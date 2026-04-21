50 Murals By ‘The Color Wizard’ That Bring Color And Character To Public Spaces

Jared Goulette, better known as The Color Wizard, is a Maine-based mural artist originally from Vermont who studied at the Maine College of Art before building his career in Portland. Today, he works across Maine and throughout New England, creating large-scale murals for both public and private spaces. His work stands out for its vivid spray-painted color, crisp detail, and the way he uses highlights, shadows, and layered effects to make everything from wildlife and plants to landscapes and objects feel almost luminous. Looking at the pieces, it is easy to see why the name fits: his murals are bold, immersive, and built to transform ordinary walls into something memorable.
What also makes Jared’s work especially interesting is how closely it connects to the places where it appears. He often begins with a conversation, shaping each mural around a client’s ideas, the setting itself, or a theme that reflects the local environment and community. That approach has led to collaborations with nonprofits, city-backed beautification efforts, local businesses, and public projects, including mural commissions in Bangor and Portland. Rather than simply decorating a surface, Jared’s art tends to bring personality, color, and a stronger sense of place to the spaces it touches, which is a big part of why his murals feel so at home in streetscapes, storefronts, and community landmarks alike.
More info: Instagram | thecolorwizard.com | Facebook
#1
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “The Elixir Bottle… The liquid contents swirls slowly within the thick glass, a warm glowing light streams from inside the bottle illuminating it’s heavy corners and a single iridescent bead tied around the bottle’s neck.”
Image source: The Color Wizard
#2
Location: Auburn, Maine
Description: Private commission
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#3
Location: Lewiston, Maine
Description: “Wall #2 of 3 in Lewiston, Maine at 66 Ash Street in the heart of the city. I’m honored to have received another opportunity to add large-scale public art to this vibrant community!”
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#4
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Hummingbird. Here it is! I really enjoyed painting this giant colorful hummingbird and local flowers for the @portlandmeprf Portland Parks & Rec. Department here in Portland, Maine. Corrugated texture is always an additional challenge!”
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#5
Location: Lisbon Falls, Maine
Description: “2023 Moxie Festival is a wrap! I designed this mural just for this year’s event and enjoyed every second of the painting process with everyone who attended.”
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#6
Location: Bangor, Maine
Description: “The “Spring Woods” mural in Bangor Maine for the Bangor Beautiful NGO.”
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#7
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “The Blue Elixir Bottle. Painted on a sunny day in Portland Maine! These mini-murals are a great way for me to push my skills in lighting, shadows, reflections, transparent materials and more.”
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#8
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: Goldfinch mural
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#9
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “This mural is located in the heart of the city in Lincoln Park on Congress Street in Portland, Maine. A wooden structure is built over the water fountain every year to protect it from the elements through the winter and this was the year it got upgrades! I am very grateful to the Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities for this opportunity and all their support over the years.”
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#10
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Utility box #3. Another favorite texture of mine, leaves!. This design is meant to fit in nicely with the lush gardens and trees in Deering Oaks Park where this box is located.”
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#11
Location: Lewiston, Maine
Description: “Photos from the vibrant new tropical mural I just completed for the city of Lewiston in Maine!”
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#12
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Poison Dart Frog. New mural painted with support from Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities. I have been interested in these creatures since I was a kid and really enjoyed using an array of vibrant colors creating this piece.”
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#13
Location: Lisbon Falls, Maine
Description: “New mural completed for Vicious Cycles Maine, in Lisbon Falls, Maine. This mural is based off a photograph of the Harley Davidson factory in the early 1920s with workers hand building Model-W’s. The photo is packed with details and made this painting very challenging.”
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#14
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Close-up photos of the new mural I just completed for The Maine Savings Federal Credit Union at their Portland branch on Forest Avenue! This mural includes a ton of sharp lines and detail work that I achieved with a variety of tools including brushes and painters tape. I also used a wide range of premium spray paint colors and different caps to get textures in the sky and foreground elements. This mural was challenging as well as exciting to paint and the tape peeling at the end was particularly satisfying!”
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#15
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “The full wall (shown partially here) that I painted for the Portland Public Health Division. This mural was designed and painted with help from local students who are part of a program called G20 which focuses on developing skills for their future careers. I have never collaborated with students so closely on a project before and am very happy with the outcome! We all learned a lot and I think we really nailed the “clean air” theme that we were going for with this mural.”
