Finally Got The Confidence To Wear A Crop Top And My Mother Calls Me Fat . 23f
Image source: CursedandCurvy
#4 I Roasted This Baby Picture My Mom Printed On Christmas Thinking It Was My Uncle. Turns Out, It’s Me. Turn The Grill Up Please
Image source: TheHazel_Leo
#5 Desert Storm Veteran Tougher Skin Then All Of You Millennial Snowflakes Do Your Worst…
Image source: Cowboybenbob217
#6 I Keep Getting Ghosted, Help Me Understand Why
Image source: IonlyusethrowawaysA
#7 I Just Turned 18 But I Don’t Look Like It. My Friends Call Me Single Parent.
Image source: herki20
#8 I Am A 33 Years Old Teacher And I Hate My Job. Do Your Worst Reddit
Image source: [deleted]
#9 I’ve Been Roasted On This Sub Every Single Day Of 2020 And Today Is Finally The Last Day! Roast Me Day 366/366
Image source: icrispyKing
#10 My BF Of 5 Years Just Broke Up With Me. I Can’t Feel Any Worse Than I Already Do So Pls Roast Me
Image source: student_HM
#11 29m Roast Me Plz
Image source: waterbubblez
#12 I’m The Air Guitar World Champion.
Image source: NekoShogun34
#13 3.2 Million Karma And Accepted To Harvard But Never Kissed A Girl- Roast Me
Image source: etymologynerd
#14 My Girlfriend Thinks That Good Looks Are Enough To Get You Through Life. What Do You Think?
Image source: Such-Still3226
#15 I’m A 60-Year-Old Uber Eats Delivery Man In NYC. Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, I Know, I Know. Have At Em Hoss!
Image source: perrylduff
#16 Destroy Me , I Bet You Can’t!
Image source: Ce0mar
#17 Let’s Roast The Coronavirus
Image source: Sunkisty
#18 I Own A Greenscreen Because I Make Videos For My 200 Youtube Subs. Do It. Try To Roast Me.
Image source: RvNxMango
#19 21f. Home From College & My Mom Is Keeping Me Quarantined In The Basement For 14 Days Until I Can Interact With Her. Please Roast Me :-)
Image source: [deleted]
#20 You Guys Can’t Roast Me. My Skin Is Already Charcoal Black.
Image source: Nanjero76
#21 24 At 340lb, Today I Begin To B Healthy, Give Me Some Motivation
Image source: FSM_Rabbi
#22 We Met On Reddit, She Drove 8 Hours For Us To Meet Irl
Image source: ThatFrikinNoob
#23 The Power Or Bass Made Me Look Perfect 😎 Good Luck Roasting Me Lmao
Image source: Davie504
#24 I Was 4 Year Homeless In Belgium , Today I Signed A Rental Contract! Me Happy
Image source: Mobile_Database_519
#25 I Lost My Fantasy League, This Is My Punishment. Roast Away.
Image source: vagneon
#26 When I Was A Kid I Would Get So Lonely Sometimes That I Would Create Multiple Facebook Accounts And Post On My Own Wall And Then Reply To It Back And Forth So That It Would Look Like I Had Friends
Image source: PlanetSquare
#27 I’m 25 Years Old. Never Had A Girlfriend. I Live In A Rv
Image source: Samson1649
#28 Just Got Out Of Jail This Morning. Welcome Me Back To The Internet.
Image source: 337718
#29 I Moved To Malta To Be With My Boyfriend. We Bought A House Together. We Broke Up. We Still Live Together And He’s Currently Downstairs ‘Entertaining’ Female Guests.
Image source: BooBooMadonna
#30 M38. I Have No Home. This 2001 Mustang Is My One And Only Possession. It Does Not Start. Have At It.
Image source: RiotSquadGladiator
#31 Italian, 21, Currently Self-Isolating In The UK And Doing My Best To Ignore Uni Deadlines. First Pic Wasn’t Approved, Make Me Wish This One Wasn’t Either
Image source: former-child-prodigy
#32 Lol, Good Luck Tryna Roast Me
Image source: TheRealKSi
#33 19f, Working Up To Be A Scientist. I’ve Never Had A Proper Roast
Image source: nonchalantchaos
