Hey Pandas, What Are You Doing To Celebrate This Thanksgiving? (Closed)

Happy Thanksgiving Pandas! What are you guys doing to celebrate?
#1
In Canada, we call it “Thursday.”
#2
As an English girl, we don’t do thanksgiving here in the slightest, most people couldn’t even tell you what day its on. But my uncle has an American girlfriend who moved over this year, and she’s making all of us get together for a thanksgiving dinner this weekend (quite a feat of organisation with the size of that family), and it sounds really fun. I’m on pumpkin pie duty and have no clue what in doing. Wish me luck lmao, questionable shortcrust pastry here I come
#3
We had a huge lunch with my family and a close family friend, in the morning I also went to the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade- a tradition I do every year!