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#16
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Mini mural. This utility box is just #1 of 10 that I am painting for the Maine Arts Commission here in Portland, Maine. I was awarded a grant and will be completing all 10 boxes before the end of the summer (2021).”
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#17
Location: Portland, Maine
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#18
Location: Portland, Maine
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#19
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “This optical illusion mural I painted today on the main entrance door of The Open Bench Project is definitely one of my favorites murals so far this year!”
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#20
Location: Portland, Maine
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#21
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Another poison dart frog mural for Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities…”
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#22
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Glass Orb Frog. New mural on the exterior wall of the Kiwanis Pool House next to Dougherty Field.”
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#23
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: Poison Dart Frog
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#24
Location: Berlin, Massachusetts
Description: “Mural #5 for Maria’s Mexican Kitchen. This one has been by far my favorite to paint.”
Painted: 2023
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#25
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “The full reveal of the bright new mural for Lucky Lou’s Greek located here in Maine! This three color blue spectrum rolling mural was so much fun to create and I really got loose with the style and hand-painted look.”
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#26
Location: East End Beach, Portland, Maine
Description: “New mural for Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities on the Bayside trail here in Portland, Maine! I went with a nautical theme for this mural and though it appropriate to hide this pump station with ocean waves and a submarine periscope as well. It was gorgeous out while I painted this piece, the view is incredible and the locals seemed very pleased with this new public artwork.”
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#27
Location: Ashland, Massachusetts
Description: “Painted for Bill, the awesome people of Main Street Wine and Spirits and the Ashland, Mass community.”
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#28
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “I created a new mural down in the Old Port in the one and only City Of Portland and Portland Downtown! This project is the 15th utility box I have painted in the city.”
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#29
Location: Portland, Maine
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#30
Location: Lewiston, Maine
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#31
Location: Portland, Maine
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#32
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “1st mural of 2026 – Chrome Frog. Took advantage of the warm weather in the city and painted this along the bike path in Portland, Maine. The out-of-focus background elements as well as textures like the chrome effect are painting techniques I really enjoying exploring and look forward to pushing a lot further this year.”
Image source: The Color Wizard
#33
Location: Union Fair, Maine
Description: “2025 Union Fair & Maine Wild Blueberry Festival.”
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#34
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Blastoise. It was an awesome day painting this giant Pokémon in the sunshine!”
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#35
Location: Old Orchard Beach, Maine
Description: Private commission
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#36
Location: Portland, Maine
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#37
Location: Lewiston, Maine
Description: “New mural for Baxter Brewing Co. in the heart of Lewiston, Maine!”
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#38
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “New murals on the Portland Youth Corps trailer in Portland, Maine!”
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#39
Location: Lisbon Falls, Maine
Description: “A few more shots of the new mural from the 2024 Moxie Festival in Lisbon Falls, Maine.”
Image source: The Color Wizard
#40
Location: Yarmouth, Maine
Description: “Mural #2 done and so is The 2024 Yarmouth Clam Festival!”
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#41
Location: Yarmouth, Maine
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#42
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “I painted this portrait of Jerry Garcia as part of a Grateful Dead Tribute mural I am working on with my friend Tim Clorius in Portland, Maine.”
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#43
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Portrait of Phil Lesh to accompany Jerry Garcia!”
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#44
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Utility box #2 of 10. This box was so much fun to paint and showcases one of my favorite textures to create, water droplets. Colorful and bright, this box is easy to see and enjoy along the Bayside Trail here in downtown Portland, Maine.”
Image source: The Color Wizard
#45
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Box #7 of 10. Mystic Crystal Caves! I really enjoyed creating this mini-mural using a whole bunch of bright vibrant colors and lots of imagination. This box is somewhat hidden but I hope the neighborhood enjoys it as much as I do.”
Image source: The Color Wizard
#46
Location: Standish, Maine
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#47
Location: Maine State Prison, Maine
Description: “This mural measures 18’ tall x 77’ long and was painted by myself along with the help of inmates at the Maine State Prison up in Warren Maine. Creating this mural inside the facility was an experience I will never forget and I look forward to painting there again in the future.”
Image source: The Color Wizard
#48
Location: Bath, Maine
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#49
Location: Portland, Maine
Description: “Stopped by the first mural I painted for the awesome folks over at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine! This wall is looking great, a bit of wear, still vibrant and colorful after almost 5 years.”
Image source: The Color Wizard
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