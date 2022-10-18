What is Kirk Cameron’s Net Worth?

The 1980s were good for Kirk Cameron. He was the beloved Mike Seaver on the hit show Growing Pains, and his career only took off from there. Cameron wasn’t your typical California child, and his family wasn’t your typical California family. He was an actor by the time he was nine. He worked as a commercial star for breakfast cereal brands. By the age of 13, he’d moved on to television shows.
He was 15 when he landed his role on Growing Pains, which was a huge hit for ABC. He became a household name, and he stayed that way for years. Despite the fact that he didn’t go on to become a major motion picture star, and the 80s and 90s were his biggest years, he’s doing all right for himself. Kirk Cameron has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2022, and he’s not the only millionaire in his family. Let’s find out what Kirk Cameron did to earn his net worth – and who else in his family is also a multi-millionaire.
Kirk Cameron Has a Famous Sister
He was born and raised in California, and he’s not gone far. He worked from the time he was a child, and he did well for himself. Most of his $10 million is from his acting career, but he didn’t grow up wealthy. In fact, his family was pretty average growing up. He was one of four kids born to his mother and father. While we don’t know what his mother did for a living, we do know his father was a teacher.
He and his three sisters grew up in a normal house with a normal family. His sisters are Melissa, Bridgette, and Candace Cameron. Yes, that Candance Cameron – the Candace Cameron Bure who would go on to star as DJ Tanner in the hit show Full House before becoming a major star on the Hallmark Channel (among many other things).
His sister is also doing quite well. Candace Cameron Bure has a net worth of $14 million. Her income continues to grow as she thrives in her own career. These two are not too close in age. He’s six years older than his sister, but the two both began working early. Their other two sisters are in different lines of work. As far as we know, neither of them ever went into the acting business. It’s a fickle business, though, so we are not surprised.
Growing Pains Changed Kirk Cameron’s Life
We already know it made him a star, and everyone knew his name. But did you know he met his wife on the show? When Mike Seaver grew up a little bit, the character eventually went on to have a girlfriend on the show. That girlfriend was portrayed by an actress named Chelsea Noble.
They’d begin dating in real life and eventually get married in 1991. Kirk Cameron was 21 when he got married, and he and his wife recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary. They have six kids. Two of their children are biological, and four are adopted.
The Ministry
Since becoming an adult, Kirk Cameron has poured more into his faith than ever before. Faith was always important to him and his family, but he went on to take part in the ministry. For a while during his teenage years, he was an outspoken atheist, but he changed his mind and devoted himself to Christianity as a teen. Since then, he’s gone into the ministry, and he is an evangelical teacher. He founded a ministry along with Ray Comfort, and he has devoted much of his adult life to the ministry.
Still Acting
He’s still acting, though. He doesn’t take roles as often as he did in the past, but he’s been working off and on throughout the years. He’s done some Christmas movies for television, and he’s focused on things such as his career outside of acting.
His net worth of $10 million primarily stems from his real estate investments from the money he earned as an actor as well as the businesses he’s started since he became an adult. He’s living his life alongside his wife, standing up for what he believes, and doing what he loves. He’s proudly raising six kids, and he’s spending the bulk of his time with his family. He knows that the kids are only young once, and he’s not one to waste time.